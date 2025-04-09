In this week’s episode

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is hosting an event at 730 pm Thursday April 10th 2025 in Ottawa.

As you may be aware the JCCF has helped myself and many others with legal counsel and representation during the dark days of the covid con and continue to do so. Following on the heels of our historic Constitutional victory on April 7th, I’ve been asked to attend and speak at this event.

The JCCF is a registered charity and the event has a very modest $5 admission charge.

Details for the event location and time can be found here.United for freedom

There is much brewing on the legal front, here are a few stories and a short video discussing our victory in the constitutional courts over the lockdowns and prohibition on peaceful assembly and also how it will be of great assistance to those who still are fighting the legal machine and monster.

Sorry for the brevity of this Substack, but my mittens are full as I launch another action against the Ontario Crown… more details will follow this weekend.

Randy Hillier wins appeal in Charter challenge to Covid lockdowns Hillier Wins

The Bridge to Freedom