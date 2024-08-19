Thank you so much for all the wonderful comments and support.

On August 26th I will be in Aylmer Ontario with Pastor Hilderbrandt in Kinsman Park. The admission is $20 at the door or in advance online https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/995460588417?aff=oddtdtcreator

August 27th in Niagara region at the Caistor Centre with Prof Donal Welsh and David Shostal. The admission is $20 at the door or in advance online https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/921015170167?aff=oddtdtcreator

All my public town halls feature guest speakers addressing important subject for people who are passionate about defending our freedoms, families and faith. They are open to the public and include a Q and A session. The proceeds go to my legal defense and also shared with participating local freedom groups.

Court updates

While the Ottawa Crown continues to bog me down and attempts to overwhelm my capacity to defend myself with a multitude of pretrial motions, they also continue to delay and frustrate the delivery of court ordered disclosures.

As a result, I have engaged legal counsel to prepare and argue a Jordan motion to dismiss all charges against me. Our constitution requires and guaranties the right to a speedy trial. On indictable charges this is set at a maximum of 30 months from the laying of charges until sentencing.

My trial is set to begin in February 2025 which is 35 months after the charges were laid. On October 3 this motion is scheduled to be heard in Ottawa.

"We are not in a free market system-but a predatory system."

I’ve made the case that Covid was not only a lethal medical experiment, but also a military operation undertaken by and with the collaboration of a) the administrative state, b) political parties, c) wealthy corporate partners.

The primary objectives of this military operation were to derail the growing de-dollarization of the world’s economy led by the BRICS alliance. Which if left unchecked which will end America’s military and economic super power status.

The removal of President Trump was also a key objective of this operation as he poses a very credible and imminent threat to this corrupt collaboration between the administrative state, political parties and their corporate partners.

The most important take away from the counterfeit pandemic is an understanding that our system of government has evolved into a predatory form of government. It would be foolish and naive to believe that this exploitation and profiting was a “one off” rather than systemic.

The most recent Tucker Carlson interview with Casey & Calley Means is probably one of the most important and informative interviews ever produced on this subject. I strongly encourage everyone to watch this 2+ hour video.

Casey & Calley reveal and expose the litany of examples of how the Food industry collaborates with Big pharma to incent and encourage people to adopt unhealthy lifestyles and diets that create chronic long-term illnesses, but return handsome and obscene profits to both their industries.

The video further reveals how the government regulators and political legislators are co-opted, compromised and collaborate with these predatory industries through lobbyists, donations and career enhancements.

Again, you would be naive if you believe this system of corruption is limited to Food and Pharma. It is the model that all industries utilize; construction, banking, real estate, manufacturing, tourism and resource extraction to name a few. All industries utilize and are encouraged by their political and administrative partners to prey on the population. As long as the ill-gotten gains are shared.

Another important revelation in the Tucker video is the astonishing breadth of just how sick our culture and society has become and why these illnesses are connected through metabolic disruption.. Extraordinary rates of obesity and overweight people including children, inconceivable and rising rates of infertility, Alzheimer’s, dementia, Diabetes, depression, depressions, autism, cancers and so many more-but always there is just one cure, more medications which are no cure at all.

With the widespread uptake of mandated injections during covid all these chronic illnesses and fatalities will shoot to new heights.

It ought to be apparent as a greater share of our population becomes ill and more prescriptions are authorized more taxes will have to be collected and more public debts created.

Immigration, Wars and Monkeypox.

The likelihood of a fair USA election continues to diminish. The bloodless coup against Biden and the failed assassination attempt on Trump are largely forgotten as yesterday’s news.

The Ukraine raid into Kursk is another provocation that may ignite further escalations of war in Europe. The Middle East remains hot as the Americans have pre deployed a massive armada of naval vessels, troops, and Bombers.

This past week the WHO declared Monkeypox as a global emergency.

Rampant and unrestricted illegal immigration continues unabated in most western countries, jeopardizing and causing violent riots in the UK and posing a threat to the American elections.

However, the riots in the UK are instructive for us here in Canada and the USA. These violent clashes and riots are what our governments are expecting to happen as the violence is used ton justify even further clampdowns on our freedom of speech and mobility, and greater censorship and another step towards an authoritarian regime.

The Brits are falling into a trap and we would be wise not to follow.

What our governments fear most and that which they cannot defeat is peaceful, non-violent civil disobedience and an informed and knowledgeable population.

