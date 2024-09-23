Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

New Dates and Town Halls

On Monday September 30th I will be in Pembroke, Ontario at Finnegans 955 Pembroke st E admission is $20 at the door.

All my public town halls feature guest speakers addressing important subjects for people who are passionate about defending our freedoms, families, and faith. They are open to the public and include a Q&A session. The proceeds go to my legal defense and also shared with participating local freedom groups.

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number

Court updates

On Sept 19th in Toronto at Osgoode Hall 3 Judges of the Ontario Court of Appeal heard my constitutional arguments against the insane mandates. And I’m very optimistic! For 4 years the Courts have been unfriendly towards freedom and have largely failed to protect our freedoms in Canada. In this short video I explain why I’m finally optimistic. Hopefully the decision will be soon. Many thanks to the JCCF for their stalwart and continued support and legal Counsel Chris Fleury and Hatim Kheir Randy Hillier v The King My Charter application will be heard on October 3 outlining the arguments that my right to a speedy trial has been impugned. The constitution and jurisprudence set out a maximum time frame for a trial for an accused is thirty months. Currently my trial is scheduled for February 2025 a full 35 months after being charged. Fighting for the Right to a speedy trial.

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200 year old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed not entertained and I hope to see you soon at a town hall near you.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns