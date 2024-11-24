Our weekly livestream podcast, Canada, A user’s guide and owner’s manual, has been getting great reviews and interest. Earlier this week I was pleaseed to hear that an Ontario homeschool association is now using the podcast as part of their grade 10 Civics curriculumn.

Monday November 25th we have former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford joining the show to provide his insights and background on the Charter. Many of you will know that not only was Brian a vocal and outspoken advocate for freedom during covid, but he is also the last surviving Premier who participated in the constitutional re-patriation in 1982.

If you have a specific questuion for Brian or myself, feel free to send me a note at www.randyhillier.com or if you would like to support our production you can help out at www.momorelockdowns.ca

The livestream will be broadcast at 8 pm EST on my youtube @randyhillierMPP, Facebook randy.hillier and on X @RandyHillier.Following the livestream at 9:30 pm EST we have a Twitter, X space at @NML_Canada for further questions and commentary.

Here is the trailer video for Mondays livestream

Charter of Rights or Wrongs

A Deep State commitment- Ukraine/Russia

Many people are overjoyed with Trumps recent election and the prospect that he will not only drain the political swamp in Washington, but also end the needless wars and conflicts.

The actions this week by the Deep State however demonstrate the entire world remains in a very dangerous time until January 20th 2025.

Earlier this week the Biden administration, UK, and France all gave Ukraine permission to use their advanced missile systems to strike deep within Russian territory. Putin had previously stated this was a RED Line for Russia and would turn the conflict into a global military conflict.

The next day Ukraine fired 6 American ATACM missiles at Russian targets in Kursk.

What happened next should have woken the entire Wester World out of our warmongering Hubris as Russia launched a new weapons system designed to deliver nuclear warheads, but fitted with conventional warheads.

This new ballistic missile system “Oreshnik” cannot be intercepted as it is hypersonic at Mach 10, and only took 5-7 minutes to travel 2000 Kms to Ukraine and then deployed 6 independently targeted warheads. To my shock the following day Ukraine fired an additional 10 ATACM missiles into Russia.

While it is widely rumored that Trump has opened back-channel communications with Russia to deescalate the war, he must be cautious and not allow his actions to be deemed treasonous to the current administration. As this could potentially be utilized as means to abort his inauguration.

It is now beyond a reasonable doubt that the Deep State partnership not only views a global conflict with Russia as desirable but I would conclude as necessary. I suspect we will see further provocations by USA/NATO & Ukraine to force Russia’s hand and trigger a military response that will trap and corner Trump into escalating the war.

I’ve included 2 short video links, the first is an American Senator articulating some of the financial reasons America wants war in with Russia and the second showing the Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

https://x.com/floridanow1/status/1852802005204717656

https://x.com/SprinterFamily/status/1859822213165351393

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity,

Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned for our Nation and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed not entertained and I hope to see you soon at a town hall near you.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns