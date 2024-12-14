Just as in the movies the evil empire is relentless however in real life its is the evil legal/political Machine that is relentless.

After nearly three years in the courts fighting frivolous and trumped-up charges, Ontario Superior court Judge Perkins-McVeigh stayed all on proceedings on my 9 criminal charges against me on November 14th 2024.

The legal machine not only hates losing they are somewhat sadistic and get pleasure from punishing people with their process and trying to ruin them financially. The Ontario Crown, Etienne lacombe under the direction of Doug Fords Conservative Minister gave me notice that on December 12th that they will appeal Justice Perkins- McVeigh decision.

In the provincial courts I’ve also had 20 out of 25 charges stayed or withdrawn. I’m also still fighting 5 remaining charges in provincial court.

Clearly my record of 29 wins and zero loses fighting the Covid mandates couldn’t go unpunished. The appeal process is likely to take another 6-9 months and will eventually be argued and heard in Toronto at the Ontario Court of Appeals.

You can help me out and many others in the meantime if you could take a few moments to either send an email or telephone our government to respectfully voice your displeasure of this costly waste of taxpayer’s money and the abuse of process. I will include important email addresses and phone numbers at the end of this post.

But it gets worse

It is not only the Crown but also the police who are subverting justice. In a most brazen display of attempted intimidation and arrogance, the notice of appeal was hand delivered by Ottawa Police A/Sgt Akiva Geller and an accomplice.

Akiva Geller and his accomplice are material witnesses and the investigating officers who trumped up the charges against me. Typically court papers are delivered by a “process server,” not high-priced police Sergeants.

But these actions also violate the codes of professional conduct and due process of the law. I have given a notice and direction of Trespass to Geller, here are some excerpts from my letter to Ottawa police Chief and the OPP.

“Akiva Geller is the investigating officer and a material witness in the criminal charges I am accused to have committed. Geller and his accomplice were attempting to subvert due process of the law and violate my constitutional protected Right to security of the person.

The pretext for their appearance was to deliver administrative paperwork regarding the Crown's appeal of the "Stay" of the charges against me. Furthermore, Akiva Geller attempted to engage in conversation with me without notifying me of my “Right” to have legal counsel present and to gain information that could otherwise be used against me in a court of law.

It is evident that Detective Geller was attempting to gain further knowledge of myself and my lifestyle that would otherwise only be obtained through a judicial warrant and which then could be utilized against me in a court of law.”

The notice of trespass was concluded with this statement.

“Further attempts by Detective Geller to gain entry to my home and/or property without a warrant will result in him being physically barred and/or removed from the premises.”

The Empire strikes back

Help out-

In a democracy we should always express our displeasure at wrongdoing

if you could take a few moments to either send an email or telephone our government to respectfully voice your displeasure of this costly waste of taxpayer’s money and the abuse of process. Members of the machine:

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs StubbsE@ottawapolice.ca

Akiva Geller GellerA@ottawapolice.ca 613-236-1222 × 5540

DM Attorney General randy.schwartz@ontario.ca

Crown Attorney etienne.lacombe@ontario.ca 416-326-4600 x 0

Ottawa Director of Crown ops julie.scott@ontario.ca

Ottawa Crown Attorney Dallas.Mack@ontario.ca

Ottawa Police info@ottawapolice.ca

Attorney General doug.downey@pc.ola.org 705-330-6025

Doug Ford doug.ford@pc.ola.org or dougfj@decolabels.com

The Machine is Red, Blue or Orange

This evil legal & political Machine is made up of many different colored parts, the judges are often Liberal Red, but many of the Crown Attorneys are Conservative Blue, while even more of the functionaries and bureaucrats are orange and green. Don’t be fooled by the color of political jersey the Machine wears, underneath they are all the same.

What they all share in common is that they work together, not in the public’s interest, but their own.

Ottawa Cop, Akiva Gelleron...

New lower rates at Scuttlebutt Lodge

I want to express my thanks and gratitude to everyone for your stalwart support and generosity. You have all made this fight against the Machine possible and worthwhile. Now that the biggest hurdles appear to be over and the financial strains are lessening, I’ve decided to lower the nightly rates for the lodge.

Starting January 1st, the rate will drop to $150 per night or $125 per night for 2 or more nights.

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity,

it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed not entertained and Merry Christmas.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns