In an effort to protect himself and the political corporate establishment he represents Premier Doug Ford has called a snap election; not for the benefit of the people but for his benefit.

The Ontario party is the only viable and credible option to prevent Doug Ford from implementing his ruinous plan to engage in a damaging and disastrous trade war.

Let’s Take Back Ontario

Join us at Ontario Party to volunteer, help out or to donate. If you want to be a candidate or if you know others, please contact me directly at info@randyhillier.com

We have a powerful and exciting team of candidates and platform to offer all of us an opportunity to reclaim and restore Canada.

Please share this email and our many policies on social media and help us reach more and more people.

Many thanks

Randy Hillier

PS I have suspended my regular podcasts and commentary while this important provincial election is underway.