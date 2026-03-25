On Friday March 20th 17 months after Justice Kerry McVey ruled in November 2024 that my right to a speedy trial was violated by the Ottawa Crown and that all charges against me were stayed, the Ontario Court of Appeals overturned that decision.

For 15 years, I served as the MPP for Lanark–Frontenac, giving voice to the “small guy”—everyday Ontarians whose concerns were too often ignored in the corridors of power.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I continued that advocacy for those disproportionately harmed by lockdowns. When I was prohibited from raising these issues inside the Ontario Legislature, I took my fight to the public square. For doing so, I have been branded a “political criminal.”

A Five-Year Prosecution

This prosecution is now entering its fifth year, imposing a severe emotional and financial toll. Living on my CPP/OAS pension, I have spent approximately $200,000 in legal expenses. Since 2023, I have largely represented myself, yet the cost of seeking justice against the state remains staggering. It is also important to note the irony of the federal response: the Emergencies Act was enacted because Wellington Street was closed for four weeks—yet the government kept that same street closed for a further 18 months after the trucks were removed.

A Track Record of Vindicated Innocence

These nine criminal charges must be understood in their broader context. Between November 2020 and summer 2025, I successfully defended against 25 separate provincial offences, each carrying a maximum penalty of $100,000 and a year in jail. I was never convicted of any of them.

The “Stacked Deck” of Justice

The “political criminal” label is particularly striking given Premier Doug Ford’s May 2025 admission that judicial appointments are inherently political. He stated:

“There’s no judge appointed anywhere in this country... that’s not a political appointment. Simple as that.”

While the Premier complains about court delays that allow violent offenders to walk free—delays denounced by victims like Cait Alexander and Emily Ager—his government continues to exhaust public resources prosecuting political dissenters.

As a former Conservative Critic for the Ministry of the Attorney General, my experiences confirm what former AG Michael Bryant once described: our courts can resemble a poker game where the Crown acts as both dealer and player, with an unlimited pot of taxpayer dollars. When the Crown cannot win on the merits, it simply tries to “ante” the accused out of the game through financial exhaustion.

Current Status

The Crown has not yet contacted me regarding its next steps. While the matter remains active, it would be prejudicial to my defence to disclose strategy or “show my hand” at this time.

Thanks for your support. You can contribute to my defense online at https://nomorelockdowns.ca/donate/

You can also donate via e-transfer to this address: donate@nomorelockdowns.ca

For those wishing to send cheques send me an email to info@randyhillier.com for mailing address.

Best regards,

Randy Hillier