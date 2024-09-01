In this week’s edition of the Randy Hillier/NoMoreLockdows Substack

1. New Town Hall events

2. The legal machine, lawfare & Court updates

3. Latest podcasts & videos and Townhall videos

4. Column-Can we fix our democracy? Let’s first understand how it actually works part 1

New Dates and Town Halls

On September 14th I will be in Arthur, Ontario along with David Shostal from the Municipal Reform Project and Wayne Baker PPC candidate. This event is hosted by the Mapleton Freedom fighters. The admission is $20 at the door or in advance online

All my public town halls feature guest speakers addressing important subjects for people who are passionate about defending our freedoms, families, and faith. They are open to the public and include a Q&A session. The proceeds go to my legal defense and also shared with participating local freedom groups.

Lets take back our power

The legal Machine, lawfare & Court updates-

1. I have filed my 11b or Jordan application outlining the arguments that my right to a speedy trial has been impugned. The constitution and jurisprudence set out a maximum time frame for a trial for an accused is thirty months. Currently my trial is scheduled for February 2025 a full 35 months after being charged.

2. The week of September 3-6, I will be in the Ottawa courts arguing against the Crown who have introduced two more additional pretrial motions for the court to litigate.

I have a Give Send Go campaign for the Jordan Motion

Fighting for the Right to a speedy trial.

Latest podcasts &, videos

Its been a busy week touring the province, meeting many wonderful people and informing people of the illusion of democracy and how our established political parties have skillfully disguised their systemic corruption of our representative Democracy

In this podcast “Punished by the Process” with the Justice center for Constitutional freedoms I provide some personal experiences during my 15 years in elected office with Kevin Steele, as well as why it is essential we stay in the fight for our freedom and an end to government corruption.

https://justicewithjohn.buzzsprout.com/805103/15664574-punished-by-the-process

Aylmer & Niagara Town Hall videos.

I’ve included 2 videos one produced by Jim Torma at our Empowering conversations town hall with Prof Donald Welsh, David Shostal of the MRP and myself. In addition to the Aylmer Town Hall with pastor Hiderbrandt.

The full-length videos complete with all presenters and the question-and-answer session will be provided in a few days.

Current State of Canadian Politics with Randy Hillier

Aylmer-The freedom Capital of Canada

Can we fix our democracy? Let’s first understand how it actually works part 1

Our political system of representative democracy was initially designed and constructed with not only simplicity and ease of use in mind, but also with substantive and effective checks and balances in place to prevent or at least limit the potential for abuse of power and corruption.

We all know that this is not how our system of government is now functioning, but in order to fix or repair a system we must first have a full and complete understanding of its function.

No one would attempt to repair their automobile if they had no knowledge of its internal operations, nor would you seek advice from a plumber on how to wire your house. Before we attempt to fix this broken democracy, it is essential that we become better informed of its actual functions.

However, it is also paramount to understand that it was designed by men with an adherence to Christian morals and values for people with and belief that upholding Christian morals and values was the foundation of society.

We now have many elected representatives and bureaucratic administrators along with electors who have complete disdain and disregard for any moral compass and reject Christian values.

Representative democracy unlike other forms of governance is expected to uphold and protect the freedoms of mankind as identified in Christian scriptures. Thomas Jefferson eloquently wrote these as protecting life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and identified them with the phrase “unalienable rights bestowed by our creator.”

Our society has not protected life for many decades as we allow the termination of life within a women’s womb with abortion, and we have greatly diminished the protection of life further with medical assistance in dying otherwise known as euthanasia or MAID. These two examples alone are clear indicators we have disregarded the fundamental Christian value of protecting Life.

Liberty is but a cliché now in Canada with an outrageous and excessive number of laws, needles regulations, permits, licenses and approvals for even the most trivial and inconsequential activities.

In Ontario we have over 400,000 provincial regulations in addition to the myriads of municipal and federal laws and bylaws.

Obviously, these facts did not materialize over night but are the culmination of decades of inattentiveness by the voters.

Any government that imposes over 400,000 laws and regulations on its people are not concerned with their freedoms nor their happiness. Our laws have become a means to exploit and control and prey upon the people not a mechanism to ensure justice, but to create injustice.

As we seek to find ways to restore and better protect our freedoms from our government that has turned predatory and corrupt, lets be certain we understand the complexity and how our lack of knowledge has been used against the people.

Stay tuned for part 2

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns