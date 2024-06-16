On Friday June 14th I once again attended the Ottawa courts defending myself against 9 criminal charges for being at the Truckers Convoy. At an earlier JPT Judge, Justice Parfett, requested that I provide the court with a written summary of the objectives of the convoy.

Needless to say the Crown Jester had every excuse in the book why she hadn’t responded to my Brief including; she was on vacation, she had another trial and she had to consult with her colleagues. I’m surprised she didnt say her dog ate the email.

Many thanks to my great team of volunteers in putting this brief together.

Feel free to share the real reasons of the Truckers convoy.

Here are the 28 reasons why all Canadians came to Ottawa in February 2022:

Never Surrender

UNDERLYING REASONS FOR FREEDOM CONVOY ARRIVING IN OTTAWA

NO LOBBYISTS, NO ACCESS, NO OTHER EFFECTIVE WAY

The attendees (the “Attendees”) at the Freedom Convoy event in Ottawa were not the affluent, the powerful, or the lite. They had no box seats at Air Canada Centre to host politicians and senior bureaucrats. They had no membership at the Hunt Club Golf & Country Club to entertain and schmooze. They had no fancy vacation retreat to offer to the PM and his family. They had no corporate board seats to dangle as inducements. Effectively, the Attendees had NO SEAT AT THE DECISION TABLE They had no forum other than to show up (in the dead of a cold winter) in Ottawa, which was (a) where the Government and the PM were located and (b) the downtown population of the City would be LEAST negatively affected in the country (due to the high number of civil servants as a proportion of the population and due to the work-at-home policy of the Government). Few if any of the Attendees were in Ottawa as a means of making money – either from the Government or from selling products.

2. CAPITULATION BY THE MEDIA

The Attendees had been effectively blocked from expressing their thoughts and opinions in much of the Media, whether in the traditional media (the “Mainstream Media”) or in the digital media controlled by large technology companies (“Big Tech”). These initiatives existed on 2 fronts: (a) censorship: which involved the purging or de-platforming of opinions held by the Attendees; and (b) propaganda: which involved a repeated and one-dimensional messaging of the Government’s positions. History has shown on many occasions that censorship and propaganda are not necessary to promote ideas that are right – but are critical to promoting ideas that are wrong.

In 2019, the Federal Government implemented a 5-year program to give $600 million to Mainstream Media in Canada. In addition, the Federal Government gives over $1 billion per annum to CBC, thereby influencing its messaging. Further, hundreds of millions of dollars were spent during 2020-2022 by the various levels of government, in the promotion of the vaccines. The Attendees had no similar funding to offer to either the CBC or to the Mainstream Media in Canada. Effectively, the Attendees had NO SEAT AT THE MEDIA TABLE.

3. SPONTANEOUS OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT

The unpaid Attendees traveled across Canada at their own expense and were hailed in communities across the country, as people gathered along the sides of highways and on overpasses to cheer their unpaid delegates to Ottawa, to participate in the Freedom Convoy – in a spontaneous and enthusiastic show of support. In September 2021, just months prior, the PM had called a snap election, cynically seeking to exploit the COVID situation. The election cost almost $600 million to the taxpayer. It produced a minority government for the PM, who garnered only 32% support. Most of the Attendees fell within the 68% who had voted against the PM and his policies.

4. TONE-DEAF PM PROMOTING DIVISIVENESS

The Attendees were never accorded a single meeting with the PM or any member of the PM’s cabinet (the “Cabinet”) or any senior member of the Government (the “Bureaucracy”) – notwithstanding the serious nature of the issues that had prompted the Attendees to come to Ottawa. The Attendees were stonewalled.

The PM made numerous divisive statements, demonizing the Attendees as racist, misogynist and extremist, thereby putting the Attendees at risk of repercussions from vaccine supporters who might feel sanctioned by the PM. Quite apart from the divisive nature of such statements by the PM, his policies and his decisions related to lock-downs and vaccines were misguided and simply wrong (not only at the time, but even more so in view of subsequent information, most of which was then available to the PM).

5. THE STATS

Many of the Attendees did not personally know a single person who had died FROM COVID. The test for COVID, called the PCR test, was controversial in terms of reliability – it was quietly dropped by the Center for Disease Control (the “CDC”) in the USA. Further, the PCR tests designated people who were asymptomatic (i.e. – they were NOT sick) as having tested “positive” for COVID, thereby creating unjustified panic.

In Canada, the death rate from COVID (assuming, very liberally, that the death was from COVID and not from a co-morbidity) in the Ottawa Health Unit (“OHU”) geographic area was BELOW THREE ONE-HUNDREDTHS OF ONE PERCENT.

Information about age distribution of deaths from COVID was closely guarded and difficult to obtain in Canada. This critical contextual information was not pursued with even minimal enthusiasm by CBC and/or the Mainstream Media. In the geographic area of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (the “EOHU”), immediately adjacent to the OHU, information about age distribution was available until January 2022. Within the EOHU geographic area (with a population of 212,000 people), NOT A SINGLE PERSON UNDER THE AGE OF 40 had died from COVID. Zero. Thus, bringing into question the need to lock down schools and/or to vaccinate people under the age of 40.

The PM chose to not engage the Attendees in any discussions about the statistics related to COVID. The PM chose to ignore 2 fundamentals: (a) the evidence and (b) the critical thinking to be applied to such evidence.

6. CHARTER OF RIGHTS

In his review of the invocation of the Emergencies Act by the PM, Justice Rouleau observed that “a reasonable and informed people could reach a different conclusion than the one I have arrived at.” The Attendees were reasonable and informed people.

As was determined by Justice Mosley, the invocation of the Emergencies Act by the PM was not warranted, thereby confirming that the Attendees were reasonable and informed people – inferentially, Justice Rouleau acknowledged that he was neither reasonable nor informed.

There is no lack of irony to the fact that the Charter of Rights was adopted in 1982 at the initiative of Pierre Trudeau (“Trudeau Senior”) the father of the current PM. Trudeau Senior had obtained a law degree and had taught constitutional law. Trudeau Senior had also served as Minister of Justice before acceding to the party leadership and becoming Prime Minister.

The Attendees, being reasonable and informed people, chose to rely on the perspective of Trudeau Senior with respect to the Charter, and not his son the current PM, in considering the critical importance of the rights outlined in the Charter. The son, the current PM is a person, in comparative terms, who had never gone to law school, never taught constitutional law and never negotiated the repatriation of a constitution nor the implementation of a Charter of Rights nor served a single day in a cabinet post prior to becoming PM.

The Attendees, being reasonable and informed, observed that the PM was, in comparative terms to other world leaders, the best-looking and the most handsomely coiffed leader. The Attendees further considered the PM’s oath of office, which nowhere mentions the PM’s responsibilities toward the people of his country and their rights under both the Constitution and the Charter.

7. COMMON-LAW RIGHTS

The Charter of Rights, implemented in 1982, was not considered the full spectrum of the rights of people, but was its embodiment. At the time of its passage, there had been debate about whether the Charter was even necessary, given the evolution of common law rights over a period of centuries, from its origins in England under the Magna Carta signed in 1215.

In a matter of a few weeks in 2020, under the pretext of fighting a disease that in fact killed few people, the PM rolled back the rights of the Attendees, to a level associated with medieval times. These rights had evolved over hundreds of years, bit by bit, inch by inch. At the beginning, the Magna Carta had applied to only 25 people – lords and nobles. Only in 1911 did the commoners finally rid themselves in England of the need to obtain the approval of the House of Lords pending legislation.

Such rollback of rights by the PM had been bold and presumptive, supported by a massive Media push, both in advertising and in news content. However, it was consistent with the PM’s background as a member of the monied elite (a “Lord” within the context of Canada) and his lack of appreciation for the importance of the rights of the Attendees under the common law and under the Charter.

8. STRUGGLE BETWEEN TRUTH & LIES

Never Surrender

The Attendees were generally apolitical (as evidenced by the rarity of signs or clothing showing party affiliations), as they appreciated that the main societal struggle is not between Liberals and Conservatives nor between Democrats and Republicans, nor between the Right and the Left, nor between generations, nor between East and West.

The main struggle, in the opinion of the Attendees was defined by the question that has over-arched History: “Cui bono? Who benefits?” This question addresses the main struggle: between lies (and who benefits from such lies, most often the elite) and truth. (and who benefits from learning the truth, generally the non-elite who have been exploited by the lies).

Amongst the Attendees, there were no billionaires. The Media would have sensationalized any billionaire attending the Freedom Convoy. As reasonable and informed people, the Attendees did not expect to find billionaires sitting next to them in a nearby truck cab or standing in the February cold, even though for many of these billionaires their wealth had increased dramatically during the lock-downs, and they could have afforded the fanciest truck rig.

9. CLOWN DEALS VACCINE SUPPLY CONTRACTS AND OWS

The vaccine supply contracts (the “Clown Deals”) were of a nature to provide a huge windfall to vaccine manufacturers – without liability to the manufacturers (if they caused injury) and without rebate (if they did not work). Further, vaccines were fast-tracked by the USA Government in 2020 pursuant to Operation Warp Speed (“OWS”) in the midst of a Presidential Campaign during which the then-President Donald Trump was desperate to be re-elected.

Pursuant to OWS, the vaccine manufacturers received billions of dollars for R&D without reciprocally giving any profit-sharing and/or stock options. Further, and most amazingly, the vaccine manufacturers were permitted to self-test and self-certify their own products and to do so on an expedited basis of 90 days, with billions of dollars (and a US Presidential Election) hanging in the balance.

The Attendees, as reasonable and informed individuals, observed the context of OWS (and the reckless speed of the testing and approvals) as being likely, on the balance of probabilities, to lead to significant problems. Some of the Attendees, as truckers required to take courses (given by people other than themselves) and to pass tests (administered by people other than themselves) prior to being licensed, perceived OWS as an accident waiting to happen.

The Attendees, as reasonable and informed individuals, would not hire a lawyer who had gone to a law school where students marked their own exams or graduated after 90 days. The Attendees, as reasonable and informed individuals, would not seek treatment from a doctor who had graduated from a medical school where students marked their own exams or graduated after 90 days.

10. PRIOR MISCONDUCT OF BIG PHARMA

Many of the Attendees, as reasonable and informed individuals, were aware of the track record in the past of the massive fines paid by large pharmaceutical companies (“Big Pharma”) for lying to the public or to the regulatory authorities – sometimes, both. Some of the Big Pharma companies who were fined for lying were also engaged in the production of vaccines – and were being trusted to self-report reliably.

Many of the Attendees, as reasonable and informed individuals were also aware of the fact that the regulatory agencies, in both Canada and the USA, had been very slow to react to problems with drugs or medications that they had approved. For example, the drug oxycodone (“Oxy”) manufactured by Purdue Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Purdue”) had caused the death of over 500,000 people in North America prior to its withdrawal from the market in 2019. Not a single executive from Purdue went to jail despite the number of people who had died. Not a single person who had approved the drug lost their employment within a regulatory agency in Canada or the USA.

Among the vaccine manufacturers, the following fines had previously been paid: Pfizer – USD$2.3 billion; Astra-Zeneca – USD$520 million and Johnson & Johnson – USD$2.2 billion. Asking these companies to self-test was equivalent to asking Bernie Madoff to self-audit.

11. CODES OF ETHICS – CMA AND CPO

Many of the Attendees were either front-line workers in the medical field or patients of the Canadian medical system, familiar with the protocols surrounding medical decisions about themselves, due to past interactions with the Canadian medical system.

The Canadian Medical Association (“CMA”) code of ethics has been adopted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (the “CPSO”), as a guideline for medical treatment. A similar code of ethics has been adopted by the College of Pharmacists of Ontario (the “CPO”).

The foundational principle of the code of ethics of both the CPSO and the CPO, with respect to any treatment or medication is informed consent. As is clear from the language, the consent must be voluntary and, in parallel, must be accompanied by appropriate information.

The CPSO and the CPO exerted pressure (under threat of suspension) on their members to administer the vaccines without disclosing the product warnings that had accompanied the packages in which the vaccines were contained. The information platforms of the various health agencies (such as the OHU and the EOHU and Health Canada) were silent about the product warnings. Further, no information was provided about how to deal with adverse consequences from vaccines. At the time of the introduction of the vaccines in January 2022, Canada was the only G7 country to have failed to have in place a vaccine injury compensation program.

The Toronto-based law firm that acts for the CPSO, in disciplining its members for failing to comply with the CPSO’s vaccine directives is the same law firm that represents Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca and Moderna.

12. GAPS IN MEDICAL TRAINING

Many of the Attendees were members of health clubs or owners/employees of such health clubs or fitness facilities. Many were also participants in sports or outdoor activities. Many attendees were coaches in minor sports leagues and/or parents of participants. Many of the Attendees had read extensively or taken courses about such human activities as eating well and/or breathing well and/or exercising well and/or managing relationships and/or dealing with allergies.

The curricula for the medical schools at Queen’s University, McGill University and Harvard University do not offer any courses on nutrition – not even as an optional course. Hospital food is notorious for being depressingly bad.

On the ground floor of the Ottawa Heart Institute (as with many other hospitals), one can find a Tim Horton outlet selling glazed donuts, to be washed down with a creamy caramel latte supreme or a double-cream and double-sugar coffee.

Such cognitive dissonance on the part of the medical profession was obvious to many Attendees, who were reasonable and informed about achieving good health and managing their nutrition and the value of developing good health habits. One of the most important factors in undermining healthy breathing is obesity. Both the medical profession and the Health authorities including Health Canada took little initiative to encourage people to reduce their obesity and to improve their breathing – preferably both.

13. BOOK LEARNING AND STREET LEARNING

Many of the Attendees are aware, through experience, of the importance of practical learning, compared to theoretical learning.

During the 2-year period leading up to the Freedom Convoy, the world of Colleges and Universities (“Academia”) slept.

No medical school dean in Canada took the initiative to convene a weekly (or even monthly or quarterly) symposium to bring together the best medical talent on their faculties to cross-compare initiatives or strategies to mitigate the effects of COVID on patients.

No journalism school dean in Canada took the initiative to convene a weekly (or even monthly or quarterly) symposium to bring together the best journalistic talent on their faculties to cross-compare information or statistics to evaluate the effects of COVID on the population.

Within the online community of the Attendees (leading up to and during the Freedom Convoy), a continuous and enlightened informational dialogue was taking place. The Attendees recognized that knowledge is not a static resource and, as reasonable and informed individuals, they needed to continuously add to their knowledge. It was apparent to the Attendees that being highly intelligent and being highly educated were not necessarily the same.

14. PRIOR MISTAKES IN THE WORLD OF MEDICINE

Historically, Medicine has made monumental mistakes – from prescribing thalidomide to Oxy, from resisting the washing of hands prior to operations to the brutal infliction of harm through lobotomies (for which the inventor won the Nobel Prize in Medicine).

The Attendees, as informed and knowledgeable people, recognized that, whatever their line of work, the outcomes of one’s actions must always be borne in mind – and the evaluation of outcomes is a continuous process.

If a soup recipe represents a good balance of ingredients, including salt - and if salt continued to be added, there would come a point where there was simply too much salt. From the perspective of the Attendees, the continuing failures of the medical system in Canada should have been a source of deep humility, not a badge of arrogance. The fact that a service is “free” but not available is cold comfort – like gas for a truck that is free, but the gas station is out of fuel. A medical degree is not required to understand that reality.

15. BAT THEORY AND GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH

The original claim on the part of the Bureaucracy and the science establishment (“Science”) was that COVID had originated in Wuhan China from a “bat-in-nature” sold in a seafood market, a short distance away from the Wuhan Virology Institute.

Many of the Attendees, being reasonable and informed people, bore in mind that a soil contamination on land adjoining a gas station would be more likely to be attributable to a leaky fuel tank that to a fly-over from a bat. Accordingly, they completed the following basic research and evaluations:

● Recipes Combining Bats & Seafood: there are no recipes for a lobster-bat bouillabaisse or for a bat-shrimp casserole;

● Calculation of the Odds: there are over 1 billion bats (though the number may be higher, as no formal census of bats has been done) and NO second bat has been discovered. There is one (1) virology institute in Wuhan – which had been previously written up for failures in its precautionary security protocols;

● Liability Potential and Judgment Proof Bats: if the liability could be traced back to a bat, the prospects of recovery for damages from a bat would be limited. If the liability could be traced back to the Wuhan Virology Institute or to China, the prospects for damages would be much improved. Not surprisingly, China blamed the problem on a bat; and

● Reputational Hit on “Science”: Blaming the virus on a bat preserved the aura of a benign image for Science in being always aligned with the best interests of humans.

It only emerged subsequently that gain-of-function research (funded in part by the USA) had been conducted at the Wuhan Virology Institute. Few if any of the Attendees would have been surprised, based on their information searches at the time – not only were the Attendees surprised by the subsequent attempts at a cover-up of the USA funding (authorized by Anthony Fauci), based on their insights at the time of the Freedom Convoy about the balance of probabilities.

16. AWARENESS OF EXPERIMENTS ON MODIFYING HUMAN BEHAVIOUR

Many attendees were already aware or became increasingly aware during the Freedom Convoy of experiments conducted in the 1950’s to the early 1970’s that demonstrated how individuals could be manipulated. These experiments had not been subsequently taught in High Schools and Universities, to allow individuals to better protect themselves against being manipulated. The main experiments comprised the following:

● Milgram Shock Experiments: These experiments were conducted in 1961 by Professor Stanley Milgram at Yale University. They were intended to measure the willingness of study participants to obey an authority figure wearing a lab coat, who instructed them to perform acts conflicting with their personal conscience. Participants were led to believe that they were assisting an unrelated experiment, in which they had to administer electric shocks to a "learner". These sham or fake electric shocks gradually increased to levels that would have been fatal had they been real. The experiments found, unexpectedly, that a very high proportion of subjects would fully obey the instructions, with every participant going up to 300 volts, and 65% going up to the full 450 volts.

● The Stanford Prison Experiment: This experiment was conducted at Stanford University in 1971, involving 24 volunteers – at random, 12 were assigned to be prison guards and 12 were assigned to be prisoners. Those volunteers selected to be "guards" were given uniforms specifically to de-individuate them, and they were instructed to prevent prisoners from escaping. Over the following five days, psychological abuse of the prisoners by the "guards" became increasingly brutal. Originally planned to last 14 days, the experiment was ended after 6 days. In addressing a Toronto symposium in 1996, the Stanford professor who designed the experiment stated: "I had been conducting research for some years on de-individuation, vandalism and dehumanization that illustrated the ease with which ordinary people could be led to engage in anti-social acts by putting them in situations where they felt anonymous, or they could perceive of others in ways that made them less than human, as enemies or objects."

● The Asch Conformity Experiments: Experiments were conducted at Swarthmore College in the USA in the 1950’s whereby individuals were pressured to agree with other participants, in a form of group-think, that lines on a board were of equal length, when obviously, to the naked eye, they were not equal.

● The Elevator Conformity Experiments: Experiments were conducted in the 1960’s whereby people getting on an elevator faced the back wall of the elevator, if others were also facing the back wall, ignoring all common sense and/or prior experiences.

17. THE EXPANDING WORLD OF ADVERTISING

The Attendees were aware of the ongoing and relentless effects of advertising in their lives, as it had become inescapable, making it a challenge to (a) obtain information not corrupted/affected by such advertising and/or (b) apply critical thinking to such information in a manner not corrupted/affected by such advertising. Starting with newspaper ads in the early 1900’s, advertising exploded in the 1920’s with radio and magazines, then further accelerated with the popularization of television in the 1950’s. The Internet had created a whole new platform for reaching people in the 1990’s. Cellular phones and other devices have allowed, since 2000, for a relentless 24/7 shaping of consumer thoughts and preferences.

Through censorship and through the use of words like “misinformation” and “disinformation” and through the accusation of “conspiracy theory”, valid ideas can be devalued and discredited.

The Attendees experienced the dichotomy on an everyday basis, as accounts of events at the Freedom Convoy in the Media (who were accepting massive amounts of advertising dollars about vaccines) diverged from what the Attendees were seeing and hearing with their own eyes and ears, while in attendance.

18. WORKPLACE BULLYING / THREATS / INTIMIDATION

Many Attendees had either personally or through a family member, experienced workplace bullying arising from their reluctance to be vaccinated – or, even if vaccinated, reluctant to share their private medical information.

Many Attendees had, either personally or through a family member, experienced job suspension or job loss arising from their reluctance to be vaccinated. Many Attendees had, either personally or through a family member, experienced shunning and shaming, arising from the heavy censorship of any contrary views in the Media and in Government policies/announcements. The PM took a strong role in raising emotions against any Canadian who might disagree with his policies by calling them racists, misogynists or extremists, instead of addressing the substance of their views.

One Attendee – a lawyer from Cornwall Ontario who represented unvaccinated individuals – even had his vehicle stolen from his home and was physically assaulted in his office in February 2022, in the midst of an emotionally-charged environment.

19. VALUING REAL NOT THEORETICAL COMPETENCE

For many Attendees the concept of a disease being “asymptomatic” in terms of a sickness did not make sense. If a truck or construction vehicle was performing well, but a truck repair person (who stood to make much money from truck repairs) insisted that the equipment was “sick” due to a diagnostic test of dubious nature, a typical Attendee would be immediately skeptical. “Let me get this straight. My truck is fine, it doesn’t need any repairs and it can do the job – but the truck is sick and needs to stay in the garage and not go to the work site, in case it might make other trucks sick?”

For many Attendees, not drawn from the world of theory and/or Academia, practicality and simplicity of thought were more useful guides. While not necessarily familiar with the writings of best-selling author Orrin Woodward, many (if not all) of the Attendees would have agreed with the following formulation by Woodward of the impractical world of so-called experts: “The problem with Incompetence is its inability to recognize itself”.

In the view of many Attendees, people like Theresa Tam (the Chief Medical Officer for Canada) and Kieran Moore (the Chief Medical Officer for Ontario) were representative of the observation by Woodward. Accordingly, many of the Attendees felt entitled, in a free democracy, to express their opinions of the performances of Tam and Moore, and of the bureaucracies that they led, particularly in relying on the PCR tests (which were subsequently dropped due to being unreliable).

20. THE WHO AND THE WEF

Many of the Attendees were aware of the World Economic Forum (the “WEF”) and the World Health Organization (the “WHO”), both of which were unelected and both of which sought to impose on Canadians, including the Attendees, restrictions and rules that had not been voted upon by way of referendum or elections.

The WEF is a consortium of wealthy corporations and individuals, based in Davos Switzerland, headed by Klaus Schwab (“Schwab”) who has never run for elected office. Each year, private jets and limousines descend upon Davos to provide a venue for wealthy people to lecture the rest of us (the “ROU”) who do not own private jets or limousines, on how to live.

The WHO is an agency of the United Nations and is also based in Geneva Switzerland. The WHO is headed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (“Tedros”) who is from Ethiopia, a country not noted for its medical and/or health prowess and/or most importantly, its democratic traditions. In March 2020, Tedros praised China for its containment measures, describing them as a "new standard for outbreak control”. China too was not, in the view of the Attendees, an example of a country maintaining strong democratic traditions.

Neither the WHO nor the WEF had a tradition of consulting the ROU about how to formulate their respective policies, in a democratic manner. These views of the Attendees did not align with the views of the PM who had adopted a fawning and unquestioning view of the positions of the WHO and the WEF and who had made positive comments about China.

21. SCAPEGOATING THE UNVACCINATED

Over and above all of the other pressure tactics (such as job loss, suspensions, etc.), a troublesome tactic consisted of encouraging the vaccinated to think that the unvaccinated represented a danger to the vaccinated – thereby fostering further divisiveness.

