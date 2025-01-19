President Trump’s inauguration takes place tomorrow Monday January 20 2025 and it is creating whirlwinds of controversy and chaos including here in Canada.

While our political elite and establishment political parties are whipping up anti- American and anti-Trump emotions to protect their own privileged positions and authority as they continue to plunder Canada’s middle class.

Trumps tariffs are the least of my concerns.

Since 1968 Canadians (as a society) have forsaken their children’s future in exchange for affluence purchased thru deficit financing and public debt. We already accept >50% taxation of our earnings thru income, property, sales, excise taxes, and regulatory burdens

1. We have discarded morality for hedonism.

2. We have destroyed the family in favor of convenience.

3. We have discarded freedoms as a nuisance and we fear adversity.

4. Our past and current actions and political choices have ensured our youth will never afford a home or family.

5. That homelessness is our fastest rising demographic.

6. That mental health, gender dysphoria and obesity are all a close second.

7. We wait in line for hours for "free" healthcare

8. That hoping mass and escalating immigration will forestall the inevitable collapse.

Is trump the danger, or is it...

Are referndums the cure for what ails Canada?

Trump had called on Canada to fix and repair our open borders and immigration polices or face significant Tariffs on our exports to the USA. A rational and statesman like response would have been to start negotiations immediately to prevent a trade war that will cost Canadians severely.

Instead, central Canadian elites have proposed to sacrifice Alberta and place retaliatory tariffs on energy exports.

What is obvious is that our Canadian political elite will defend and prioritize rampant and uncontrolled immigration that dilutes our Canadian heritage at the expense of Canadians economic well-being.

Professor Bruce Pardy joins me to discuss annexations and referendums on Canada, A user’s guide and owner;s manual

The Maple Leaf-is it being used as a false flag?

The 51st State debate

Trump is fixing America and making it great again and we see that as the crisis, not the crisis we created ourselves here in Canada. Has Trump’s annexation threat offered us a way to fix our dysfunctional government and constitution through provincial referenda on the annexation question?

This past week IPSOPS polling showed that 43% of young Canadians think so and believe annexation is their path to a better future. While overall 30% of Canadians would vote to become a part of the USA if full citizenship and financial conversions were assured.

I also joined Greg Wycliffe in a livestreamed debate on the 51st State.

https://x.com/gddub/status/1879577531185336469

