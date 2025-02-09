The Ontario Crown has been as slow as molasses in February as they appeal my stay of criminal charges. Once again the legal machine is making punishment not justice their objective…. read more below The Ontario provincial election is far more important to Canada than most people realize. With 40% of the population and economy, the federal government always courts Ontario, and Ontario generally goes along. Ford and Trudeau have been joined at the hip since 2018 and we must end this incestuous relationship…….. read more below The team of Trump and Musk have cancelled over $64 Billion of government expenses in just 1 week as they uncover a sea of corruption including; USAID has been covertly paying over 6000 journalists and news outlets to produce disinformation. We need the same political will in Canada and Ontario The Ontario party has now registered over 60 candidates for the February 27th vote, but Premier Ford has shown his skanky self once again. The cut off date for candidate registration is this week on February 13th, but the advance polls opened last week. People are allowed to vote before the candidates are even approved by elections Ontario…,. read more We need a DOGE, Not a Ford in Ontario My most recent letter to my favourite Crown Attorney, Etienne Lacombe on February 7th. (I got an automatic reply, he is on holidays once again until February 18th)

Etienne Lacombe

Crown Law Office-Criminal

Ministry of the Attorney General

Re: Double Standards and Malfeasance

I received the Crown’s Notice of Appeal dated December 11th 2024, which bears your signature and authorization in the case R v Randall Hillier.

As a Crown Attorney you have full discretion acting in an “impartial and unbiased” manner as a quasi-Minister of Justice, to seek prosecutions that meet 2 criteria: that the prosecution is A) likely to be successful; and B) in the public interest to do so.

As a former elected representative in the Ontario parliament for 15 years, the charges against me stem from my discharging the responsibilities of my office to represent the concerns and interests of the public during the Freedom, or Truckers’ Convoy’s peaceful assembly during January and February 2022.

During and since the exaggerated and false Covid pandemic, it appears to me and many others that the Crown has adopted a very perverse and distorted interpretation of what constitutes the “Public Interest.”

There are three recent and important cases that bear this out and in which I would like to bring to your attention, as they contrast sharply with the Crown's prosecution of me and present an obvious double standard of prosecution and constitutes malfeasance.

1. For 15 years, many wealthy multinational corporations were engaged in an illegal price fixing cartel which stole approximately $4 Billion from Canadians. The principals in this illegal cartel were Galen Weston (Loblaws & Weston Bakeries) and Wallace McCain (McCain Foods & Canada Bread.)

Neither of these two individuals were prosecuted nor threatened with incarceration or personal liability for orchestrating the largest theft from Canadian consumers.

2. Ontario-based TD Bank was recently fined by the US bank authorities with respect to laundering drug profits from revenues derived from fentanyl (which kills people) in the range of over USD$600M; the fine was over USD$3.1B, which had a severe impact on thousands of Ontario shareholders and which endangered the value of the banking sector on the TSE (the largest component of the TSE).

The Ontario Attorney General and Crown decided not to prosecute TD Bank or any of its directors or officers of the corporation. Furthermore, NO director or officer has been barred from serving on any other TSE board - not even a 1-day suspension.

3. In 2023 Canada’s FINTRAC revealed that HSBC Bank was engaged in a substantial mortgage fraud and money laundering scheme in Toronto during the exaggerated pandemic. As of today, no charges have been filed against any of the directors and officers of the HSBC bank.

There are many more examples of Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General failing to prosecute Canadian Banks and wealthy corporate entities even when other jurisdictions have prosecuted and secured convictions. A reasonable and informed person could conclude that individuals acting as Crown Attorneys in the Ministry are willfully engaged in biased prosecutions against people of modest means while failing in their duty to understand the definition of “public interest,” or have distorted its definition beyond recognition.

I will be contesting the Crown's misuse of its discretionary authority to overturn Justice Kerry Lee McVey decision of November 14th 2024 and will be representing myself.

Respectfully,

Randy Hillier

Former MPP, Lanark, Frontenac & Kingston

CC:

Ontario Attorney General-Doug Downey

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Randy Schwartz

Director of Crown Operations (East) Julie Scott

Ottawa Crown Attorney Dallas Mack

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Chief of Staff to the Premier Patrick Saville

Go and vote, but we wont tell you who the Candidates are

Its not just the Liberals who play fast and loose with the election rules and prorogation, Doug Ford is just as slippery.

If people want to know how elections are stolen, this Ontario election is a perfect example. No one knew when this election would be called except for Doug Ford and his cronies (the election was scheduled for the summer of 2026). This has left all other parties scrambling to find candidates. What's worse is that they opened up early voting on day one even though the candidate registration deadline is February 13th. That means that anyone who is voting early is not given the opportunity to look at the full slate of candidates. This is how they CHEAT. It isn't just dominion. It is much more nefarious and systemic than the machines. Join us at http://ontarioparty.ca

Help us TAKE BACK ONTARIO

You may remember the work we did together—standing up against COVID lockdowns and defending the right of our truckers to protest unconstitutional mandates. We fought for freedom then, and today, we need to fight again.

Doug Ford has made the biggest political mistake in Canada in recent history. Poor decision-making in Ontario politics must end.

He thought he could sneak in an election, betting on an easy victory while Ontario faces a trade war with the U.S. If Doug or his team had ever read The Art of the Deal, they’d know this isn’t a real trade war—it’s a negotiation tactic. But Ford’s government is incompetent, and now, he’s left the door WIDE OPEN for real change.

For too long, establishment parties have served the interests of an economic elite that has exploited Ontarians. Look where it’s gotten us:

The worst housing affordability crisis in the world.

Homeless encampments filling our public parks.

A healthcare system that encourages people to end their lives rather than treating them.

Families unable to pay billis or buy groceeries.

Uncontrolled Immigration.

Ontario belongs to Ontarians, not the oligarchs of downtown Toronto.



With just three weeks until election day, we have a rare opportunity. If we can mobilize even a fraction of the energy we saw when we stood together against mandates—we will win.

But we need your help!

