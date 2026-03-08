The Fog Has Lifted in Perth, Ontario A no-holds-barred look at how Trump & Netanyahu sold us a war with lies — while ordinary Canadians are already paying the real price at the pump, in our pensions, and in our communities. Gas up 30 cents a litre in my hometown. Mortgage rates climbing. A refugee wave coming. Thousands dead. And the real reasons were never the ones they told us. Read the full op-ed + two addendums below. The cards are finally on the table. If you’re tired of being played, and share. The truth belongs to all of us.

BIBI and Trump showing their real hand.

The Fog Has Lifted in Perth — The Iran War Is Now Clearly Seen

How Trump & BIBI Dealt Us Cards from the Bottom of the Deck

I filled up my truck in Perth, Ontario last week and the pump clicked at $0.30 more per litre than it did before February 28. Same gas station I’ve used for years. Same quiet little town thousands of miles from Tehran or Tel Aviv. Yet here we are — paying the price for a war we never voted for, never asked for, and were never told the truth about.

The fog of war is supposed to hide the battlefield. This time it hid something worse: the real reason the bombs started falling.

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu stood up on day one and told the world a simple story. Iran was weeks from a nuclear bomb. Diplomacy was dead. Missiles had to be smashed. The Iranian people needed “freedom.” Nice, clean, heroic words. The kind that make people nod and support the troops.

Every single word was a card dealt from the bottom of the deck.

The day before the first strike, Oman’s foreign minister went on American television and announced Iran had just agreed to stop stockpiling enriched uranium and let inspectors in — exactly what Washington said was impossible. Iran’s Supreme Leader had a religious order banning nuclear weapons for twenty years. Israel had been screaming “weeks away!” for three decades and was always wrong. Even Trump once bragged the program was “obliterated.” Then his own Secretary of State admitted the truth on March 4: “We knew Israel was going to strike anyway… so we had to join in.”

And the “freedom for the Iranian people”? Trump quickly said he would personally approve Iran’s next leader and was fine with another mullah “as long as they’re friendly to America.” A White House official went on Fox and talked about “seizing and liberating” Iran’s oil. Freedom for the Iranian people? No. Freedom for American and Israeli interests.

So what was really in the deck? Three cards they never showed us.

First card: religious and Zionist dreams. Trump’s own ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, told Tucker Carlson it would be “fine” if Israel took land “from the Nile to the Euphrates.” Carlson warned that smashing Iran clears the path to tear down the Al-Aqsa Mosque and rebuild the Third Temple. Many in Trump’s circle now openly call this a “spiritual war” or crusade. A strong Iran always stopped that dream. A broken Iran makes it possible.

Second card: crush THE MULTI-POLAR WORLD. Iran sits at the heart of the BRICS alliance — the new train-and-ship route from Russia to the Indian Ocean, the pipelines China needs. Break Iran and you break the only serious challenge to Western Globalist power.

Third card: keep America on top of the world’s oil and the U.S. dollar. Trump has said it again and again — the dollar must stay king. Control the Persian Gulf and Iran’s oil, keep Saudi Arabia loyal, and stop countries from trading oil without dollars. Same game as the 1953 coup that put the Shah in power. Same game as Venezuela.

They bet human lives, global peace, and our wallets on those three cards.

And we in Perth are already cashing in the losses.

Gas is up. My pension fund and RRSP took a hit when bonds sold off and mortgage rates jumped. Every family driving kids to hockey, every farmer filling tractors, every senior on fixed income feels it. And that’s just the beginning.

Thousands of civilians — men, women, children — are already dead in Iran, Israel, and now Lebanon. Neighborhoods are rubble. Hospitals are overflowing. Trump says America will take zero refugees. That means Canada gets the wave. Again. More pressure on housing, schools, and healthcare in towns like ours. Higher taxes, longer waits, more strain on the very communities already stretched thin.

This wasn’t a mistake in the fog. This was a reckless, dishonest wager. Trump and Bibi looked at the risks — dead kids, soaring prices, refugee boats, maybe even Russian or Chinese weapons joining the fight — and decided the prize was worth it. Worth it for Greater Israel. Worth it for American dominance. Worth it for the dollar.

They didn’t ask us. They didn’t level with us. They just dealt from the bottom of the deck and told us it was for our own good.

The fog has lifted in Perth. We see the cards now. We see the bodies. We see the price at the pump and the empty chairs at family tables halfway around the world.The only question left is how many more cards they plan to deal before the house of cards comes down on all of us.

Because this isn’t just their war anymore.It’s our bill.

And in quiet towns like Perth, we’re already paying it — one tank of gas, one mortgage payment, one worried night at a time.

Share if you’re tired of being lied to. The truth belongs to all of us — not just the people who dealt the cards

.

Addendum 1: The Lies They Told Us

The Five Lies

On day one they told us five clean, simple reasons for war. Everyone was false.

