Tripping and stumbling into dangerous trade wars

The uniparty comes together

Like any good politician Premier Doug Ford will never let a crisis go to waste even if it is a false and manufactured crisis. This week he will be announcing not only a very early and premature, but unnecessary election under the pretext he needs a new mandate to fight Trump.

Although he has a substantial majority and is not required to call an election until June of 2026, sixteen months from now, he will use his executive powers to violate Ontario’s Election Statute Act.

A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Trump at Mar a Largo and severely mishandled an opportunity to improve Canada/USA relations and address the security threat that our open borders and immigration policies pose to our neighbors.

Trudeau’s failures are now being amplified by many Canadian Premiers into an all-out trade war with our largest trading partner and customer that purchases 77% of all Canadian exports. Only two Premiers from Alberta and Saskatchewan have not joined in this dangerous game of saving our political establishment at the expense of the Canadian economy.

Most astonishing of all the Premiers is Doug Ford who has aligned himself completely with the outgoing Liberal Prime Minister and is proving beyond any reasonable doubt in Ontario that you cannot distinguish the Liberal party from the Conservative party. Both these political parties are prepared to increase unemployment and bankrupt businesses rather than stop the flood of immigration and criminal trade and activity from Canada into the USA.

My second letter to President Trump

A few weeks ago, I sent a letter to President Trump however since then our Canadian politicians and establishment have inflamed the dispute and aggravated our historic good relations with the USA. You can read the original letter in my January 12th Substack.

I have sent the following letter to president Trump on Saturday January 25th 2025

President of the USA

Donald J Trump

EEOB

1650 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20006

Dear President Trump

Two weeks ago on January 11th 2025, I addressed a letter to you regarding and seeking clarification on your recent commentary on Canada becoming the 51st State.

Since that time the topic has garnered substantial public interest and your actions on inauguration day, the “Day of Liberation,” January 20th has propelled further discussions.

Although our Canadian political establishment is responding in a most incendiary fashion regarding your request to fix our open borders and immigration policies; it is apparent to a great many Canadians that this is for the political gain of our established political parties rather than in the public’s best interest.

The disgraced and outgoing Canadian Prime Minister has created a “Council on Canada-U.S. Relations” to distort, conflate and confuse people to accept their false narrative that this is solely a trade war rather than a border and immigration problem. This council is composed of a handpicked cadre of left-wing union organizers & academics, government regulated & dependent business people, and former politicians.

They will most certainly promote and attempt to legitimize Justin Trudeau’s and the political establishment's duplicitous agenda.

Canada and the USA have had an unrivalled, prosperous and unique relationship for over 200 years and although there have been differences, they have generally been as a result of or for domestic political gain in Canada.

I encourage you to consider the points I raised in my first correspondence as a means to ensure both Canadians and Americans are not economically injured due to this political duplicity by Canada’s political establishment.

The creation of a bilateral commission identified in point 6 of my correspondence potentially named the President's council on Canada-USA relations may be an appropriate vehicle to ensure continued mutually respectful and prosperous American-Canadian relations and assist in making both Canada and America great again.

Respectfully

Randy Hillier

Former MPP Lanark, Frontenac and Kingston

