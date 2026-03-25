No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

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CanadaChick's avatar
CanadaChick
1d

The people in our "justice" system are revolting. This country needs a renovation down to the studs.

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Daniel Desrochers's avatar
Daniel Desrochers
1d

Randy as far as I know you are the only politician in the colony CANADA that has any integrity whatsoever. There is no value in all the rest of the political class. Many blessings to you moving forward.

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