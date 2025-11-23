The Human Zoo Pt II

Captured by Convenience

In the former USSR, the ownership was clear: the Communist Party and the government institutions it created were the absolute owners of the “Human Zoo,” which we called the USSR. The Politburo owned all real property—individuals were merely tenants, prohibited from owning their homes or farms. Furthermore, the Politburo created and owned all the money, making it unlawful to own or trade gold, silver, or foreign currency. The Communist Party, through its Politburo, was the undisputed owner of that zoo.

However more insidious was the Politburo’s control of news, information, entertainment and sports, not only was the means of production controlled, but also the means of distraction and dissent.

But how different are America and Canada? While distinctions exist, they are often a difference in style, not substance. Unlike the USSR’s Politburo, which maintained an authoritarian grasp on the “means of production” (land, homes, farms, and money), the owners of the American and Canadian “zoo” rely on convenience rather than overt authoritarian measures.

So, who, if anyone, owns the means of production here? Who controls the money, the homes, the farms, and the real estate?

The Banking Politburo

In both countries, all money is created by and owned by our Banks. In the USA, this is explicit: every dollar bill is a “Federal Reserve Note,” created and owned by the Federal Reserve Bank. The money supply is controlled not by our governments, but by these private banks.

Consequently, most homes, farms, and businesses have a mortgage that requires monthly payments to a bank. Much like a tenant in the USSR paid a fee to the Politburo to occupy a home, Americans and Canadians pay a fee—interest—to our version of the Politburo: the Banks. The saving grace, for some, is the eventual potential to own their property outright, a path unavailable in the USSR.

The parallel with the USSR goes deeper. In 1934, the U.S. government, at the Federal Reserve Banks’ behest, outlawed the ownership and use of gold and silver. These prohibitions were finally lifted forty years later, by which time they were no longer needed as credit and debit cards gained widespread popularity, further centralizing control and conflating debt as money or wealth.

The Ultimate Owners

The real question is: Who owns the Banks? Who are the ultimate owners of our Human Zoo?

In America and Canada, the actual owners are deliberately obscured by multiple layers of corporate legalese, corporations, mutual and investment funds. However, the largest ownership of the American banks that control the Federal Reserve are known to be Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street, which also hold significant stakes in one another. Furthermore, the founding families of these institutions trace back to the storied “Robber Barons” of a century ago: J.P. Morgan, the Rockefellers, the DuPont’s, and Andrew Carnegie.

Canadian banks follow a similar pattern of cross-ownership and were founded by exceptionally wealthy families, including the Molson’s, Bronfman’s, Thomsons, Irving’s, Westons, and Desmarais.

In effect, the banks and the ultra-wealthy families and oligarchs who own them are our Politburo. They control most of the real estate through debt, and they create all the money and credit. They effectively own the means of production.

These same wealthy families also monopolize and control the news, information, entertainment and sports

Every time a government runs a deficit, the families who own our banks get richer, and the public gets poorer. Every financial transaction we make—through fees, interest, service charges, or taxes—pays tribute to the families and entities that control our banks and, by extension, our Politburo.

Control by Convenience

It is no surprise that during every major crisis, such as the 2008 crash, the banks are consistently bailed out, often through the government lending them more money that the public must eventually repay. While individuals may go bankrupt and lose everything, the banks never do; they are either acquired by another bank or financed by the public via deposit insurance or direct bailouts.

The ownership of our Zoo continues to evolve, adding new names like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, and new forms of money creation and debt arise with crypto and fintech.

Unlike the Communist Politburo, which imposed control through the threat of violence, our Capitalist Politburo offered an easy and convenient path to control: just get a mortgage, a line of credit, a car loan, and a credit card to become further indebted and remain captive.

The system relies on debt. Is it any wonder, then, that we see a former central bank governor like Mark Carney serving at the highest levels of political office. Is he doing the bidding of Brookfield and the other wealthy owners who control our Banks and our Politburo?

Have we followed the trail carefully laid out and convenient crumbs that lead us into captivity?