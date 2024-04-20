A big week is coming up in the Ottawa courts with the City of Ottawa, Ottawa Police and the Sgt at Arms of the House of Commons all being subpoenaed to provide the evidence they want to have hidden.

Is the Ottawa Crown intentionally misleading the Courts?

Late last week, the Ottawa Crown tried to pull another fast one in an attempt to prevent the evidence of fabricating evidence and hiding exculpatory evidence from the Ottawa judge. Here is a portion of my reply to the Ottawa judge in response.

“It is disturbing that 2 weeks after filing my O’Connor and Stinchcombe applications and after with the Crown agreeing to serve and subpoena the 3 respondents, the Crown has brought a motion to summarily dismiss these 2 important and essential applications which are necessary for the accused to give a full answer in defense.

While the Crown has requested these applications for evidence to be dismissed as irrelevant, unavailable, or part of a fishing expedition, they have also agreed to provide the defense with some of the request for evidence. The contradiction is evident and the conflicting statements are logically disconnected.

In addition, the Crown has again relied upon and utilizes fabrications and statements that are not supported by the facts in an attempt to dismiss the applications. If the Crown had reviewed the evidence within the disclosure, they would know that their statements are false and would mislead the court into an erroneous conclusion. I must assume that the Crown has not reviewed the disclosure and has provided a mischaracterization of the events that would mislead the court through honest errors.”

1. Page 1 Para 1- Both judges Mosley and Hugh Maclean in their rulings recognized the protest was not unlawful, and Judge Perkins-McVeigh refused the term occupation to describe the protest. This misleading phrase is repeated within the Crowns motion However the Crown continues to use this falsehood- is there an attempt to intentionally mislead the court?

2. Page 2 para 7 The Crown asserts another false statement as fact however contradicts this assertion in the same paragraph, The Crown asserts I encouraged people to call 911 however, they quote the evidence in the disclosure- The applicant tweeted “keep calling in a democracy expressing yourself is a fundamental freedom.” The evidence demonstrates the accused never mentioned 911. Is this falsehood intentional or is there total incompetence or negligence on the part of the Crown?

The defense of Necessity

My defense is comprised of 3 elements a) Did the alleged event actually occur, b) if they did occur, they are not unlawful, c) If they were unlawful, they were necessary.

Common Law has always acknowledged that there are indeed times and circumstances when it is excusable to break the law such as speeding to take an injured person to the hospital. This defense must meet 3 tests and requires proof that:

1. the accused must be in imminent peril or danger; 2. the accused must have had no reasonable legal alternative to the course of action he or she undertook; and 3. the harm inflicted by the accused must be proportional to the harm avoided by the accused.

The following facts are a partial list of my notice to the Crown

1. By May 2021 after only five months of administering the experimental mRNA gene therapy the government reports there were 20,428 “serious adverse event reports. “Including labored breathing and heart attacks (55 reports), kidney damage (78), spontaneous abortions (87), facial paralysis (187), strokes (281), deaths (427), blood clots (848) and incidents of heart inflammation (1,153).

2. The Pfizer contract with the government of Canada states- Section 5,5 “Canada acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the vaccine that are not currently known

3. The accused wrote in October 2021 to The OPP Commissioner and encouraged/requested a criminal investigation into the growing and alarming rate of serious adverse injuries and fatalities occurring shortly after individuals were injected with the experimental gene therapy.

4. It is a positive responsibility and not unlawful to express publicly dissatisfaction with public policy or its implementation-it is expressly protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms

