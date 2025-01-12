What is a Canadian & should we become AmeriCans?

For many decades our Canadian political establishment has been diminishing and demeaning our rich and proud Canadian heritage, culture, and identity. Our current Prime Minister has boldly stated that there is not, and never has been, a Canadian identity. Both Liberal and Conservative governments have adopted the falsehoods of a multicultural Canada and have kept the floodgates open to rampant immigration.

With that being said, it is confusing and hypocritical that these same establishment politicians are vigorously opposing and condemning Donal Trump’s recent musing of annexing Canada. Why is it that these same politicians who have expressed derision regarding Canadas culture now boastfully pretend that it needs to be protected from America, but not from the overwhelming flood of Asian immigration?

I am very proud of our Canadian identity, our culture and history and concerned that if we allow our political establishment to continue with its current policies on immigration, education, DEI and many other corrosive social policies Canada and our culture will indeed be extinguished.

Although I am also concerned that annexation by the USA has credible and real consequences, I believe these could be mitigated, and if done respectfully and may be a credible option for Canadians to regain and restore our freedoms and democracy.

I have written a letter to President Trump regarding this matter which you can read below.

President-elect of the USA

Donald J Trump

EEOB

1650 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20006

Dear President-elect,

I am a former elected representative from Ontario, Canada and I am keenly interested in knowing and learning more regarding your proposal of annexing Canada to become the 51st State.

As you can appreciate, your proposal has caused a significant stir and much commentary from the Canadian political establishment. It has also created some confusion and a stirring of national sentiment which has been absent for many decades.

Before either rejecting or supporting your proposal for annexing Canada far more details are required in order to evaluate the merits.

I believe your proposal would have great appeal to the majority of Canadians if the following were known and enunciated;

1. Not the 51st state, but at a minimum each existing Canadian province be granted statehood. Making at a minimum sixty (60) states. It would also be valuable to sub-divide each of the following provinces, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and BC into smaller states. To create 65 states

2. The 3 Canadian territories are also recognized as Territorial governments under the annexation proposals.

3. Each of the new states (former provinces) be required to have a Bi-cameral legislature and elect 2 senators to the USA congress.

4. The current congressional districts of approximately 750,000 be retained for the new Canadian states. The new states with less than this population would still have one congressional district. This would create approximately 55 new congressional districts.

5. Each province be admitted to the Union through a referendum.

6. The establishment of a Bilateral commission with equal representation from each nation to create a report with recommendations on finalizing the terms of Union.

Canada has a rich and proud heritage and culture that remains intact even though it has been undermined for many decades by our political establishment. Any annexation proposal ought to recognize this unique and distinct culture and also seek to mitigate further undermining or diminishment of the Canadian identity.

I trust the above is helpful and I look forward to further public discourse on this important and unprecedented proposal.

Respectfully

Randy Hillier

Former MPP

Lanark, Frontenac & Kingston

Legal Battles

On December 12th I was informed that the Crown is appealing my successful Jordan application which stayed all the criminal charges against me. This legal maneuver has little likelihood of success, but it will continue to keep me in the courts for most of the year. I do not expect the Court of Appeals will here the motion until late summer or early fall and a decision may takes months to deliver.