On the one hand, the health authorities of both the Province and the Federal Government stated confidently that the vaccines would protect the vaccinated from getting COVID. On the other hand, the vaccinated (presumably already protected against COVID by the vaccine) were encouraged to think that they would be at risk of contracting COVID from the unvaccinated, thereby sowing animosity toward them.

The cognitive dissonance of this proposition was evident to the Attendees and was a factor in their attending at the Freedom Convoy. The PM was particularly aggressive about advancing this dissonant message in the public square, at every opportunity.

22. SHIFT IN WEALTH – EFFECT ON THE ATTENDEES & AVERAGE PEOPLE

Quite apart from the non-presence of any billionaire in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy, there are no recorded instances of Media interviews of any billionaire (whether in Ottawa or not) stating: “I intend to reduce our swollen profits during this time, to show our solidarity with people who have been hurt by lock-downs.”

At an international level, Oxfam issued a report at the end of 2022, titled Inequality Kills, observing that “Billionaires have had a terrific pandemic”. The Oxfam report stated that the world’s richest people had more than doubled their fortunes from USD$700 billion to USD$1.5 trillion – at a rate of USD$1.3 billion per day. The Oxfam report further concluded that the pandemic had set back gender equality and had disproportionately affected racial minorities.

At a Canadian level, Loblaws (which is owned by the multi-billionaire Weston Family, the second-richest family in Canada) reported record profits in 2020 and 2021, from increased grocery sales. Loblaws also owns Shoppers Drug Mart, which benefited from revenues from administering vaccines at substantial profit. There is no record of any request by the PM to Loblaws to tighten its belt or for its main shareholder to make do with polo horse saddles from the previous year, as a symbol of sharing in the effects of the pandemic with those Canadians who had lost their jobs or their businesses.

None of the Attendees were themselves billionaires nor members of the Weston family - but many of the Attendees were of the shared opinion that there had been financial abuses during the COVID pandemic, condoned if not enabled by the PM and by the Government.

23. INTEREST IN POSITIVE HEALTH CHOICES

Many of the Attendees prioritized good health. Through good breathing, exercise, vitamins and nutrition, including such simple ideas as advice from their own Mom (passed on through generations): “Go play outside.”

During 2020, prior to the availability of the COVID vaccine developed under OWS, there was NO encouragement by any government health entity and/or by the PM about weight loss (even though obesity was one of the biggest negative factors affecting breathing. In the context of a disease that was theoretically affecting the pulmonary system, improving the performance of one’s lungs should have been a simple strategy.

The Attendees were aware that monetizing the act of breathing – when air is free – represented a major disincentive to the medical and pharmaceutical community.

24. WASTE & DEFICITS & PRIOR SCANDALS BY CURRENT PM

In 2020, the consolidated Canadian general government (“CGG”), which includes all federal, provincial, territorial and local governments, posted a historic deficit in the order of $325.5 billion. By comparison, the deficit was $40.7 billion in 2019, whereas the consolidated government finances were balanced in 2018. As a percentage of nominal gross domestic product (GDP), the deficit amounted to 14.8% in 2020, compared with 1.8% in 2019. The federal government accounted for the majority ($274.4 billion) of the CGG deficit in 2020, while the consolidated provincial, territorial and local governments (PTLGs) recorded a deficit of $51.2 billion. Compared with 2019, the federal government deficit increased almost twelvefold (+1,095.8%), while the deficit of the PTLGs nearly tripled (+188.8%).

Many of the Attendees were concerned about (a) the consequential effects of such massive deficit spending on their children and future generations; (b) the immediate consequential effects in terms of inflation and (c) the challenge of spending such large amounts of money efficiently, given the sudden acceleration of expenditures.

The concerns of the Attendees, as subsequent events have shown, were well-founded and the policy positions of the political class in Canada, particularly the PM, were unwise and reckless. Many of the Attendees were also concerned about the credibility of the PM, who had previously been censured by the Ethics Commissioner and whose interactions with the WEF caused great concerns particularly in view of comments by Schwab bragging about the WEF’s influence on the cabinet of the Federal Government of Canada.

