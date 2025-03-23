In this weeks edition

The Family Compact-Elbows Up!

Over 200 years ago the sparsely populated, remaining British colonies of North America were invaded by a mass of immigrants from the former 13 southern colonies after the War of Independence.

Approximately 50-80,000 loyal British subjects came to Canada and many settled in what is now Ontario which was estimated to have a population of 8,000 at the time. Canada would be forever changed by this mass immigration who called themselves the United Empire Loyalists or UEL.

The UEL was a euphemism that purposely disguised who these immigrants were and why they had to flee the new Republic and find refuge in the North. It was not just British rule that the Americans rebelled against but the entire administrative/bureaucratic state of; tax and customs collectors, harbor masters and magistrates, Governors & clergymen, Royal surveyors and Sheriffs. The UEL was the entire class of patronage appointees who were the face of British oppression-they had to flee.

When the UEL arrived to Canada they promptly set up the same oppressive patronage system and awarded themselves similar authorities and privileges that had been stripped away during the revolution. We would soon coin a ne w label for the UEL and they became known as the family compact. The family compact began to award themselves the best tracts of land, give themselves proprietary licenses for trade and commerce and create an education system that would exalt the UEL as heroic loyalists while disguising their true past.

Their corruption and oppression however would bring about another rebellion in Upper and Lower Canada in 1837-39. The UEL, and Family compact were never dissolved or defeated but are often known by another name today, the Laurentian elite and they control the political establishment thru their ownership of the Liberal and Conservative political parties.

What the Family compact and Laurentian elite fears above all else is America and its ability to destroy stranglehold on the Canadian population. That is why both Carney & Poilievre, Red & Blue have joined together as Team Canada and are “Elbows Up.”

The eve of election or destruction?

The long awaited and anticipated Canadian general election is now a reality, but will the outcome save our confederation and restore the future for our youth or will it further entrench our decline?

Max and the PPC

While it is great to see Max Bernier getting recognized and spreading his small government, free enterprise message on some of the major American podcasts, he remains silenced and shuttered out of the Canadian MSM. If Max and the PPC can continue getting American air time we may see some much-needed breakthroughs on voting day. The Family compact will ensure Max is excluded from debates once again.

Pierre and the Conservatives

For the last year Pierre was head and shoulders and far in front of all polls. The election was his to lose and it looks increasingly like he will. His two winning slogans of axe the tax and Trudeau must go have been artfully defeated and taken of the electoral stage by Carney. But even worse for Pierre and the Cons is the Liberals success in having all conservatives adopt and promote the Liberal strategy of Team Canada against Trump and all are parroting the “elbows up” slogan and narrative.

Currently, Pierre is having difficulty finding a new winning slogan as he tries to regain his political MOJO. Time and circumstances will determine if the Cons can regain their composure.

King Carney and the Liberals

The successful and inevitable coronation of Carney plus the team Canada narrative and the surge in the polls have given the Liberals momentum to seek a new 4-year term. The removal of Chandra and Dhalla from the race went without a hitch or a whimper from Canadians or the MSM. At a minimum it appears Canada is headed for another Liberal minority government but events and circumstances may alter this current trend.

The Canadian people

The only silver lining in this election is knowing that a Liberal re-election will not only amplify the trade war and animosity towards Trump, but may trigger a surge in Alberta’s rejection of the status quo of Confederation. A liberal win may indeed trigger a constitutional crisis in Canada and either lead to a better constitution or Albertas departure. In the mean time look forward to further economic decline and our standards of living While the Family Compact takes Canada further down the globalist path.

Canada's Next Prime Minister-King Carney

Derek Sloan and Randy Hillier discuss; The upcoming federal election, Canadian Patriots or are we just being anti-American, Whats actually behind the Trade Wars,Is Free trade - Just a euphemism for globalsim? and is the cure for Globalsim be Tariffs?

King Carney

Scout-What’s Wrong with Us? Please don’t watch the video until after reading.

Until I got elected in 2007 and had to live in Toronto, I thought most Canadians were similar to myself and my many friends, colleagues, neighbors and acquaintances that I knew in Lanark County. I was wrong, most people I met in Toronto bore no resemblance nor similarity to my previous social circle.

Unlike my social circle in Lanark and to my shock, the people I met in Toronto actually are the majority of Canadians.

More Canadians have a university degree than any other G7 or OECD country. Over 60% of all working age Canadians 25-64 have a degree and this number is increasing every year, If higher education is a barometer of success why does Canada also have the lowest GDP per capita of all the major countries along with the highest housing costs and diminishing standards of living?

Let me introduce you to Scout, Scout is a they / them who is an interdisciplinary major at UBC and will be one of the 60% shortly. Scout’s worldview now comprises the Canadian majority.

Our public institutions, government, corporations and media recruit exclusively from this pool of the higher educated. It is these same 4 groups that not only create the reality that we live in thru laws, policies, taxation and the goods & services we buy, but also fabricate the stories that we understand to be the truth. 60% of all adult Canadians are in Scout’s pool of higher education and which comprise and make up the largest share of politicians and voters in Canada.

Scout, whats wrong with us

