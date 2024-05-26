Canadians prefer having 2 dogs and 2 cars, rather than 2 kids.

All events start at 7 pm and doors are open early to meet and greet

Creemore May 28th https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/895327447497?aff=oddtdtcreator

Tweed June 3rd https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/898736363657?aff=oddtdtcreator

Niagara August 27th details in the coming days

You can reserve your ticket online or buy at the door.

David Shostal from the Municipal Reform Project will be joining me at each of the events and explaining how he is helping local groups to recruit, train, and campaign for municipal elections, and how real change must be rooted locally.

Ready to take a stand and End the Con? Join us for an insightful discussion, and networking opportunities. Learn how our government and politicians create scams, protect yourself and empower others to do the same. Let's come together to make a difference and create a free community for everyone. Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the solution. See you there!

All proceeds are shared with the local freedom groups and my legal defense fund.

The Censorship files

We all understand that most social media and the main stream media engage in outright censorship of opposing opinions. Most of the platforms except Substack will suspend or delete accounts if you go against the grain of the conventional wisdom, but even Twitter(X), the ‘free speech’ platform of Elon Musk, engages in trickery to censor people. The enclosed picture from my house was posted on Twitter and deemed sensitive content and came with a warning. I recently found out all my posts come with a warning from Twitter, check it out at @randyhillier.

COURT Updates

I’ll be back for another court date on June 14th to argue over potential Jury screening questions and expert witnesses. But it appears I’ll have the summer off from court as the judge informed me, she is a “supernumerary” judge and doesn’t work in the summer.

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

Progress in Canada 2 cars in the laneway rather than 2 kids in the yard.

Canadians now have twice as many dogs than kids and the number is even greater for cats and cars. Sixty years ago, when I was growing up in a 3-bedroom house, with my 8 siblings, we had no dogs, and we had 1 car, a station wagon. It was also very common to have an uncle or aunt live with us for extended periods of time. But my life growing up in Canada would be inconceivable and unbelievable to younger generations.

But there is more, none of my grandparents or parents were in a nursing home but the rate today is that 70% of Canadians will be in a LTC home.

I left home when I was 19 and purchased my first home with $2000 down. My 8 siblings all left home when they were between 18-20 years of age and all began their working careers after high school. Only 2 of the 9 children went to university. Now over 35% of adults under 34 still live at home and have never left. Fifty years later 75% of high school graduates go to post-secondary and delay their working careers, their families but increase their debts.

As a youth I had 41 first cousins, but my children have 12 first cousins and my grandchildren have 6. How many first cousins do you have? In my youth there were no sperm donors, no surrogate mothers, no invitro fertilization, and abortions were very rare. How and why did this fertility crisis take hold and why are we not doing something about it?

The changes to our society are as imperceptible to many of us, as is our own physical changes, except when viewed through the great expanse of time. It would be impossible for Millennials, Gen Z or X, to understand these changes, they would be as foreign to them as a rotary dial telephone.

Changes in our society and our culture are a unique parallel to our own physical aging process, and cannot be discerned by the young who have not yet experienced the changes.

Many people have grown up seeing homeless people, but in my youth, homelessness was beyond rare and was generally unknown in Canada, but today tent cities, couch surfing, and homeless shelters are found in every city and town. It was so incremental we did not notice the change.

As a youth there were no Food Banks, no food drives, and no school breakfast program, but nearly every family had at least one farmer in their extended family. But the former are now common fixtures throughout all Canadian communities and the latter is indeed rare.

However, the changes are even more striking and cover all spheres of our economic, social and cultural lives when we look at the numbers.

Canada by the numbers:

1 in 5 Canadians have a mental health problem.

1 in 10 adults are experiencing homelessness.

6 in 10 Canadians are overweight or obese.

5 in 10 Canadians over 60 are on at least 3 lifetime prescriptions.

Homeownership is at its lowest levels since 2011 at 65%.

3 in 10 Canadians over 15 have one or more disabilities.

Autism has risen from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50.

Only 3 in 10 Canadians believe there is a God.

1 in 4 working Canadians are employed by governments (3.6 million).

Only 1 in 3 Canadians are employed (16.5 million, Canada’s pop is ~41 million).

I hope you enjoyed this update and stay tuned as we continue to battle the Legal Machine, the Cons and the crooks, that are reshaping our Canada as we regain our freedom and culture.