Lie 1: They said Iran was days from a nuclear weapon. That was the scariest card — the one designed to make us all afraid. But the day before the strikes, Oman’s foreign minister stood on CBS and said Iran had agreed to zero stockpiling of enriched uranium, down-blend everything, and allow full inspections. Iran’s Supreme Leader had a religious fatwa against nuclear weapons for over twenty years. Israel had cried “weeks away” since 1992 — thirty-four years of the same warning — and was proven wrong every single time. Even Trump bragged after the 2025 strikes that the program was “completely obliterated.” The IAEA said right up to February 28 there was no active weaponization program. None of that stopped them.

Lie 2: They said diplomacy was exhausted. Oman proved it wasn’t. A breakthrough had just happened. They ignored it and bombed anyway.

Lie 3: They said Iran’s missiles and proxies were an offensive threat that had to be destroyed. Yet in forty-seven years since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has never launched a first strike on any country. Every missile barrage — 2020, 2024, 2025, 2026 — was retaliation after Israel or the U.S. hit first. Their doctrine is public and consistent: “We will not attack first.” They painted a defensive program as an existential danger.

Lie 4: They said the war was about “freedom for the Iranian people.” Trump’s own words killed that lie within days. He announced he would personally approve Iran’s next leader and was “good with whoever… as long as they’re friendly to America.” A senior White House official went on Fox News talking about “seizing and liberating Iran’s oil reserves from terrorists.” This was never about letting Iranians choose their future. It was about installing a government that obeyed Washington and Tel Aviv.

Lie 5: Then came the final confession. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters: “We knew Israel was going to strike anyway… so we had to act.” The timing had nothing to do with a sudden American discovery of an imminent threat. It was about backing Israel’s schedule and protecting U.S. bases from the retaliation everyone saw coming.

These weren’t honest mistakes in the confusion of war. This was a coordinated sales job. The same script used in Vietnam (Gulf of Tonkin), Iraq (WMD), and the 1953 Iran coup. Scare the public with simple threats, hide the real agenda, start the bombing, then rewrite history later.

The lies worked for the first week. Polls showed many Americans supported “limited strikes.” But now the fog is lifting. We see the bodies piling up. We see gas at $0.30 more a litre in Perth. We see mortgage rates climbing. And we see leaders who looked us in the eye and dealt from the bottom of the deck.

They didn’t trust us with the truth because they knew we might say no.

Addendum 2: The Truths They Concealed

While the public was being fed the five lies, three much bigger over lapping truths were kept hidden.

Truth One: This war is about Zionist expansion. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee told Tucker Carlson on February 21 it would be “fine” if Israel took land “from the Nile to the Euphrates” — swallowing territory from five Arab countries. Carlson openly warned that destroying Iran removes the last major military obstacle to tearing down the Al-Aqsa Mosque and rebuilding the Third Temple. Senior Trump officials and evangelical leaders now call this a “spiritual war” or “crusade.” They speak of Armageddon and divine plans. A strong Iran and its allies have always protected the status quo on the Temple Mount. A defeated Iran opens the door to changes most of the world would never accept. That agenda was never mentioned in the first speeches.

Truth Two: This war is about crippling the Multi-Polar world. Iran is the linchpin of the BRICS challenge to Western/Globalist power. It anchors the International North-South Transport Corridor — a new railway and ship route from St. Petersburg straight through Iran to the Indian Ocean that bypasses Western sanctions and the Suez Canal. Iran is also a critical node in China’s Belt and Road Initiative — land and sea links for pipelines, roads, and energy. Tehran sells discounted oil and gas to Beijing, helping China dodge U.S. pressure. Regime change or chaos in Iran severs those links, weakens Russia’s southern lifeline, and deals a massive blow to the only serious economic and military bloc rising against America. That strategic goal was never spoken aloud.

Truth Three: This war is about locking in American dominance over global energy and the U.S. dollar. Trump has said repeatedly the dollar must remain the world’s reserve currency. Iran has been selling oil to China in yuan and other non-dollar currencies. Controlling the Persian Gulf and Iran’s vast oil reserves lets Washington decide who gets cheap energy and who suffers. It keeps Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states locked in America’s orbit instead of drifting further towards BRICS. The White House energy official who spoke of “seizing” Iran’s oil had already helped the U.S. seize Venezuelan oil assets. This is the modern replay of the 1953 coup, when the CIA overthrew Iran’s elected leader to protect Western oil companies. The goal was never occupation — it was installing a compliant government that serves U.S. and Israeli interests.

These three truths explain every targeting decision, every post-strike statement, and every refusal to take refugees. They explain why the U.S. joined Israel’s strike even after a last-minute diplomatic breakthrough and even though Iran had never attacked first in 47 years.

Trump and Bibi knew most Americans and Canadians would never support a war sold as “biblical expansion, blocking BRICS, and protecting the dollar.” So they hid those cards and dealt us the scary nuclear story instead.

The fog has lifted in Perth. We see the real hand now. We see the bodies, the price at the pump, the rising mortgages, and the coming refugee wave. And we see exactly who shuffled the deck.