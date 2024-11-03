Lemons & Rainbows

You won’t want to miss This week’s livestream of Canada, a user’s guide and owner’s manual. The Illusion of choice-How our political parties rig the nominations and only offer up lemons.

Most Canadians understand when they purchase a car and it turns out to be a Lemon, they don’t take it back to the dealership and get another lemon.

But the Canadian voter isn’t like a car buyer. Every election they choose a new team, only to find out that it is full of broken promises, costs more and never works for them, and then they trade it in and get another Lemon.

All established political parties only have lemons in their showrooms and they do this by rigging the local nominations and leadership races to ensure the new model is just like the last one.

Join with me on Monday November 4th at 8 p:m EST for my livestream on YouTube, Facebook and X. For the Illusion of choice- How are political parties rig the nominations and leadership races.

Rigging the nominations

The dangerous Rainbow agenda

The dangers of Trans Rights and the Rainbow agenda are clear. Over 1 week ago a 15-year-old Perth boy (Reese Stanzel) was brutally murdered. The accused is 16 years old and identifies as a girl.

The YOA prevents his identity from being revealed but the @OPP_News refuses to disclose any details of the brutality and circumstances. Teachers, Principals and authorities knew of the profound risk Reese was exposed to for a long time but refused to act.

Now the OPP are behaving the same way as politicians and authorities by protecting the agenda rather than the children. Every one of the 338 Parliamentarians who unanimously supported Bill C4 are complicit in this senseless and needless death and want to keep it hushed.

The rainbow agenda

Coming events

Today I will be speaking in Alexandria Ontario with the Glengarry freedom and landowners’ groups and on Saturday November 9th at the PPC fundraiser in Burlington Ontario with Max Bernier.