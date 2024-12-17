Earlier today I delivered an early Christmas present to Ontarios’ Premier (Doug Ford) and Attorney General (Doug Downey.) I informed them that I will be contesting their appeal of Justice McVey’s decision which stayed and squashed the trumped up criminal charges against me from the Freedom Convoy in February 2022.

I also informed them that I would once again be representing myself at the Ontario Court of Appeals.

You can help me out and consider sending your Christmas greeting to Dug and Dugger. As we know from the many reports Doug Ford and his cabinet often use their personal texts and emails to conduct government business-So I’ve included their personal contact info as well.

The contact info is included after the e-mail

Double standards & Malfeasance

Re: Double Standards and Malfeasance

I received the Crown’s Notice of Appeal dated December 11th 2024, which bears your signature and authorization in the case R v Randall Hillier.

As a Crown Attorney you have full discretion acting in an “impartial and unbiased” manner as a quasi-Minister of Justice, to seek prosecutions that meet 2 criteria: that the prosecution is A) likely to be successful; and B) in the public interest to do so.

As a former elected representative in the Ontario parliament for 15 years, the charges against me stem from my discharging the responsibilities of my office to represent the concerns and interests of the public during the Freedom, or Truckers’ Convoy’s peaceful assembly during January and February 2022.

During and since the exaggerated and false Covid pandemic, it appears to me and many others that the Crown has adopted a very perverse and distorted interpretation of what constitutes the “Public Interest.”

There are three recent and important cases that bear this out and in which I would like to bring to your attention, as they contrast sharply with the Crown's prosecution of me and present an obvious double standard of prosecution and constitutes malfeasance.

1. For 15 years, many wealthy multinational corporations were engaged in an illegal price fixing cartel which stole approximately $4 Billion from Canadians. The principals in this illegal cartel were Galen Weston (Loblaws & Weston Bakeries) and Wallace McCain (McCain Foods & Canada Bread.)

Neither of these two individuals were prosecuted nor threatened with incarceration or personal liability for orchestrating the largest theft from Canadian consumers.

2. Ontario-based TD Bank was recently fined by the US bank authorities with respect to laundering drug profits from revenues derived from fentanyl (which kills people) in the range of over USD$600M; the fine was over USD$3.1B, which had a severe impact on thousands of Ontario shareholders and which endangered the value of the banking sector on the TSE (the largest component of the TSE).

The Ontario Attorney General and Crown decided not to prosecute TD Bank or any of its directors or officers of the corporation. Furthermore, NO director or officer has been barred from serving on any other TSE board - not even a 1-day suspension.

3. In 2023 Canada’s FINTRAC revealed that HSBC Bank was engaged in a substantial mortgage fraud and money laundering scheme in Toronto during the exaggerated pandemic. As of today, no charges have been filed against any of the directors and officers of the HSBC bank.

There are many more examples of Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General failing to prosecute Canadian Banks and wealthy corporate entities even when other jurisdictions have prosecuted and secured convictions. A reasonable and informed person could conclude that individuals acting as Crown Attorneys in the Ministry are willfully engaged in biased prosecutions against people of modest means while failing in their duty to understand the definition of “public interest,” or have distorted its definition beyond recognition.

I will be contesting the Crown's misuse of its discretionary authority to overturn Justice Kerry Lee McVey decision of November 14th 2024 and will be representing myself.

Respectfully,

Randy Hillier

Former MPP, Lanark, Frontenac & Kingston

