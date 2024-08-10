It’s been quite a wild ride these last few weeks. The failed Trump assassination, the quiet coup and removal of Biden from the election, volatile financial markets, escalating riots in the UK, the failed coup in Venezuela, the acquittal and exoneration of the Coutts 4 regarding conspiracy, and of course the imminent threat of escalating wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The Deep State War on People, Part 2

I also have some big news to announce regarding my fight with the legal machine and monster, as well as some new dates for public events, but I’ll leave them for another day.

In my last post, I explained that part of the counterfeit pandemic was a covert American military medical/scientific experiment, like so many in the past that were later revealed and confirmed. However, there is much more to the pandemic than medical experimentation.

Operation Warp Speed and the counterfeit pandemic were also used as a ruse to conceal its greater purpose -a war to defend the Deep State using the latest American Fifth Generation warfare technologies.

Who is behind this Military operation? Meet the Triumvirate

During my 15 years in elected office, I came to understand the disdain political parties have for people and the electorate. People are viewed with indignation and as bothersome, even though they legitimize the office the politician seeks. The same is largely true with the administrative state or the public institutions; disdain and even contempt for the people the institution serves. Stalin had a similar disdain for the public in the former USSR, and coined the term “useful idiots” to describe them.

It is also true in my experience that both the political and administrative state views themselves and their wealthy corporate partners as the rightful owners and beneficiaries of the State. There are many names that have been coined to describe this corrupt state: the Cabal, the Deep State, and the Blob. What is clear is the public is excluded from this Triumvirate of corruption.

There are far too many people, businesses, and institutions in this Deep State to name them all, but the establishment political parties are key players.

The key institutions and administrative collaborators are military, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies such as DHS, CIA, FBI, DoD, State Dept, MI5 & MI6, the Five Eyes, CDC, FDA, etc.

Some of the main business people and their corporations BlackRock and Vanguard, Bill Gates, Zuckerburg, WEF, Microsoft, Apple, and Rockefeller, to name just a few.

Who is the Deep State’s enemy?

All those who are awake to this new configuration of power or attempt to oppose and disrupt their hegemony are the enemies of the Triumvirate. Some are nation states such as Russia, China, Iran, and the BRICS alliance, as well as smaller states that are attempting to free themselves from their economic grip such as Hungary, Slovakia, Syria, Venezuela and a growing number of African states.

Key political leaders and figures are also on the enemy list. Chief among them are Trump and Putin, but also others such as Orban, Fico, and Maduro, who face regime change through colour revolutions and assassinations.

There is also a large demographics who are viewed as an enemy of the Deep State and chief among those are people of faith. This is why we have seen a great push forward by the transgender movement, the burning of Churches, and the arrest of Pastors.

In addition, those who live in the rural areas and continue to earn a living from the lands and remain largely self-reliant and independent of the state pose a threat and danger as they resist the control and exploitation by the Deep State.

In Canada, it was these two demographics that created the Truckers Convoy, which is why they were so viciously falsely targeted as an insurrection and attempt to overthrow democracy, but also subjected to the 5th Gen weapons of propaganda, censorship, financial sanctions, and lawfare.

Fifth Generation Warfare

Many people may be unaware of what 5th Gen warfare is, or how it is used, and I would encourage people to become more familiar with this phrase.

5th Gen warfare uses non-kinetic weapons to destroy your adversary rather than conventional weapons such as bombs, missiles, and tanks. 5th Gen warfare relies on the weaponization of propaganda, public opinion, censorship, bioweapons and biotechnologies, AI, computer viruses, and economic or financial seizures and sanctions that exploit people’s dependence and reliance on the internet for everything, to paralyse, confuse, and instill fear into the enemy.

Many of you will have heard the phrase ‘mass psychosis transformation’, which is also a 5th Gen warfare technique.

5th Gen warfare techniques/weapons are designed to exploit those who are largely dependent on technology for their knowledge, entertainment, social interactions and upon government for their financial wellbeing.

Covid and the mRNA jabs -a military operation

The counterfeit pandemic and Operation Warp Speed were indeed a military operation conducted by American military/intelligence in collaboration and allied with their other two partners in the Triumvirate; political parties and corporations.

Their primary targets were Donald Trump and the economies of Russia and China, and the disruption of the BRICS alliance. The secondary target was those demographics that support Donald Trump, Christians, and rural people.

As with any military operation, collateral damage was expected to be significant, but the loss of life was viewed as beneficial to the Deep State, as many of the elderly had been already fully exploited.

We saw during COVID, the Deep State use these 5th Gen warfare weapons to convince people to accept closures of their businesses, isolation, lockdowns, and accept having unknown products injected into them. The Deep State created a pandemic of fear out of thin air and without a shred of evidence.

While we do not have complete certainty on the long-term damage resulting from Operation Warp Speed, we do know that excess mortality across all age groups and demographics, increasing infertility, and a spike in chronic illnesses continue in the C19 vaccinated group.

However, the entire operation also created an extensive and complete DNA dataset of for future use by the Deep State.

Why a military operation?

The greed and corruption of the Deep State has exposed America’s economy and financial markets as a Ponzi scheme that will collapse if not remedied quickly.

The rise and growth of the BRICS alliance is an external threat to the Western debt economy. Their rising economic productivity and mutual trade without the need for US$ is destabilizing America’s debt economy and markets, while Donald Trump also posed an internal and existential threat. These circumstances, coupled with the American loss of conventional military superiority, has placed the Triumvirate of greed, control, and corruption in an exceptionally vulnerable position.

Operation Warp Speed and the COVID pandemic was an undeclared act of war to protect the Deep State from their own destruction.

What to expect in the short term?

It is unlikely that Americans will have an election this year. Events that are not yet known will determine the next steps taken in this war by the Deep State, but here are some scenarios and events to watch for.

September and October appear to be key months as the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts converge with the USA election and the onset of a new respiratory flu season.

First the assassination attempt on Trump and the "putsch" to remove Biden is unraveling. Many figures are taking the fall, including Secret Service Director Cheatle and President Biden. We can expect to see VP Harris become President before November, as Biden will likely be forced to exit prematurely to complete the putsch.

Secondly, Americans have been conditioned to accept martial law to defend democracy and their security. The COVID pandemic experiments are clear evidence that most Canadians and Americans will forsake their liberties for security. The WHO and Public Health Agencies are escalating the unfounded fears of both the Bird Flu and Monkey Pox, and more mRNA vaccines have already been “authorized” for both.

Ukranian and Israeli economies are in tatters, and their wars are not going well. The Deep State will seek to expand the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and against Russia in Ukraine.

These three preceding events will have strong impacts on the American economy and finances and will dictate how the Deep State will respond. However, it is probable that the fear of Bird Flu/Monkey Pox may become escalated and declared a pandemic causing new lockdowns. In any or all of these scenarios, democracy will likely have to be defended by either delaying the election or having mail-in ballots only, and if this happens, Trump will lose.

If, for some reason, the Deep State cannot ensure a Trump election loss, then violence (like so many other CIA-sponsored colour revolutions or the current UK riots) is likely to result, as divisions are stoked between the people of Americas’ heartland and those in the urban cities.

The solution

There is only one thing the Deep State fear and that they cannot defeat: peaceful, non-violent civil disobedience.

Please share and help out

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

I hope you enjoyed this update and stay tuned as we continue to battle the Legal Machine, the Cons and the crooks, that are reshaping our Canada as we regain our freedom and culture.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns