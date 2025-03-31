In this edition

1. Speaking honestly has consequence, but is neccessary

It seems telling the truth

is a hard thing to do. As many of you know I was the first elected representative in Canada to speak out and condemn the governments Covid mandates and harmful lockdowns. Although, I knew it would have consequences to go against the stream and prevailing narrative, I also knew only honesty would stop the madness.

As a result of my words, I lost the support of many who I thought were friends, and have faced the lawfare of our politicians and governments in an attempt to silence me. However, I also found many new friends.

I’m getting myself in hot water against speaking truthfully about how the globalist political parties (the Family Compact) are being dishonest in this election and how they are using Canada in a proxy battle against Trump. Just as they used Ukraine in a proxy war against Putin. In addition to my criticism and evaluation of my generations (Boomers) culpability in creating the Canada we live in today.

Some of you will enjoy my honesty as I’m sure others will not- but here goes

Can Boomers Look in the Mirror

I am from the Boomer generation and have benefitted immensely enjoying the fruits of freedom and prosperity that previous generations worked tirelessly to create.

While it comes naturally and easily to be critical of others and to point out their imperfections; it takes courage and humility to look in the mirror and investigate ones’ own imperfections or failings. This applies not only to the individual but also with the social, political or economic tribes we identify with.

Even though many of my generation are quick to exalt and applaud our achievements and prosperity, we have not continued this trend of creating a better more prosperous future for our children.

It is unquestioned that Boomers have been the predominant voting demographic since the mid 1970's and no political party could have been be elected without strong support from the Boomer voting bloc. Although my generation is no longer the majority demographic, we remain a very substantive voting block and both the Liberals and conservatives always offer up policies to entice the boomer vote.

It is also without question and undeniable that during this Boomer era we always voted in one of the two major political parties. Both the Liberal and Conservative parties consistently appealed to the boomer voters by promoting similar polices which have:

1. Increased public debt, expanded government bureaucracy, and expanded social/corporate welfare subsidies.

2. Created inflation and diminished purchasing power while raising taxes, through monetary policy.

3. Diminished Canadian Identity through multiculturalism and rampant & uncontrolled immigration.

4. Destroyed morality with abortion, MAID, same sex marriage, and the Rainbow agenda.

5. Degraded and diminished both personal responsibility and freedoms.

6. Offshored our industrial & manufacturing sectors and restricted the harvesting and mining of our natural resources.

7. Accepted and embraced supranational influence/control over our Health, Trade, education, environment, and foreign policy

As a direct consequence of these public policies fewer and fewer of our children can afford to purchase a home, while many must share accommodations and many others never leave home. The skyrocketing housing costs couple with diminished employment opportunities and stagnant wage growth are now resulting in homeless encampments and tent cities.

These policies have also led to fewer and delayed marriage, and families, along with a plummeting fertility rate while mental health, addictions, depression and gender dysphoria skyrocket.

While there are exceptions to every rule on the whole and in general my generation captured the wealth that our ancestors created and have squandered and spent it all. Leaving little or nothing for our children to inherit other than the debts we incurred.

Apparently, many Canadians are unable to make the logical connection between our past actions and decisions, and current consequences. The election of Pierre Trudeau who promised a “just society” ushered in the era of endless debt financing and disparaging our Christian values. Mulroney’s election cemented multiculturalism and the adoption of a globalist Canada under the guise of free trade. Chretien and Harper not only stayed the course charted by Mulroney and Trudeau the elder, but deepened our collusion with China.

Canada today is a reflection of who and what policies we voted for yesterday, while Canada tomorrow will certainly be a reflection of who and what policies we vote for today.

Before we point fingers at others and cast our ballots on April 28th, let’s look into the mirror and see who created the Canada we live in.

Canada-A user’s guide and owner’s manual

What do Boomers, Ukraine and Canada's election have in common?

BoomerRang

Sunday Funday

Boomers with their Elbows up don't care about Canada's younger generations.

