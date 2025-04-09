In this week’s episode
Join me in Ottawa
An Historic win for Freedom
Video-The bridge to Freedom is never too far. Hillier Wins-Government loses
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is hosting an event at 730 pm Thursday April 10th 2025 in Ottawa.
No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As you may be aware the JCCF has helped myself and many others with legal counsel and representation during the dark days of the covid con and continue to do so. Following on the heels of our historic Constitutional victory on April 7th, I’ve been asked to attend and speak at this event.
The JCCF is a registered charity and the event has a very modest $5 admission charge.
Details for the event location and time can be found here.United for freedom
There is much brewing on the legal front, here are a few stories and a short video discussing our victory in the constitutional courts over the lockdowns and prohibition on peaceful assembly and also how it will be of great assistance to those who still are fighting the legal machine and monster.
Sorry for the brevity of this Substack, but my mittens are full as I launch another action against the Ontario Crown… more details will follow this weekend.
Randy Hillier wins appeal in Charter challenge to Covid lockdowns Hillier Wins
The bridge to Freedom is never too far. Hillier Wins-Government loses!
No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It was so lovely Randy to see a sliver of common sense from this justice system after all these years: happiness and relief was evident on your face - and rightfully so . You really are a remarkable person Randy in that you are right back at it so to speak for those of us who don't have your skill sets or knowledge of our constitutional rights .
Excellent, congratulations to all and continued success.