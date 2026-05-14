Supreme Court Here I Come — Fighting for Every Canadian’s Right to a Fair Trial

After more than 4 years of delay on politically motivated Freedom Convoy charges, I have just filed my Application for Leave to Appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

I am fighting to protect every Canadian’s s. 11(b) Charter right to a speedy trial.

Over the last four years I have watched, observed, and studied how Canada’s legal Machine and Monster traps ordinary everyday Canadians in an endless, costly maze. It is deliberately designed to exhaust the accused mentally, physically, and financially until they capitulate and plead guilty just to end the torment.

But when you surrender to the machine, the monster isn’t satisfied — it only grows stronger and more aggressive against the next person who dares to stand up.I refuse to capitulate. I will go down fighting rather than accept this injustice. That is why I am taking this battle to the final arena: the Supreme Court of Canada.

Many have told me it’s a long shot and not to hold my breath. I know this is a fight we must win.

Parliament, the Crown, and the lower courts have turned our Charter right to a speedy trial into a cruel illusion. They do it through mischievous interpretations of the law, redefining legal precedent, distorting routine summer scheduling as “exceptional circumstances,” and undermining due process at every turn.

If we don’t fight back, the Charter becomes nothing more than words on paper.

Below is my complete 50-page Application for Leave to Appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada (signed May 8, 2026).

Watch the full video explanation Supreme Court Here I Come

Read the full Application

Please read it. Share it far and wide. If you believe in the Charter and want to help this fight continue, visit www.nomorelockdowns.ca/donate or subscribe to this Substack for ongoing updates.

The Supreme Court needs to hear from all of us who still believe s. 11(b) rights actually mean something.—

Randy Hillier

FORM 25 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR LEAVE TO APPEAL

(Pursuant to s.40(1) of the Supreme Court Act)

and/or

(Pursuant to s.691(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

TAKE NOTICE that Randall Hillier applies for leave to appeal the Supreme Court of Canada, under section s. 40(1) of the Supreme Court Act and/or s.691(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (R.S.C., 1985, c. C-46), from the judgment of the Court of Appeal for Ontario (2026 ONCA 202) made on March 20, 2026, which set aside the stay of proceedings granted by the Honourable Justice Kerry McVey on November 14, 2024 (2024 ONSC 6300). Leave to appeal the judgment of the Court of Appeal for Ontario dated March 20, 2026 (2026 ONCA 202) is respectfully requested.

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that this application for leave is made on the following grounds:

The proposed appeal raises the following question(s) of public importance: Whether an accused person’s constitutional right under s. 11(b) of the Charter to be tried within a reasonable time can be effectively expunged or impugned when lower courts reframe judicial errors in pre-trial rulings, lack of court resources, routine scheduling constraints (including summer holidays), and the evolving refinement of the law as “exceptional circumstances” under the Jordan framework — particularly in politically sensitive prosecutions and in the post-Bill C-75 era where Parliament has removed preliminary hearings, the procedural justification for the 30-month presumptive ceiling.

Continuance of Notice of application for leave to appeal (Form 25)

SIGNED BY:

May 8, 2026

APPLICANT’S MEMORANDUM OF ARGUMENT

PART I – STATEMENT OF FACTS

1. This application raises a question of public importance under s. 40(1) of the Supreme Court Act: whether an accused’s constitutional right to be tried within a reasonable time (s. 11(b) Charter) can be effectively nullified when lower courts re-characterize (i) judicial errors in pre-trial rulings, (ii) chronic institutional resource shortages and routine scheduling constraints (including summer holidays), and (iii) the ordinary evolution of Supreme Court jurisprudence as “exceptional circumstances” under R. v. Jordan, 2016 SCC 27. 2. The Applicant was charged on March 28, 2022. Total delay from charge to anticipated end of trial (February 25, 2025) was 1,061 days (≈ 34 months and 27 days): 2024 ONSC 6300 at para. 14. 3. After a full hearing, McVey J. granted a stay on November 14, 2024 (2024 ONSC 6300). He found no defence-caused delay in the critical periods, including waiting for the Parliament Hill video before election (paras. 19–35) and refusing provisional trial dates or a second pre-trial while the venue motion was pending (paras. 43–52). Net delay exceeded the 30-month ceiling. 4. Prior to Haevischer, Phillips J. summarily dismissed the change-of-venue motion on April 26, 2023. Two days later this Court released R. v. Haevischer, 2023 SCC 11 (clarifying that summary dismissal is permitted only if an application is “manifestly frivolous”). Phillips J. vacated his ruling on June 7, 2023. The motion was re-heard on its full merits on September 19, 2023 and dismissed on September 25, 2023 (2023 ONSC 5374). London-Weinstein J. found prejudice existed in Ottawa due to the Applicant’s notoriety and the targeted “Arrest Randy Hillier” campaign and distinguished R. v. Bauder (paras. 20–23, 25–27), but held that jury safeguards were sufficient (paras. 29–34). 5. The Crown appealed. The Ontario Court of Appeal allowed the appeal (2026 ONCA 202, March 20, 2026), solely on the basis that an additional 93 days (June 7 to September 8, 2023) should have been deducted as a discrete exceptional circumstance arising from the Haevischer rescheduling (paras. 5, 51–88). This reduced net delay to 28 months and 4 days. The ONCA rejected the Crown’s defence-delay argument regarding the Parliament Hill video (paras. 35–50).

PART II – STATEMENT OF THE QUESTIONS IN ISSUE

6. (a) Whether judicial errors, institutional delays, and intervening SCC rulings may be reframed as “exceptional circumstances” so as to extinguish s. 11(b) rights; and (b) Whether the 30-month presumptive ceiling in superior-court cases remains justified after Bill C-75 (2019) abolished preliminary inquiries for most indictable offences.

PART III – STATEMENT OF ARGUMENT

7. The ONCA erred by expanding “exceptional circumstances” contrary to Jordan and Cody Jordan (paras. 69–75) and Cody, 2017 SCC 31 (para. 30) hold that institutional delay, resource shortages, routine scheduling (including summer holidays), and normal pre-trial motions are already built into the ceilings. The 93 days here flowed from a judicial error corrected by Haevischer plus ordinary court availability — precisely the delays the Crown must manage within the ceiling. McVey J. correctly refused to treat the rescheduling as exceptional (2024 ONSC 6300 at paras. 50, 52). The ONCA’s contrary finding (2026 ONCA 202 at paras. 65–88) rewards the original summary-dismissal error that Haevischer was designed to prevent. 8. THE CHANGE-OF-VENUE MOTION WAS MANIFESTLY NOT FRIVOLOUS.

London-Weinstein J.’s detailed reasons confirm the motion raised live, distinguishable issues and succeeded on the prejudice finding (2023 ONSC 5374 at paras. 20–27). Treating its rescheduling as exceptional undermines Haevischer and s. 11(b). Justice Phillips erred in the application of the existing law when he summarily dismissed the change-of-venue motion on April 26, 2023. At that time, the law already required that summary dismissal be reserved for frivolous applications. Haevischer clarified and strengthened the test to “manifestly frivolous.” As later determined by McVey J., Phillips J.’s decision rested upon erroneously conflating R. v. Bauder, 2023 ONSC 996 with the Applicant’s distinctly different facts (2024 ONSC 6300). On June 7, 2023, Phillips J. vacated his earlier ruling. During that appearance, the trial coordinator offered September 8, 2023 as the earliest available date. No party, including the Crown or the court, raised any concern or sought an earlier date, despite the obvious impact of summer court scheduling on the accused’s access to justice.

9. BILL C-75 (2019) HAS COLLAPSED THE ORIGINAL JUSTIFICAITON FOR THE 30-MONTH CEILING Parliament eliminated preliminary inquiries for most indictable offences — the very procedural step that justified the extra 12 months in Jordan. In this post-C-75 superior-court case (no preliminary inquiry available), applying 30 months while expanding exceptional circumstances creates an incoherent constitutional regime.

10. THE ISSUE IS OF NATIONAL AND PUPLIC IMPORTANCE

This case is not an isolated delay dispute. It arises in the context of high-profile, politically charged prosecutions stemming from the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests. The Applicant, a former elected Member of Provincial Parliament and the only sitting legislator to publicly oppose COVID-19 mandates while in office, had previously faced 25 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act between November 2020 and summer 2021 — all of which were ultimately withdrawn or stayed.

11. He successfully challenged gathering limits under that Act as unconstitutional. Evidence shows that charges against co-accuseds in related Freedom Convoy matters were withdrawn or stayed by the Crown in September 2023, while all charges against the Applicant were maintained.

12. The investigation into the January 29, 2022 events did not begin until after the Applicant publicly announced on March 3, 2022 that he would not seek re-election.

13. The prosecution itself involved no complexity that could justify any expansion of the Jordan ceilings or exceptional-circumstance exception: there were no expert witnesses, no forensic evidence, the Applicant admitted his presence at the events and the authenticity of all video and social media evidence he posted, and the only live issue was the legal question whether those actions were criminal.

14. Further, the Crown’s automatic right of appeal from a stay of proceedings (unlike the accused, who must seek leave) combined with the complete absence of any presumptive time limits on the duration of appellate proceedings, allows the Crown to extend total prosecution time far beyond the Jordan ceilings.

15. The Crown filed its notice of appeal in December 2024 and perfected the appeal in June 2025. The appeal was heard in September 2025 and decided on March 20, 2026. At a judicial pre-trial on April 30, 2026, the earliest trial dates offered by the Superior Court were April 3 to May 6, 2028 — dates to which all parties agreed because they were the earliest available. The total time from charge (March 28, 2022) to trial will now exceed six years. This demonstrates how the appellate process itself can be used to circumvent the constitutional guarantee of a speedy trial and render the Jordan framework illusory.

16. These facts illustrate a broader pattern in which the Jordan framework is applied to cases that raise serious questions of selective treatment, potential chilling of political dissent, and systemic delay. The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized that s. 11(b) protects not only individual rights but the integrity of the justice system as a whole. Clarification is urgently needed on whether institutional and judicial delays may be reframed as “exceptional circumstances” in precisely these types of politically sensitive prosecutions.

PART IV – SUBMISSIONS IN SUPPORT OF ORDER SOUGHT CONCERNING COSTS

The Applicant seeks costs in the cause, or such further and other order as to costs as this Honourable Court deems just.

PART V – ORDER OR ORDERS SOUGHT

Leave to appeal the judgment of the Court of Appeal for Ontario dated March 20, 2026 (2026 ONCA 202) is respectfully requested.

(Signature)

Previous decisions

COURT OF APPEAL FOR ONTARIO CITATION: R. v. Hillier, 2026 ONCA 202 DATE: 20260320 DOCKET: COA-24-CR-1248 van Rensburg, Paciocco and Wilson JJ.A. BETWEEN His Majesty the King Appellant and Randall Hillier Respondent Étienne Lacombe and Jeremy Tatum, for the appellant Mark Ertel and Jon Doody, for the respondent Heard: September 22, 2025 On appeal from the stay entered by Justice Kerry Lee McVey of the Superior Court of Justice, on November 14, 2024, with reasons reported at 2024 ONSC 6300. van Rensburg J.A.: A. Overview [1] This is a Crown appeal from a stay of proceedings entered pursuant to s. 24(1) of the Charter for a violation of the respondent’s s. 11(b) right to be tried within a reasonable time. [2] On March 28, 2022, the respondent, Randall Hillier, was charged with obstructing or resisting a peace officer, counselling an indictable offence, mischief, and assaulting a peace officer. The charges were laid in connection with the respondent’s alleged participation in the Freedom Convoy in downtown Ottawa in the winter of 2022. [3] The proceedings commenced in the Ontario Court of Justice (the “OCJ”), but the respondent ultimately elected to be tried by a judge and jury in the Superior Court (the “SCJ”). The trial was set for January 27 to February 21, 2025, leading to an anticipated total delay of 1,061 days, or 34 months and 27 days. The respondent brought a s. 11(b) application in August 2024, and it was heard in October 2024. After deducting 65 days for defence delay, and 40 days for a discrete exceptional circumstance, the application judge found a remaining delay of 31 months and 13 days. As this quantum exceeded the 30-month presumptive ceiling applicable to matters in the SCJ (see R. v. Jordan, 2016 SCC 27, [2016] 1 S.C.R. 631), the application judge granted the s. 11(b) application and stayed the proceedings. [4] The Crown raises two issues on appeal. First, the Crown submits that the application judge erred in refusing to attribute an additional 101 days to defence delay because the respondent refused to attend a judicial pre-trial conference (“JPT”) in the OCJ or to elect his mode of trial until he received disclosure of video footage of his alleged assault on a peace officer that was captured by Parliament Hill security cameras (the “Parliament Hill video”). Second, the Crown asserts that the application judge erred in her approach to the delay resulting from the release of the Supreme Court’s decision in R. v. Haevischer, 2023 SCC 11, [2023] 1 S.C.R. 416. The Crown submits that 93 more days should have been attributed to this exceptional circumstance. If either ground of appeal is successful, the remaining delay will fall within the presumptive ceiling set in Jordan. [5] For the reasons that follow, I would give effect to the Crown’s second ground of appeal. As I will explain, the application judge erred by not according a sufficient number of days to the exceptional circumstance resulting from the need to reconsider the defence motion for a change of venue (which had been summarily dismissed), in light of the Haevischer decision. The application judge erred in concluding that the Crown had not made reasonable efforts to mitigate the delay resulting from this unforeseen event. On the evidence that was before the application judge, and applying the correct principles, I would deduct an additional 93 days from the net delay on account of this exceptional circumstance. This brings the remaining delay under the Jordan threshold. [6] Although success on the second ground is determinative of the appeal, for the sake of completeness, I will also address the first ground and explain why I have concluded that the application judge did not err in failing to characterize as defence delay the refusal of the defence to participate in a JPT in the OCJ or to make an election until after the Parliament Hill video was available. B. The Relevant Procedural History [7] The respondent was charged on March 28, 2022. Throughout the summer and fall of 2022, the Crown repeatedly sought to schedule a JPT in the OCJ for the purpose of discussing pretrial motions, a trial time estimate and outstanding disclosure issues. Defence counsel refused to schedule a JPT or to have the respondent make his election until after he received the Parliament Hill video. The Crown gradually provided disclosure over the course of 2022; on August 23 and 24, it indicated in writing that it considered the disclosure that had been provided to be sufficient for a JPT and listed several available JPT dates for September. The respondent maintained his refusal. On October 26, 2022, the Crown disclosed the Parliament Hill video. On December 2, 2022, the respondent elected to be tried by a judge and jury in the SCJ. [8] At the first JPT in the SCJ on January 19, 2023, the respondent informed the Crown of his intention to bring a motion for a change of venue from Ottawa to another court in the SCJ’s East Region. The hearing of the motion was scheduled for April 27 and 28, 2023. [9] On April 26, 2023, Phillips J. summarily dismissed the change of venue motion without hearing submissions. Two days later, on April 28, 2023, the Supreme Court released its decision in Haevischer, which modified the standard for summarily dismissing an application in criminal proceedings by requiring a finding that the application is “manifestly frivolous”. On June 7, 2023, after inviting and considering submissions from the parties, Phillips J. concluded that his original analysis did not conform to the new standard under Haevischer. He set aside the dismissal and permitted the respondent to renew his motion and to have it heard by another justice. Two days later, the change of venue motion was rescheduled for a hearing on September 19, 2023.[1] [10] While the change of venue motion was pending, the Crown asked defence counsel three times – in February, May and June 2023 – to schedule a second JPT in the SCJ to discuss a trial time estimate and to set provisional trial dates in Ottawa. Defence counsel refused to do so. [11] After a full hearing on September 19, 2023, and for written reasons issued on September 25, 2023, London-Weinstein J. dismissed the respondent’s change of venue motion. The parties then scheduled a second JPT for November 30, 2023. The appellant discharged his counsel and represented himself at the JPT. Shortly thereafter, the parties agreed to schedule a four-week trial before a judge and jury from January 27 to February 21, 2025, with Crown pre-trial motions scheduled for September 3 to 6, 2024, and a follow-up JPT on February 12, 2024 to discuss whether the respondent wished to bring any pretrial motions. [12] The respondent retained counsel to argue a s. 11(b) application, and on July 24, 2024 counsel advised the Crown of his intention to bring the application. The application was heard on October 3, 2024. C. The Application Judge’s Decision [13] At the time the application was heard, the anticipated total delay from the date of the charges to the end of trial was 1,061 days, or 34 months and 27 days. 1. Defence Delay [14] The application judge addressed five areas of alleged defence delay. The Crown argued that the respondent unilaterally and illegitimately caused delay by: (1) refusing to schedule a JPT in the OCJ until after the Parliament Hill video was disclosed; (2) refusing to accept the first date offered for the change of venue motion in the SCJ; (3) refusing to schedule provisional trial dates pending the outcome of his change of venue motion; (4) refusing to attend a second JPT pending the outcome of his change of venue motion so the parties could immediately set trial dates once in receipt of the court’s ruling; and (5) failing to provide timely notice of the s. 11(b) application. [15] The application judge accepted the Crown’s argument with respect to one period of alleged defence delay (i.e., item (4) above): the 66-day period between September 25, 2023 (when the change of venue decision was dismissed by London-Weinstein J.) and November 30, 2023 (when the parties had their second JPT in the SCJ).[2] She held that it was unreasonable for defence counsel to refuse to attend a second JPT in the SCJ to discuss trial and pretrial motion dates while the change of venue motion was pending. The Crown had suggested a second JPT for the purpose of discussing trial estimates on February 13, 2023. On May 3, 2023, the Crown again wrote to defence counsel, requesting cooperation in setting a JPT and expressing concern about the passage of time and the respondent’s right to a timely trial. It was not until the Crown’s third request on June 13, 2023 that the Crown received a response from defence counsel indicating that, while he too was concerned about delay, it was “putting the cart before the horse” to schedule a JPT without knowing which jurisdiction the trial was proceeding in. The application judge rejected this position. She concluded that there were things that could have been done at a second JPT that would have had significant value regardless of the ultimate venue in which the trial proceeded. If defence counsel had attended a JPT before September 25, 2023, the parties would have been able to immediately set trial and pretrial motion dates after the release of the decision on the change of venue motion. She observed that attending a second JPT at that time was “precisely the type of proactive step envisioned in Jordan” and found that “counsel should have been willing to take all reasonable and collaborative steps to mitigate delay.” [16] The application judge’s refusal to attribute defence delay in respect of items (2) and (5) noted above is not relevant to this appeal and, accordingly, I do not address her reasons on those issues here. However, her reasons for declining to deduct defence delay in relation to item (3) (i.e., the defence’s refusal to schedule provisional trial dates pending the outcome of the change of venue motion) are indirectly relevant to the second ground of appeal, and I address them further below in my discussion of discrete exceptional circumstance delay. [17] The Crown appeals the application judge’s refusal to attribute any delay to the defence as a result of the latter’s insistence on receiving the Parliament Hill video before proceeding with a JPT in the OCJ (i.e., item (1) noted above). [18] The period in question is 101 days, running from August 23, 2022 (the date the Crown took