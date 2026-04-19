No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
1d

The most tragic issue here is that that govt says they " ...have no duty to care"!!! To me, if a govt, yes the govt that is charged with Justice, our health care, ..., says they have no duty to care for Canadians, then what exactly are they good for???

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7 replies by Randy Hillier and others
Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
21h

An important case of vaccine homicide in Canada! Thank you for spelling out the structural injustice at work!

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1 reply by Randy Hillier
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