Thanks to your generosity and support I was able to deliver a significant blow to the legal machine in Ottawa last week. As a result of my Stinchcombe and O’Connor applications a subpoena has been issued to the Mayor of Ottawa, Speaker of the House of Commons and the Chief of Ottawa police or their representatives to appear in Ottawa court on April 23 and April 25th.

In addition, they are compelled to deliver to the court all evidence named in my applications in an unredacted form, along with all emails, text message and phone records between the Ottawa police and various political entities. These 3 entities and the Ottawa Crown have been purposely and willfully attempting to frustrate my ability to defend myself and provide a full answer to the charges. This is one of the many ways the legal machine is able to get so many accused to plead guilty or make a “deal.”

Exposing the jiggery pokery

Although, I will eventually get this evidence and I’m confident that not only will it completely exonerate me, it will likely show the level of political direction and interference and the fabrication of false evidence during the investigation and attempt to silence and financially ruin myself and my family.

But I won’t be surprised if these three stooges try a little jiggery pokery and stall the production of the evidence. Although the court order prevents me from making these applications public, they contain over 600 pages of facts, evidence, arguments and case law that spells out the legal requirements to produce the documents.

I also got a rather unexpected surprise in the court last week which bodes well for my defense. Previously the Ottawa Crown had utilized two crown attorneys to persecute me (a senior and junior) Tim Wightman and Emma Giroux. Emma informed the court that Mr. Wightman has tucked his tail and run away from my case. This is the same crown attorney who lied to the bail judge and stated that I had thrown a steel barricade at a police officer.

Senior crown attorneys like Tim Wightman don’t generally leave a winning case, but seldom like to stay around to lose.

But what happened on March 26th in the Ottawa court illustrates just how devious and corrupt the legal machine is and how many defense lawyers are collaborating with the corruption.

These two applications took myself and my small team about 200 hours to compile- a very daunting task for any individual, but a very expensive task if you hired a lawyer. Although the crown has both a professional obligation and a legal duty to provide all evidence they seldom ever do. Why-you might ask? There are three reasons first is that there are no penalties provided for in the law for failure to comply. Second, it stacks the deck in the crowns favor to get a plea deal and conviction, and third it helps to enrich the defense lawyers. It’s only the accused that gets screwed.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity

