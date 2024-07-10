Covid-Just another covert Military medical experiment, with Lethal results? Part 1

Now that there is evidence that:

1. DARPA funded the Sars-Cov 2 development with NIH in Wuhan,

2. That the Internet censorship was directed by the CIA & State Depart,

3. That DARPA and CDC & NIH hold patent rights to the "vaccine,"

4. That Fauci et al received over $400 million in royalties for the vaccine.

And that the USA military has a long history of covert live & fatal human medical & scientific experiments such as;

1. Tuskegee syphilis experiment

2. Guatemala syphilis experiment

3. MK Ultra experiments

And that there are many more but lesser-known covert experiments on live people that were lethal such as:

1 Statesville Penitentiary Malaria experiments,

2. Operation SHAD,

3. Operation Sea spray

And that all these live but lethal Military human experiments were in conjunction with medical and scientific researchers at American Universities and in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies.

And that the CDC and NIH were participants in all these live human experiments and that they were all approved by the American Surgeon General.

And that none of these experiments by the USA military were known to the public nor the participants until much later.

And by deduction of facts, and evaluating past conduct and recognizing that the USA military operates over 300 bio labs in 49 countries worldwide conducting pathogen testing and delivery mechanisms.

That Sars- COV 2 and the subsequent vaccine mandate was and is a covert USA military experiment similar to their past live human experiments, but on a much more grandiose scale and with far greater fatalities.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns