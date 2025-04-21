Thoughts from the Wood Pile

Will we be duped again

The first time I remember going to the polls on election day was when my mom and Dad took me by the hand and walked a few blocks for them to vote in 1962. My interests in politics started at an early age and here is the highlite reel of my 60 + years following Canadioan politics.

Vindication Day-White House comes Clean-why won’t we?

Ever so slowing the tides of truth keep eroding the coverup and evil perpetrated on us by our governments during Covid. This week final Covid report from the USA Congress is now posted on the official White House website and reveals what many of us have known for many years.

It was not the virus that killed so many people, but the government’s response. We are nowing seeing concrete results of our opposition and will also begin to see accountability.

Not a single Canadian establishment political party has mentioned this report nor has any Canadian MSM outlet covered this groundbreaking revelation. What underlies this silence is the geopolitical World War that is underway between the Trump Administration and the entrenched globalists & administrative state. You can read the entire report LAB Leak

Our Canadian political parties are firmly on the side of the globalists and view Trump as their greatest threat. All our political parties have intentionally obscured from view and have distracted the Canadian electorate that there is a trade war, where in reality it is a World War between communism and democracy and Canada has chosen to be on the side of communism.

To learn more of and to understand this World War, Tom Luongo provides some good insights on how the world financial and economic battles are intersecting with Trumps Tariffs and Canadian politics in this video Tom Luong. The entire episode is very good and drills into the Canadian connection with Carney & Poillievre at the 20 min mark.

What will be the Constitutional remedy?

On April 17th 2025 I won my 4 ½ year constitutional and legal battle with the Ontario government and have now filed what I believe is a fair and just remedy for the Courts to consider. The remedy I have proposed and will argue is that the prohibition laws on peaceful assembly be removed from the law. In addition, that all remaining charges outstanding on these laws also be ordered dismissed. Finally, I have asked the courts to order that all previous convictions under these offensive laws be overturned.

Motion to purge

On May 6th 2025 I will once again be in the Ontario Court of Appeals requesting the court to rule on my motion to purge the Crowns attempt to overturn my “Stay” on the 9 criminal charges from the Truckers Convoy.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity,

It makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed.

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns