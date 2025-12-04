Upcoming events

1. Toronto Press conference opposing Bill C9

2. Ottawa Premier showing December 21 of “The Hate Network” documentary by Greg Wycliffe.

Due to unforeseen circumstances the organizers and sponsors of this event have postponed the scheduled press conference. New dates and times will be announced in the New Year.

On Monday December 8th I will be returning to the Ontario Legislature to attend a press conference along with Ted Kuntz, Vincent Gircys.

Here are the details

______________________________________________

Free speech in Ottawa- A Christmas Miracle!

This is a Premiere showing by Canadian film maker and free speech advocate Greg Wycliffe.

Seating is limited to 200 so get your tickets now at Ottawa Premiere

Watch the Trailer

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here or email me info@randyhillier.com

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed.

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns