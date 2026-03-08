No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

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Tiana's avatar
Tiana
6d

I think there is a larger issue here too for Canada beyond the US and Israel. Once again blocking our oil production has created serious economic damage when situations like this arise. Instead of being able to even sustain ourselves we are put at the mercy of this volatile commodity. How many times do these things need to happen before we stop being a pathetic subservient « middle power »…..

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
6d

And this land we live on called Canada could have been sooo productive, self-sufficient, prosperous. To be able to stand strong in the face of world turmoil.

Our 'leaders" have been a complete disaster for Canadians. Maybe after it's completely broken a new generation can do better.

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