The federal election held in September 2021 had shown only 32% support for the PM and his party. A restaurant with a menu that only 32% of its customers liked would be inclined to re-examine its menu. In the view of many of the Attendees, the PM was not a personality type to engage in self-reflection. Whether such view of the Attendees was right or wrong, the Attendees nevertheless had the right to express their opinions of the PM and his Government through their participation in the Freedom Convoy.

25. ROA ENFORCEMENT – WASTE OF TIME & RESOURCES

Under the lock-down law The Reopening Ontario Act (the “ROA”), the Province of Ontario enacted legislation imposing up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail, per offense. Many Attendees (including the Accused in these proceedings) or members of their family had been charged under the ROA. One of the individuals charged under the ROA in Cornwall Ontario had merely led people in the singing of the National Anthem at an outdoor public meeting.

Most of the charges under the ROA have been subsequently dropped (including the charge against the anthem singer in Cornwall) – with the notable exception of the charges against the Accused. Such withdrawal of the charges validates the underlying merits of the views of the Attendees at the Freedom Convoy that the ROA was misguided and unwise.

Such withdrawal of the charges also leaves open to legitimate criticism the Crown attorneys and police who persisted in prosecuting such charges (and yet have continued to engage in the targeting of the Accused).

26. 1984 OR MONTY PYTHON – HARD TO TELL

Many of the Attendees had read or knew of the novel by George Orwell, entitled Nineteen Eighty-Four (“1984”), wherein the author (“Orwell”) described a form of doublespeak (“Newspeak”) whereby logic would be inverted. For example, the “Ministry of Love” was in charge of torturing people. In comparative terms, the “Ministry of Health” in both Canada and Ontario has developed expertise in Illness but not in the achievement of good health (as, for instance, allowing glazed donuts to be sold on the ground floor of the Ottawa Heart Institute).

Many of the Attendees had watched or knew of the movies and TV series featuring the satire of Monty Python, a British comedy group. One of their skits had featured the “Ministry of Silly Walks”, poking fun at the sometimes-absurd nature of Government.

In the eyes of many Attendees, some of the directives from both the Federal and Provincial ministries echoed both 1984 and Monty Python. The idea of “social distancing” was on its face a contradictory concept, especially since (as was later disclosed by Anthony Fauci) the arbitrary distance of 6 feet had no scientific basis – but had been pitched by a Man of “Science”. Churches and gyms were closed and deemed non-essential under the ROA – but liquor stores and cannabis stores and strip-clubs (provided that they served food) were allowed to remain open – which created a basis, in the eyes of many Attendees, for a dilemma in trying to interpret the situation as a scene from 1984 or from Monty Python.

27. THE CHARTER OF RIGHTS AND THE PM’S OATH OF OFFICE

The Charter of Rights sets out the valuable rights of all Canadians. The oaths of various groups (e.g. – police with the Constable’s Oath, lawyers with the Solicitor’s Oath) create an obligation to respect the rights of individuals under the Charter.

The PM’s Oath of office, by contrast, creates no obligation upon the PM to respect either the Constitution of Canada or the Charter of Rights.

The Attendees at the Freedom Convoy were of the view that the PM was subject to the superseding provisions of the Charter of Rights and of the Constitution. This view of the Attendees was subsequently confirmed by the decision of Justice Mosley.

28. ATTENDEES’ LOVE OF CANADA

In simple terms, the Attendees were in Ottawa out of love for their country, not love of money since many were present in Ottawa at considerable sacrifice. They were assisted by people bringing them food and fuel – those people gave that assistance out of love for their country. They were encouraged by people who gathered across Canada, along the roads and overpasses, often in the freezing cold of a Canadian winter, to wave their flags and to give their rousing cheers – those people too gave that support out of love for their country. The flag of Canada was everywhere present during the Freedom Convoy.

The Attendees sang the National Anthem many times during the Freedom Convoy. It contains the inspiring words “True North, Strong and Free” – which aligns with the name that was adopted: the Freedom Convoy.

The Attendees bravely did so, knowing the alignment against the words Strong and Free in the National Anthem: the awesome might of the Government, the awesome might of the Media and the awesome might of the Wealthy, who were harvesting huge amounts of money.

