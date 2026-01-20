“The Bureaucratic Beaver and the Boomer Brook Trout”

In a once-vibrant river teeming with life, an old brook trout lazed in one of his last remaining pools, drifting back to his youthful days. Back then, when he was full of energy, leaping through whitewater to snatch mayflies with ease. Lean and speckled with golden halos, he would have been called a trophy by any fisherman—a true Boomer Trout.

The river’s currents were strong, rich with oxygen and endless feeding grounds. It offered boundless opportunities for exploration upstream or down, with shady pools for rest among schools of trout, young and old.

But now, the river was just a mere trickle, and the old trout was alone in a puddle-like pool. “How did this happen?” he wondered, struggling for oxygen in the stagnant water. “What became of my beautiful home and all the other trout?”

His thoughts returned to the day a beaver swam into his refreshing pool. The beaver admired the river and asked the trout if he could make it his home too. The trout gathered around, discussed, and they all voted to welcome him.

Ecstatic, the beaver slapped his tail and began placing sticks and branches in the river. When the trout asked what he was doing, he replied, “These are just a few laws and frameworks so we can all get along and enjoy the river together.”

Days turned to weeks, and the beaver added more and more laws, stacking them higher and higher. The currents slowed, making it harder for the trout to seek adventures or opportunities. Soon, the cold, powerful waters became a warm trickle.

As the river stagnated, new inhabitants arrived: snakes, mud pout, frogs, turtles, and all kinds of other strangers. The Boomer Trout grew depressed, reminiscing about the fast-flowing days of his youth and his friends.

Then, two small trout fry slipped into his pool. Shocked, he exclaimed, “How did you get here? Where are you from?”“ We found a crack in those damn laws and escaped the dreadful swamp the beaver calls home,” they said. “It’s full of algae, parasites, its aswamp—we couldn’t breathe or eat, always in danger from otters, herons, and newcomers.

“The old trout was overjoyed to have kin, but tears welled as he realized the pool was too small for three. He had voted for this destruction, never considering the downstream consequences for his home and future generations.

That night, while the fry slept, the Boomer Trout summoned up all his strength, he swam fast, and leapt mightily towards the damn, with forlorn hope to smash and break the dam open and give the small fry a chance to survive.

Moral: In welcoming change without foresight, we risk damming our own futures—beware the beaver’s laws, lest they turn rivers to puddles.