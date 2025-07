We have much to celebrate in Canada on our nations birthday. Join with me as I recap some of the great accomplishments I,ve witnessed during my 67 years. Here are my Top Ten to celebrate-Whats yours?

You can also follow and support me on the following platforms X @RandyHillier, RandyHillier.substack.com , Facebook @RandyHillier, instagram @Randy.Hillier Support my legal defence or book your stay at Scuttlebutt Lodge www.nomorelockdowns.ca