In an effort to protect himself and the political corporate establishment he represents Premier Doug Ford has called a snap election; not for the benefit of the people but for his benefit.
The Ontario party is the only viable and credible option to prevent Doug Ford from implementing his ruinous plan to engage in a damaging and disastrous trade war.
No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier is a reader-supported publication.
Let’s Take Back Ontario
Join us at Ontario Party to volunteer, help out or to donate. If you want to be a candidate or if you know others, please contact me directly at info@randyhillier.com
We have a powerful and exciting team of candidates and platform to offer all of us an opportunity to reclaim and restore Canada.
Please share this email and our many policies on social media and help us reach more and more people.
Many thanks
Randy Hillier
PS I have suspended my regular podcasts and commentary while this important provincial election is underway.
When you were "fired" from the prov. party because of your stance against the jab, that was when I started to check into what our media, gov't. was telling us. I owe you a great thank you for standing up and letting us know why. I was in Ottawa supporting the truckers and I have done everything possible as a 75 yr. old grandmother to get the word out abt. what our gov'ts. are doing to us. I was the one who told you (believe it was on X) that Ford was lying. And you asked me how I know that. Well, here is the story, but it could not be held up in a court, because it is hearsay. An a acquaintance, where we take our boat for service, told us that Ford buys toys from him, stops at his place when going to the cottage. Ford told him that the media is lying. This was during the plandemic, Ford knew the media was lying, but did not do anything about it. I voted for Ford, which I regret deeply. I cannot believe how corrupt all our gov'ts. (fed., prov. even local) have gotten over the years. The government is no longer there to serve the people, but to fill their pockets with bribes.
You got my whole family votes