Join us for A live Q & A on X tonight 8 pm EST February 20th

Hosted by @govt_corrupt

With Randy Hillier & Derek Sloan

We will be taking questions on our platform and answering all your questions

Listen in to hear how Randy Hillier and I plan to fix Ontario and make the lives of all Ontarians great again. We have been relentless in our fight for freedom in this province and country and we won't ever back down. Join

http://ontarioparty.ca

and help us Take Back Ontario!

When you stay home-They stay in power.

Low voter turnout is a tried-and-true means for incumbent politicians to remain in power. A key objective in any political campaign is to demotivate those voters who are unhappy and disaffected and convince that "Resistance is Futile." While encouraging the party faithful, that next term will be better.

Ford & his political party operatives will use disingenuous phrases such as; you will split the vote, push polls, and catchy slogans to convince the angry or unhappy voter to stay at home and lose their voice.

If you stay at home-Ford stays in powe

r

The Candidates are!

Its not just the Liberals who play fast and loose with the election rules and prorogation, Doug Ford is just as slippery.

If people want to know how elections are stolen, this Ontario election is a perfect example. No one knew when this election would be called except for Doug Ford and his cronies (the election was scheduled for the summer of 2026). This has left all other parties scrambling to find candidates. What's worse is that they opened up early voting on day one even though the candidate registration deadline is February 13th. That means that anyone who is voting early is not given the opportunity to look at the full slate of candidates. This is how they CHEAT. It isn't just dominion. It is much more nefarious and systemic than the machines. Join us at http://ontarioparty.ca

Help us TAKE BACK ONTARIO

You may remember the work we did together—standing up against COVID lockdowns and defending the right of our truckers to protest unconstitutional mandates. We fought for freedom then, and today, we need to fight again.

Doug Ford has made the biggest political mistake in Canada in recent history. Poor decision-making in Ontario politics must end.

He thought he could sneak in an election, betting on an easy victory while Ontario faces a trade war with the U.S. If Doug or his team had ever read The Art of the Deal, they’d know this isn’t a real trade war—it’s a negotiation tactic. But Ford’s government is incompetent, and now, he’s left the door WIDE OPEN for real change.

For too long, establishment parties have served the interests of an economic elite that has exploited Ontarians. Look where it’s gotten us:

The worst housing affordability crisis in the world.

Homeless encampments filling our public parks.

A healthcare system that encourages people to end their lives rather than treating them.

Families unable to pay billis or buy groceeries.

Uncontrolled Immigration.

Ontario belongs to Ontarians, not the oligarchs of downtown Toronto.

Please share this email and our many policies on social media and help us reach more and more people.