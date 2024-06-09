Twenty-five years ago, I realized that a profound and dangerous shift was underway in Canada which would ultimately take me away from my private life as a Husband, father and electrician into a very public advocate and public personality.

My world and Canada were shifting quickly. The values, morals and ethics that were timeless and inalienable truths of my youth were becoming increasingly rare and seldom shared by the majority of people I knew.

The Ten Commandments were fast becoming the ten suggestions and the seven deadly sins were rapidly becoming seven politically correct virtues.

Initially, and like many people I placed the responsibility and blame for this change squarely on the doorstep of our governments and institutions, but over the past twenty-five years I realized that I was only partially correct.

I began writing opinion articles to illustrate the dangers I could see coming on the horizon from our public policies and laws, but the decay and erosion of our culture continued.

I then became active for the first time in local politics in hopes to move Canada off this destructive path. It was during this time my wife and I decided that to better protect our family we needed to move to a rural property that offered more privacy, self-sufficiency and independence from the government.

Myself and a few great individuals started an association that would successfully oppose this trend and bring awareness to many more Canadians-The Lanark landowners, and our slogan, back off government.”

For fifteen years I served in the provincial parliament representing Lanark & Frontenac counties; trying to drain the government swamp. However, during covid and with starting No More Lockdowns I came to realize the government swamp was just a small adjunct to a much more significant swamp-our Canadian culture was the real problem.

Two years ago, I decided to leave politics behind and focus on protecting my family from the gathering cultural, economic and political wars and defend myself against the legal machine and monster that is attacking so many Canadians and lastly help mobilize and encourage like-minded Canadians to climb this hill together to revive and restore Canadian culture and reach our destination.

Here is a short video montage with a song and lyrics that speaks to our challenges.

Whats Going on

A big thank you to the many great freedom fighters in Tiverton, Collingwood & Tweed whose efforts ensured an overwhelming success.

All proceeds are shared with the local freedom groups and my legal defense fund.

Public policy, if it doesnt make cents, its making someone $$$

Great new Initiatives happening

A great new group has formed in Nova Scotia that is helping to recruit, train and campaign for independent candidates for the next Nova Scotia General election. If you are in Nova Scotia or know other like-minded people who want to bring about change, I would encourage you to visit their website www.independentns.net

You can also reach them by email at hello@independentns.net

I understand similar groups are starting in other provinces, but as of yet I haven’t spoken directly with these other potential groups.

COURT Updates

I’ll be back for another court date on June 14th to argue over potential Jury screening questions and expert witnesses.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

I hope you enjoyed this update and stay tuned as we continue to battle the Legal Machine, the Cons and the crooks, that are trying to reshape our Canada and as we regain our freedom and culture.

