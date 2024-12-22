Just a short substack this week as we take some time to enjoy our family and friends and celebrate Christmas.

I’ve sent our friend & Crown prosecutor Etienne Lacombe another email and it is enclosed in this post. please take a moment to read and maybe express your comments to the individuals the email was sent to.

in addition, just this week it has been exposed that the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General had previously created a “covert” committee to promote and advance politically motivated prosecutions. While we have all speculated that this is indeed true we now have the first pieces of evidence.

Why do we persist Thanks to @davefreedom6 for creating this short video

Info @ Randy Hillier <info@randyhillier.com>

Sat 21 Dec, 14:00 (21 hours ago)

to etienne.lacombe, randy.schwartz, DRD, Dallas.Mack, Julie, Emma.Loignon-Giroux, Patrick.Sackville, Doug

Etienne Lacombe

Crown Law Office=Criminal

Ministry of the Attorney General

Re: R v Randall Hillier

Continuation of abuse of process and malicious prosecution.

Your decision to appeal Justice McVey’s well-reasoned and thorough decision to stay the criminal charges against the accused provides further appearance of using your office as Crown Attorney for improper purposes. I must ask myself when reviewing this case, Is the Crown acting in a willful or intentional manner to abuse and distort the criminal justice system?

As I illustrated in my earlier correspondence the Ministry of the Attorney General has failed to prosecute some of Canada’s wealthiest individuals and corporations that have been engaged in very significant crimes of money laundering, multiyear price fixing cartel’s and facilitating the Drug cartels.

You must also be aware that the Ottawa Crown has failed to protect the Integrity of the administration of Justice and your continuation of the process that has no likelihood of conviction appears as prosecutorial misconduct:

1. OVERCHARGING THE ACCUSED - THE PROCESS IS THE PUNISHMENT

The 9 charges against the Accused reflect an over-aggressive and exaggerated approach by the Crown. Even a cursory review of the video discloses no "assault" - and there were no injuries, no filed internal reports at the time. The investigating officer has demonstrated an animus toward the Accused which led to the over-charging - effectively "inventing" the assault charges. The disclosure has shown NO CONSEQUENCES with respect to the alleged actions of the Accused - no injuries, no physical damages to any building, no nothing. The only damage of any kind was the (self-inflicted) damage to the vanity of the PM and to the misguided and costly policies of the unelected cabal in the PMO.

The on-going pursuit of ALL 9 charges - not one of which have been withdrawn - shows a degree of maliciousness toward the Accused that is unwarranted. Seeking a long prison term - for a 66-year-old grandfather with NO prior record - is unduly harsh, in the context of a situation, dealt with in the same time-frame, where an Ottawa police sergeant (facing 26 serious charges including sexual assault and illegal possession of firearms) was treated very lightly, with just 6 months of house arrest:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/ottawa-police-officer-guilty-plea-hinterberger-1.6813734

2. PHYSICAL FOOTPRINT OF THE CONVOY IN OTTAWA

Depending on how one wishes to count the city blocks, the Convoy protest closed down 6, possibly 7 city blocks along Wellington Street in Ottawa - during a period when there was almost NOBODY in the downtown core of Ottawa (as everyone was working from home - and ironically wishes to continue to work from home) - in an area of the city with ZERO

residential units. Subsequently, over a period of 15 months, the City of Ottawa kept this same rea of Wellington Street closed to all traffic:

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/wellington-street-reopens-to-cars-in-front-of-parliament-hill-1.6376294

How critical was this 7-block stretch of pavement to the functioning of the city if it could remain closed for 15 months thereafter? With other major crimes that had REAL consequences (such as the 15-year fraud of price-fixing the supply of bread) remaining unaddressed by the AG. Why is the Crown bothering to invest FURTHER resources in appealing a legitimate and well-reasoned decision of the Judge with respect to the charges against the Accused? "Mischief" causing the closure of a street for 3 weeks (which street remained voluntarily closed by the City of Ottawa for the following 15 months.)

The Convoy demonstrations were peaceful - no crimes committed, no damage done, etc. during the Convoy’s peaceful assembly, despite the thousands in attendance in Ottawa (in addition to the thousands who gathered along the way at Highway overpasses) in a spontaneous demonstration of disappointment in the PM's policies.

The demonstrations were personally embarrassing to a PM who deserved to be embarrassed. But why is the Ontario Crown protecting a PM whose policies so richly deserved to be (peacefully) criticized? Why is the Crown seeking to suppress freedom of expression? Why is the Crown investing its "brand" (Justice) with the discredited brand of the PM (Justin Trudeau) and his unelected cabal behind the scenes?

I would invite you to review the disclosure and lack of evidence against me and also review Nelles v Ontario and Proulx v Quebec to fully comprehend the potential liability due to malicious prosecution.

Respectfully

Randy Hillier

Former MPP Lanark, Frontenac & Kingston

Cc

Ontario Attorney General-Doug Downey

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Randy Schwartz

Director of Crown Operations (East) Julie Scott

Ottawa Crown Attorney Dallas Mack

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Chief of Staff to the Premier Patrick Saville

Politically motivated prosecutions?

https://breachmedia.ca/secretive-committee-in-ontario-ministry-pushed-crackdown-on-pro-palestine-activism/

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed and enjoy a very Merry Christmas.

