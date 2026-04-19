The King Can Do No Wrong – The Sean Hartman Ruling

For centuries, English kings hid behind a simple idea: “The King can do no wrong.” Even if the Crown caused harm, no one could hold the monarch personally accountable. Canada inherited that old legal shield. Today we call it the “no private-law duty of care.” In plain words, it means the government can make big, high-level decisions that affect every one of us — and if those decisions hurt or kill ordinary people, the victims often have no real day in court.

The Hartman family knows this pain better than most. Sean was a healthy, active teenager who followed the rules so he could keep playing hockey. Thirty-three days after his required COVID-19 vaccine, he was dead. When his father tried to hold the federal government accountable, the courts said no. The decision to approve, promote, and mandate the vaccine was labelled a “core policy” made for the whole country. Because of that label, the lawsuit was thrown out before any evidence of negligence could even be heard. The family’s grief was acknowledged, but the law offered them no justice.

The Crown protects his court-Not you

At the same time, the government had quietly signed contracts giving the drug companies almost complete legal protection. If the vaccine caused harm, families could not sue Pfizer or Moderna either. The only help left is a no-fault compensation program. More than 3,500 Canadians have filed claims. Only a small fraction have been approved. The money, when it comes, feels like cold charity — not the honest reckoning families deserve after losing a child or watching a loved one’s life shatter.

This is not a new story. The same legal rule protected the government when Japanese Canadians were ripped from their homes during the Second World War. It shielded the residential-school policy for generations. It was used again during the H1N1 vaccine rollout. In every case, officials knew there would be real human costs. In every case, the public was told the policy was necessary and safe. And in every case, those who suffered were left with no way to hold decision-makers accountable in a courtroom. Years later the apologies and cheques arrived — but the pain of being told “the system has no duty to you” never really goes away.

The Missing Guardrails-Morality & Integrity

Here is what makes this so heartbreaking: the legal rule itself is not evil. It exists so governments can make tough, big-picture decisions without being paralyzed by lawsuits. But it only works when the people in power have real moral courage and integrity. It only works when leaders are honest about risks instead of repeating “safe and effective” while downplaying the human cost. When those guardrails disappear, the same rule that protects good governance becomes a shield for mistakes — or worse. It quietly tells families: if a public policy harms you, you are on your own.

Think about what that means for every Canadian. Every time a new sweeping policy is announced — on health, safety, housing, mental health, or anything else — we should ask the hard questions *before* the harm happens: What are the real risks? How honestly are they being explained? If this goes wrong for me or my loved ones, what actual remedy will exist? Because the law as it stands today offers sympathy and sometimes a cheque, but it does not promise justice.

The tragedy of Sean Hartman and the thousands of other injured Canadians is not just about one vaccine. It is about a system that still carries the old idea that “the King can do no wrong.” Governments can accept a known level of injury or death as the price of progress and then step back behind the legal shield. The people who pay that price are never the ones who make the policy.

We cannot undo the past. But we can face the future with our eyes wide open. Good government is not just about making decisions. It is about having the moral courage to own the human cost when those decisions cause real suffering. Without that courage, even the soundest legal rule can leave ordinary families standing alone with their grief — while the system that hurt them walks away untouched.

The King can do no wrong. But the rest of us still feel every bit of the pain.

Randy Hillier

-No More Lockdowns-