the position that disclosure was sufficient for purposes of a JPT and asked the defence to accede to one) to December 2, 2022 (the date the respondent elected trial by a judge and jury in the SCJ). In respect of this period, the application judge concluded that the “real issue” was whether it was reasonable for the respondent to wait for the video before making his election. She reasoned that, if he was entitled to await the video before electing, then the matter would have remained in the OCJ for the same duration regardless of whether his counsel attended for a JPT in the OCJ. [19] In determining this issue, the application judge considered five factors. First, she observed that the respondent’s approach to disclosure was responsive and reasonable. Defence counsel consistently maintained his position that the respondent could not make his election without viewing the Parliament Hill video. Once the video was disclosed on October 26, 2022, and despite other disclosure remaining outstanding, the respondent formally made his election on December 2, 2022. Although the application judge noted that the respondent’s election could have been made earlier, she was not prepared to find that five weeks was necessarily unreasonable. [20] Second, the application judge concluded that counsel’s decision to wait for the specific Parliament Hill video was justified in the circumstances. Although other videos of the alleged offence had already been disclosed in the summer and early fall of 2023, they emanated from open source searches, such that the makers of the videos were unknown. The application judge observed that the video footage from Parliament Hill could easily be authenticated by the Crown and would arguably constitute the most reliable form of video evidence at trial. [21] Third, the application judge did not accept that the poor quality of the video was relevant. Although Crown counsel advised at an early stage that the video was of poor quality, very little information was given to defence counsel upon which he could have satisfied himself that the video was unlikely to impact the respondent’s election. [22] Fourth, the application judge was satisfied that defence counsel was not intentionally delaying the proceedings, nor did his conduct reflect a “marked indifference” towards delay. [23] Finally, the application judge emphasized that there was a difference between the defence refusing to attend a JPT or to set a trial date without full disclosure, and the decision to wait for material disclosure before electing a mode of trial. The application judge was satisfied that the Parliament Hill video was “truly material” to the respondent’s election and that waiting for it was therefore legitimate defence conduct. 2. Exceptional Circumstances [24] The application judge considered the Crown’s argument that the need to reconsider the change of venue motion was a discrete exceptional circumstance, and that therefore the delay of about 5 months between April 28, 2023 (the date Haevischer was released) and September 25, 2023 (the date the motion was dismissed by London-Weinstein J.) should be deducted from the net delay. The defence argued that because the parties had already prepared their change of venue motion materials and were therefore ready to proceed immediately, any delay resulting from the hearing having to be rescheduled was institutional in nature and not exceptional. [25] The application judge agreed with the Crown that the Supreme Court’s release of its decision in Haevischer was an exceptional circumstance insofar as it was outside the control of the Crown and could not have been foreseen. However, citing R. v. Cody, 2017 SCC 31, [2017] 1 S.C.R. 659, at para. 59, she held that only the delay the Crown could not reasonably mitigate would be deducted. [26] The application judge deducted the period of 40 days between April 28, 2023 and June 7, 2023 (when Phillips J. set aside his order dismissing the change of venue motion) as delay emanating from the exceptional circumstance posed by the release of Haevischer. She accepted that, with respect to this period, the Crown had acted reasonably in an effort to mitigate the delay, by promptly turning its mind to the substantive issues that arose from the decision’s release and providing the court with written submissions. [27] With respect to the remaining period between June 7, 2023 and September 25, 2023 (when London-Weinstein J. released her decision), the application judge stated: In my view, in the circumstances, the Crown did not do all it could to ensure the motion was re-heard promptly. Reasonably available steps include prompt resort to case management processes to seek the assistance from the Court, where appropriate: Jordan, at para. 70. The Crown did not advise trial coordination of the unique circumstances that had arisen such that an earlier date was required, nor did it bring the matter forward to address the urgency on the record. The Crown simply accepted the later of the three dates offered by trial coordination. The Crown is “not required to establish the steps it took were ultimately successful – rather, just that it took reasonable steps in an attempt to avoid the delay”: Cody, at para. 59. As a result the Crown is not required to show that earlier dates would necessarily have been made available, only that it tried to secure that result. The Crown did not make those efforts despite the circumstances clearly calling for it, in my view. [28] Although the application judge acknowledged that the record did not disclose an attitude of complacency towards delay, she found that the Crown could not satisfy the second prong of the test for exceptional circumstances in relation to the period between June 7, 2023 and September 25, 2023. This second prong required the Crown to show that it could not reasonably remedy the delays emanating from the discrete event in question. Accordingly, she did not deduct any of that additional period as delay resulting from an exceptional circumstance. [29] After deducting 65 days for defence delay and 40 days for the exceptional circumstance, the remaining delay was 956 days, or 31 months and 13 days. Since this exceeded the 30-month presumptive ceiling, the application judge stayed the proceedings. D. Issues [30] The Crown raises two grounds of appeal. First, the Crown submits that the application judge erred by failing to characterize any period in which the matter was in the OCJ as defence delay. The Crown contends that the respondent’s refusal to schedule a JPT in the OCJ because disclosure of the Parliament Hill video was outstanding should have resulted in the deduction of 101 days as defence delay. [31] For its second ground of appeal, the Crown asserts that the application judge erred in her approach to the discrete exceptional circumstance arising from the release of Haevischer. The Crown contends that, instead of deducting only 40 days on account of this exceptional circumstance, the application judge ought to have deducted the additional 93 days between the date a new hearing of the motion was ordered and the first available court date for the hearing. In total, the Crown argues that 133 days should have been deducted to account for the exceptional circumstance in this case. E. ANALYSIS [32] On appeal from an order made on a s. 11(b) application, deference is owed to a trial judge’s underlying findings of fact, while characterizations of periods of delay and the ultimate decision concerning whether there has been unreasonable delay are reviewable on a standard of correctness: R. v. Pauls, 2020 ONCA 220, 149 O.R. (3d) 609, at para. 40, aff’d R. v. Yusuf, 2021 SCC 2, [2021] 1 S.C.R. 5, at para. 2. [33] A trial judge’s determinations about what occurred and how that is to be understood in the local context constitute findings of fact that are owed a high level of deference on appeal. These determinations are reviewed on a standard of palpable and overriding error: R. v. Coates, 2023 ONCA 856, 169 O.R. (3d) 401, at paras. 6, 54, leave to appeal refused, [2024] S.C.C.A. No. 41. [34] First, I will deal with the defence delay ground of appeal. Then I will turn to the ground of appeal that determines the result of this appeal: that the application judge erred by declining to attribute additional days to the exceptional circumstance posed by the release of the Haevischer decision, after concluding that the Crown had not taken reasonable steps to have the motion rescheduled promptly. 1. Defence Delay [35] The Crown asserts that the application judge erred by not treating as defence delay the delay resulting from the respondent’s refusal to elect or to attend a JPT in the OCJ until after the respondent received the Parliament Hill video. This is the period between August 23, 2022, when the Crown indicated that disclosure was substantially complete, and December 2, 2022, when the respondent elected to be tried in the SCJ. [36] There are two prongs to the Crown’s argument. First, the Crown submits that the application judge’s refusal to attribute any delay to the defence for this period is inconsistent with this court’s recent decision in R. v. Anderson, 2025 ONCA 172, 446 C.C.C. (3d) 476, leave to appeal refused, [2025] S.C.C.A. No. 218. The Crown says that Anderson confirms that “disagreements regarding disclosure and being unsure how to elect do not entitle an accused to forego a JPT.” It argues that, regardless of which party is right about the sufficiency of disclosure in this case, Anderson stands for the principle that JPT judges have case management powers that can help avoid delay, and therefore the defence in this case ought to have agreed to the Crown’s repeated requests for a JPT in the OCJ. Second, the Crown takes issue with the application judge’s view of the Parliament Hill video as material to the respondent’s election. [37] The s. 11(b) issue in Anderson that the Crown invokes here was whether any of the seven-month “intake” period between when charges were laid, and when trial dates were set in the OCJ, constituted defence delay. The defence position was that the entire delay was due to inadequate Crown disclosure, while the Crown pointed to the defence refusal to schedule a JPT and to elect the mode of trial. Code J. (ad hoc), echoing the views of the trial judge, observed that there were a number of issues, including disclosure problems, that would have benefited from an early JPT. The trial judge had apportioned responsibility for two months of the seven-month delay equally between the Crown and the defence, resulting in a deduction of one month from the total delay as defence delay caused by the failure to schedule an early JPT. Code J. was of the view that the trial judge’s conclusion was reasonable and disclosed no error, and that his approach was entirely consistent with various cases in our court that encourage both parties to proactively take steps to move a case along: see paras. 15-19. [38] In my view, the Crown’s reliance on Anderson in this appeal is misplaced. [39] In Anderson the lower court concluded, and this court agreed, that a JPT would have helped to avoid delay. The application judge in that case had made a finding of fact that “delays in this case regarding election, conflict, severance, and disclosure could have been dealt with much sooner in the process with the intervention of a judicial officer in a judicial pre-trial.” With respect to disclosure in particular, the outstanding items of disclosure were in the possession of the police. [40] In this case, by contrast, the application judge reasonably concluded that having a JPT would not have advanced the case. This was not because she believed that a JPT in the OCJ would never assist in avoiding delay in a case that would ultimately be tried in the SCJ; it was because she found it was reasonable for defence counsel to wait for the video before the respondent made his election. The parties did not disagree about whether the Parliament Hill video would be disclosed and there was nothing a JPT judge could have done to speed up the disclosure of the video, which was held up due to Parliamentary procedures. As the application judge observed: “If Mr. Hillier was entitled to wait for the video disclosure before making his election, then whether a judicial pretrial in the Ontario Court of Justice took place in the interim becomes neither here nor there in terms of delay. In other words, Mr. Hillier’s matter would have remained in the Ontario Court of Justice for the same duration regardless of whether his counsel attended for a judicial pretrial. The delay would be the same either way.”[3] [41] To be characterized as defence delay, the delay must (1) be solely or directly caused by the accused; and (2) flow from illegitimate defence action, being actions not taken to respond to the charges: Cody, at para. 30. The fatal flaw with the Crown’s argument in the court below and on appeal is that it ignores the causation element in the definition of defence delay. Whether or not a JPT had taken place in the OCJ, the cause of the delay before the respondent could make his election was the necessary wait for the Parliament Hill video. For this reason, the application judge reasonably concluded that a JPT in the OCJ would not have made a difference. [42] By contrast, and consistent with the exhortations of this court in Anderson, the application judge did attribute a period of delay to the defence for refusing to proceed to a second JPT in the SCJ after the election had been made and while the change of venue motion was pending. Causation was made out in respect of that period of delay because, if the defence had acceded to a second JPT while the change of venue motion was pending, the parties would have been in a position to select trial and pretrial motion dates immediately upon the release of the change of venue motion decision; instead, they had to wait until after the next JPT was held, more than two months later, to set those dates. [43] The Crown’s second argument related to this ground of appeal impugns the application judge’s finding that the Parliament Hill video constituted disclosure that was material to the respondent’s election decision – in other words, that the delay before the respondent made his election constituted legitimate defence conduct. [44] The Crown contends that the application judge’s finding about the reasonableness of the defence conduct is not owed deference because the application judge did not explain why the Parliament Hill video was material. Moreover, the Crown argues that the application judge’s findings about the importance of the video to the respondent’s election was a finding for which there was no evidence. [45] I disagree. In response to the Crown’s submission that the Parliament Hill video was not necessary for the respondent’s election, and that other videos of the alleged assault which had already been disclosed were sufficient, the application judge noted that the latter videos emanated from open source searches. “Unlike those videos,” she reasoned, “the video footage from Parliament Hill could easily be authenticated by the Crown and would arguably constitute the most reliable form of video evidence at trial.” This observation was correct, contrary to the Crown’s submission on appeal. [46] Authenticating a recording involves establishing that it is what it purports to be: R. v. C.B., 2019 ONCA 380, 146 O.R. (3d) 1, at para. 65. Whether a recording, such as the video footage at issue here, can be admitted depends on (1) its accuracy in representing the facts; (2) its fairness and the absence of any intention to mislead; and (3) its verification on oath by a person capable of doing so: R. v. Creemer, 1967 CanLII 711 (NS CA), [1968] 1 C.C.C. 14 (N.S. S.C.(A.D.)), at p. 22. It is true that the person verifying the authenticity of a video need not be its maker and can instead be a person who was “at the scene” when the video was made. However, authentication may prove more stringent where the video purports to depict an event than when it is adduced for a simpler issue, like identity: David M. Paciocco, Palma Paciocco & Lee Stuesser, The Law of Evidence, 8th ed. (Toronto: Irwin Law, 2020), at pp. 559-560. In R. v. Andalib-Goortani, 2014 ONSC 4690, 13 C.R. (7th) 128, for instance, the court declined to admit a photograph that purported to show an assault by a police officer on a protester because it had been posted anonymously online and its metadata had been removed. In this light, the court expressed unease that “no one [was] prepared to step forward to say, ‘I took that photo and it has not been altered or changed [at all]’”: at para. 33. [47] This court has no information about the open source videos disclosed by the Crown in this case, or any suggestion they might have been altered. The point, however, is that the Parliament Hill video would clearly be more straightforward for the Crown to authenticate, i.e., by calling as a witness the individual responsible for Parliament Hill security video footage. Moreover, the Parliament Hill video would pose fewer reliability concerns than the videos obtained from open source searches. It is much harder to conceive of an air of reality to an allegation of tampering in relation to this video as compared with such a claim in respect of the open source videos. [48] Nor did the application judge’s refusal to view the Parliament Hill video during the hearing of the application (i.e., to assess whether the video was indeed of lower quality than those already disclosed) undermine her finding of its materiality to the respondent’s election. The issue was the reasonableness of the defence conduct in relation to the disclosure based on what was known at the time, and not the actual quality of the video. It is in this light that the application judge responded to the Crown submission that the lower-quality Parliament Hill video would have added nothing to the disclosure already made. As she observed, while Crown counsel had advised defence counsel of his understanding that the video was taken from a significant distance and was of poor quality, there was no evidence that the Crown had disclosed the source of his belief, or whether that source had viewed the video or simply drew an inference of poor quality based on the location of the video cameras. She concluded that “[t]here was little information given to [defence] counsel upon which he could have satisfied himself that the video was unlikely to impact Mr. Hillier’s election.” [49] Ultimately, there is no reason to interfere with the application judge’s conclusion that the Parliament Hill video was material to the defence election. In concluding that this was legitimate defence conduct, it was appropriate for the application judge to consider the overall conduct of the defence: Cody, at para. 32. She found that, given defence counsel’s willingness to move the matter along once the Parliament Hill video was disclosed – even though other disclosure remained outstanding – he was not intentionally delaying the proceedings. Nor did his position that he could only properly advise his client after seeing the video reflect a “marked indifference” towards delay. [50] Contrary to the Crown’s submission, the application judge fully explained why the video was material. She squarely addressed the issue at hand: whether the defence conduct that led to the delay was reasonable. There is no reason to disturb her finding. Accordingly, I would not give effect to this ground of appeal. 2. The Discrete Exceptional Circumstance [51] This ground of appeal concerns the application judge’s treatment of the 93-day period between the date Phillips J. vacated his summary dismissal of the respondent’s change of venue motion (June 7, 2023) and the first date offered by the SCJ for rescheduling that motion (September 8, 2023). [52] Two requirements must be met to ground a finding of an “exceptional circumstance” in the s. 11(b) context: (i) the circumstance must be “reasonably unforeseen or reasonably unavoidable”; and (ii) it must be found that the Crown could not “reasonably remedy the delays emanating from” the circumstance once it arises. According to Jordan, at para. 70, to meet this second requirement, the Crown must show “that it took reasonable available steps to avoid and address the problem before the delay exceeded the ceiling.” There is no need for the Crown to demonstrate that these steps were successful; it need only show “that it took reasonable steps in an attempt to avoid the delay.” Further, “the Crown need not exhaust every conceivable option for redressing the event in question to satisfy the reasonable diligence requirement”: Cody, at para. 54. [53] The application judge accepted the Crown’s argument that the release of Haevischer – a Supreme Court decision that called into question the correctness of the summary dismissal of the change of venue motion – was a discrete exceptional circumstance in the sense and to the extent that it was out of the Crown’s control and could not have been foreseen. With respect to the period between April 28, 2023 (when Haevischer was released) and June 7, 2023 (when Phillips J. set aside his summary dismissal of the motion), she concluded that the Crown addressed the development with appropriate dispatch by “promptly turn[ing] its mind to the substantive issues that arose from the decision’s release and provid[ing] the Court with written submissions.” Accordingly, she accepted that this 40-day period of delay was deductible on account of an exceptional circumstance. [54] With respect to the period that followed, between June 7, 2023 and September 25, 2023 (when London-Weinstein J. released her decision), the application judge concluded that the Crown had not satisfied the second prong of the test for exceptional circumstances. She faulted the Crown for failing to resort to case management, to bring the matter forward to have the urgency noted on the record, or to advise trial coordination of the unique circumstances that had arisen, such that an earlier date was required. She observed that “[t]he Crown simply accepted the later of the three dates offered by trial coordination” and remarked that “the Crown did not do all it could to ensure the motion was re-heard promptly.” The Crown should have recognized such urgency, in her view, because the case had been in the system for “approximately fifteen months” by June 7, 2023, the date when Phillips J. ordered that the new date be set “forthwith”. She stated that, even if the Crown’s efforts would not have proven successful, it was required to at least try to obtain an earlier date. a. Positions of the Parties [55] The Crown submits that the application judge erred when she declined to deduct the disputed period either in whole or in part. The Crown argues that the period between June 7 and September 8, 2023 (the first court date offered when defence counsel was available) should have been deducted for the same reason the application judge deducted the April 28 to June 7, 2023 period, namely that it was a direct and unavoidable result of the exceptional circumstance the application judge had recognized. [56] The Crown asserts that the application judge erred in her assessment of the trial Crown’s efforts to mitigate the delay during this period. She set the bar too high when she concluded that the Crown had not done “all it could” to mitigate the delay, and she ignored evidence bearing on the issue of the reasonableness of the Crown’s conduct. Such evidence included the parties’ appearance in court on June 9, 2023 to obtain a new date, only two days after Phillips J. had ordered a new hearing. It also included the fact that information first provided by the trial coordinator in January 2023 – namely, that the court was “fully booked, overbooked” and that nothing could be “squeezed in” from April to September 2023 – was reconfirmed at, or just before, that June 2023 appearance. Indeed, defence counsel at that time had asked for all available dates from June 2023 onward. [57] The Crown also submits that the record does not indicate that case management was even available before the September motion date, and it stresses that Jordan frames case management as an option or a possibility rather than as a “categorical imperative”. In any event, the Crown argues, the application judge did not explain how and to what extent the further efforts she found the Crown should have taken (i.e., seeking case management, bringing the matter forward, advising trial coordination that unique circumstances had arisen) would have affected the duration of the disputed period. [58] The Crown also points out that the ‘rehearing’ of the change of venue motion could not have taken place the same day that Phillips J. set aside his earlier decision (June 7, 2023). Accordingly, it argues that it cannot be correct that no deduction at all is warranted for this entire period. [59] The respondent does not challenge the application judge’s characterization of the release of the Haevischer decision, and the resulting need to reschedule his change of venue motion, as a discrete exceptional circumstance. Nor does the respondent suggest on appeal that any part of the delay that followed was institutional.[4] Instead, the respondent urges deference to the application judge’s finding that the Crown failed to take reasonable steps to mitigate the delay during this contested period. The respondent submits that a contextual reading of the application judge’s reasons shows that she did not truly require the Crown to “do all it could”; rather, she concluded that the Crown ought to have taken reasonable steps of the sort suggested in Jordan and Cody, such as resorting to case management processes to seek the court’s assistance. [60] In the respondent’s view, whether or not the Crown’s request could have been accommodated, the Crown could have discharged its duty by simply telling the trial coordinator that the September dates she offered were not soon enough and citing the urgency posed by the prospect of this matter moving to another jurisdiction. [61] The respondent agrees that the application judge should have quantified how much sooner his change of venue motion hearing could have been scheduled if the Crown had taken reasonable steps. He argues, however, that it is implicit in her finding that the Crown should have taken reasonable steps to secure an earlier date that such a date could have been found had those steps been taken. b. Discussion [62] As a preliminary matter, I agree with the respondent that, while the application judge stated that “the Crown did not do all it could to ensure the change of venue motion was re-heard promptly”, the focus of her inquiry was on whether the Crown had taken reasonable steps to avoid the delay resulting from what she otherwise found to be an exceptional circumstance. As she stated, “the Crown must take reasonable steps to mitigate and minimize delay” and “[o]nly delay that the Crown could not reasonably mitigate is deducted from the total.” Accordingly, I reject the Crown’s submission on appeal that the application judge erred in law when she articulated the second part of the exceptional circumstances test, by setting the bar too high. [63] The issue on this ground of appeal is whether the application judge made reversible errors when she concluded that the Crown had not taken reasonable steps to mitigate the delay flowing from the exceptional circumstance posed by the release of the Haevischer decision. [64] Before addressing the disputed period, I note that, at the hearing of the appeal, the parties agreed that the six days that elapsed while the change of venue motion was under reserve (i.e., September 19 to 25, 2023) should have been deducted as part of the exceptional circumstance delay caused by the release of Haevischer. There was nothing the Crown could have done to reduce this period, and six days was a quick turn-around on the court’s part in any event. [65] Turning to the disputed period of June 7 to September 8, 2023, in my view the application judge made reversible errors when she concluded that the Crown failed to take reasonable steps to mitigate delay with respect to this period. [66] First, the application judge erred in law in declining to deduct any part of this period based on her finding that the Crown had not taken reasonable steps to mitigate the delay. Some delay was inevitable because there was nothing the Crown could have done to obtain an immediate date for the ‘rehearing’ of the change of venue application. [67] Second, the application judge made a palpable and overriding error in failing to consider all of the circumstances, including her own explicit findings about the Crown’s efforts to advance the proceedings while the change of venue motion was pending. As the application judge recognized (albeit indirectly) elsewhere in her decision, the Crown did take steps to mitigate the delays occasioned by the release of Haevischer, both during the disputed period and before and after it. [68] Third, on the record in this case, it would not have been a reasonable step for the Crown to press for an earlier rehearing date: the trial coordinator had told the parties on January 19, 2023 that no dates were available between April and September, and the parties received fresh confirmation of this period of court unavailability on or around June 9, 2023, when they set the new hearing date for September 19. [69] Accordingly, in the absence of any indication that the steps the application judge faulted the Crown for not having taken could reasonably have mitigated any part of the delay, the entire period of delay between June 7 and September 8, 2023 – that is, an additional 93 days – should have been treated as flowing from the discrete exceptional circumstance posed by the release of the Haevischer decision. i. At least some delay was inevitable irrespective of the Crown’s mitigation efforts [70] As both parties recognized at the appeal hearing, at least some delay was inevitable following Phillips J.’s decision on June 7, 2023 to vacate his earlier ruling and to order a new hearing of the change of venue motion. The ‘rehearing’ of the motion could not have taken place that same day, even though counsel had already filed their materials. Accordingly, some deduction of the disputed period was in order even if the Crown had not taken reasonable steps to mitigate it. ii. Based on the application judge’s findings, the Crown did in fact take reasonable steps to mitigate the delay emanating from the release of the Haevischer decision [71] Earlier in her reasons, the application judge considered the Crown and defence conduct surrounding the respondent’s change of venue motion, including its rescheduling, in the context of her discussion of defence delay. She recognized that the Crown took a range of reasonable steps to mitigate delay stemming from Haevischer’s release and the resulting need to ‘rehear’ the respondent’s change of venue motion. [72] The Crown made repeated requests of defence counsel to schedule a JPT and to reserve provisional trial dates while the change of venue motion was pending. As noted earlier, these requests were made on February 13, 2023 (3.5 weeks after the first JPT in the SCJ, where the respondent signalled his intention to bring the change of venue motion); May 3, 2023 (less than a week after Haevischer’s release); and June 13, 2023 (less than a week after Phillips J. vacated his earlier decision and ordered a new hearing). While the application judge declined to deduct any delay for the refusal of the defence to set provisional trial dates, she credited the Crown’s efforts as “appropriately thinking outside the box and being proactive about delay”, and she noted that “[a]nother accused in a future case may very well wish to avail themselves of provisional dates in these circumstances should the Court agree to offer them.” [73] While the Crown’s May 3 and June 13 requests for a JPT were not aimed at shortening the disputed period, they are nevertheless relevant to an evaluation of the reasonableness of the Crown’s conduct in relation to that period. This is because Jordan’s examples of reasonable steps on the Crown’s part in this context are not limited to “prompt resort to case management processes to seek the assistance of the court”; they also include “seeking assistance from the defence to streamline evidence or issues for trial or to coordinate pre-trial applications”: at para. 70. In my view, that is what the Crown did in this case. [74] Moreover, because defence counsel did not answer the Crown’s February 13 or May 13 requests, and answered its June 13 request by arguing that a JPT would be premature, it was reasonable for the Crown to not persist in seeking a JPT until after the change of venue motion was determined (at which time the Crown did indeed seek and obtain defence consent to scheduling a JPT). [75] The application judge deducted the period from September 25, 2023 (the date the change of venue motion was dismissed) to November 30, 2023 (the date the next JPT took place) as defence delay because defence counsel refused to accede to a JPT before the change of venue motion was resolved. This meant that the parties were unable to set trial dates immediately following London-Weinstein J.’s ruling, as they had not obtained judicial approval for the trial and pretrial motion dates. The application judge observed that “[a] pretrial discussion regarding trial estimates, admissions, anticipated pretrial motions, challenges for cause, etc., would have had significant value regardless of the ultimate venue in which the trial proceeded.” In other words, she considered the Crown’s efforts to push for a JPT as a reasonable step to mitigate delay overall, at the very time that coincided with the delay occasioned by the Supreme Court’s release of Haevischer. [76] Although there is no onus on the defence to mitigate delay caused by exceptional circumstances, it is relevant to note these defence responses – or failures to respond – to the Crown’s efforts over the disputed period. Considering this defence conduct offers at least some helpful context for assessing the reasonableness of the Crown’s attempts to mitigate exceptional circumstance delay. As this court recently recognized in R. v. J.S., 2024 ONCA 794, 443 C.C.C. (3d) 439, at para. 81, leave to appeal refused, [2024] S.C.C.A. No. 548, “where a discrete exceptional circumstance arises, it is incumbent on all to make best efforts to get the trial completed in as timely a way as possible.” [77] I would also observe that the Crown, together with defence counsel, complied with Phillips J.’s direction by arranging for the new change of venue motion date to be set “forthwith”. The date of September 19, 2023 was set on June 9, just two days after Phillips J. vacated his earlier decision. [78] Accordingly, based on the evidence that was before the application judge, and her own findings about the Crown’s efforts to address the delay while the defence’s change of venue motion was pending, the Crown did in fact take reasonable steps to avoid the delay caused by the release of the Haevischer decision. iii. The further steps the application judge suggested the Crown should have taken were not reasonable [79] As noted, two days after Phillips J. vacated his dismissal of the change of venue motion, counsel attended to request dates between June and September for the one-day motion to be heard. The trial coordinator had previously informed counsel on January 19, 2023 that the court was “fully booked [and] overbooked” from April to September 2023; she provided fresh confirmation of this unavailability on, or just before, June 9. In other words, the information provided by the trial coordinator was not “stale”, as the respondent initially suggested. It reflected the circumstances that existed at the time the parties attended to schedule the hearing date. [80] The Crown accepted one of the earliest dates offered by the court (i.e., September 19, as opposed to the first date offered, September 8). In this case, at the time a new date was being sought, there was nothing more the Crown could reasonably have done other than to have accepted the first available court date: see, e.g.: R. v. Carbone, 2020 ONCA 394, 150 O.R. (3d) 758, at para. 56; Coates, at paras. 2-5, 54-72; R. v. Dos Santos, 2025 ONCA 598, 178 O.R. (3d) 481, at paras. 45-46. See also R. v. Jurkus, 2018 ONCA 489, 363 C.C.C. (3d) 246, at para. 58, leave to appeal refused, [2018] S.C.C.A. No. 325. [81] The effect of the application judge’s holding (and the respondent’s submissions on appeal) is that the Crown – in spite of the trial coordinator’s fresh confirmation that the court was fully booked until September 8 – should have pushed for an earlier date all the same, and that this simple act would have sufficed to discharge its duty of reasonable diligence. In my view, it would be artificial to have required the Crown to take this step, which would have seemed a futile gesture in the circumstances. [82] It is true that the Supreme Court in Jordan noted that the Crown’s demonstration that it took reasonable steps in the exceptional circumstances context “might include [its] prompt resort to case management processes”, among other measures: at para. 70. However, given the circumstances I have outlined above, it would not have been a reasonable step for the Crown in this case to seek case management in the hope of securing an earlier motion date, or to bring the matter forward to address the urgency of ‘rehearing’ the change of venue motion on the record. By all accounts, the parties were clearly and legitimately under the impression that no date earlier than September 2023 could be found. [83] As such, the application judge erred in (i) finding that seeking case management or bringing the matter forward were reasonable steps that the Crown should have taken in the context of this case; and (ii) concluding that the Crown failed to take reasonable steps to mitigate delay across the disputed period by declining to take these steps in particular. These are palpable errors, in that they plainly cannot be true in light of the application judge’s other factual findings and the undisputed facts in this case; they are overriding in that they overwhelmed her analysis of the disputed period and affected her ultimate findings on delay. [84] The respondent asserts that the application judge would not have suggested these “reasonable steps” if she did not think an earlier date might have been found. This court’s decision in Coates, however, suggests that the “practical reality” is that the application judge here – and even the trial coordinator, had she testified – would have been hard pressed, at the time the s. 11(b) application was heard, to determine whether these efforts would have borne any fruit (i.e., whether the court’s “fully booked, overbooked” schedule over the late spring and summer of 2023 could have been adjusted to accommodate an earlier hearing date): see Coates at para. 70. Indeed, the application judge here did not quantify what portion of the disputed period the Crown could have mitigated by taking the steps she prescribed after the fact; this was likely impossible to calculate. iv. The disputed period should be deducted in full [85] Having concluded that the Crown took reasonable steps to mitigate delay in relation to the disputed period, in my view the only available result on this record is a deduction of this entire period of delay for s. 11(b) purposes. [86] The application judge made no finding about the extent to which the justice system could have mitigated this period of delay, whether or not the Crown had taken the additional “reasonable steps” she prescribed. Nor did she make a finding as to whether any portion of this period represented chronic institutional delay. As noted, her conclusion that the release of Haevischer and the resulting need to reschedule the change of venue motion amounted to a discrete exceptional circumstance was an implicit rejection of defence counsel’s submission that the delay during this period constituted “institutional” delay. [87] This court has consistently upheld decisions fully deducting discrete exceptional event delay in cases where there is no suggestion the justice system could have mitigated the delay or did not try to do so (R. v. Coulter, 2016 ONCA 704, 133 O.R. (3d) 433, at para. 84; Jurkus, at para. 58) or where there is no evidence that some part of it is attributable to chronic institutional delay (R. v. Majeed, 2019 ONCA 422, at para. 9; Carbone at para. 57). Only where a trial judge has found that some portion was due to systemic limitations rather than to the discrete event has this court upheld an ‘apportionment’ of discrete event delay: R. v. Locknick, 2019 ONCA 625, 379 C.C.C. (3d) 470, at paras. 13-17; R. v. Villanti, 2020 ONCA 755, 153 O.R. (3d), at paras. 23-47; R. v. K.C., 2022 ONCA 738, 164 O.R (3d) 255, at paras. 63-74. This court has never imposed an apportionment of discrete event delay, i.e., to ascribe some portion of it to institutional delay, in the absence of a finding to this end in the court below. [88] Accordingly, I would deduct the entire 93-day period between June 7 and September 8, 2023 as additional time attributable to a discrete exceptional circumstance. This brings the remaining delay in this matter to 856 days,[5] or 28 months and 4 days, which falls below the 30-month presumptive ceiling. F. DISPOSITION [89] For these reasons, I would allow the Crown’s appeal, set aside the stay and remit the proceedings to the Superior Court. Released: March 20, 2026 “K.M.v.R.” “K. van Rensburg J.A.” “I agree. David M. Paciocco J.A.”

I agree. D.A. Wilson J.A.”

[1] By this point, the parties had agreed that the change of venue motion would require only one day to be heard (as opposed to the two days originally scheduled for it on April 27 and 28, 2023). [2] The application judge found this period to amount to 65 days, but it totals 66 days. This discrepancy has no bearing on the outcome of this appeal. [3] In oral argument Crown counsel sought to characterize the Parliament Hill video as “third party disclosure”, and submitted that, in order to avoid delay, the defence ought to have taken steps to bring a third party records application. This, of course, is inconsistent with how the parties proceeded in the court below. The trial Crown did not resist disclosure of the Parliament Hill video or urge the defence to bring a motion for third party disclosure. Rather, the Crown undertook to obtain the video and, although it asserted that this delay should not impede the progress of the proceedings (including the respondent’s election), it treated the production of the video as falling within its own disclosure obligations. [4] The defence argued at first instance that any delay resulting from the change of venue hearing having to be rescheduled was institutional. The application judge implicitly rejected this submission when she characterized the entire period as attributable to an exceptional circumstance, limiting the deductibility of this period only because of the Crown’s failure to take reasonable steps to mitigate the delay. [5] Total delay of 1,061 days minus 66 days (defence delay from September 25 to November 30, 2023 – deducted below, arithmetic corrected on appeal), minus 40 days (discrete event delay from April 28 to June 7, 2023 – deducted below), minus 6 days (discrete event delay from September 19 to 25, 2023 – conceded at the appeal hearing), minus 93 days (discrete event delay – deducted on appeal). Continuance of Notice of application for leave to appeal (Form 25)

LOWER COURT JUDGMENTS

CITATION: R. v. Hillier, 2024 ONSC 6300

COURT FILE NO.: 22-A8690

DATE: 20241114

ONTARIO

SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE

BETWEEN:

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)

HIS MAJESTY THE KING

Respondent

– and –

RANDALL HILLIER

Defendant/Applicant

)

) )

) )

) )

)

)

Emma Loignon-Giroux, for the Crown

Mark Ertel, for the Defendant/Applicant

)

)

)

HEARD: October 3, 2024

RULING ON SECTION 11(B) APPLICATION

MCVEY J.

[1] Randall Hillier stands charged with two counts of mischief, three counts of counselling to commit an indictable offence, three counts of obstructing a peace officer, and one count of assaulting a peace officer. Police swore the Information on March 28, 2022. The charges emanate from Mr. Hillier’s alleged participation in the “Freedom Convoy” that took place in Ottawa’s downtown core during January and February of 2022. A four-week judge and jury trial is scheduled to commence on January 27, 2025. The total delay is just shy of thirty-five months.

[2] Mr. Hillier seeks a stay of proceedings on the basis that his right to be tried within a reasonable time has been violated, contrary to section 11(b) of the Charter.

[3] For reasons given below, the application is granted.

Brief Procedural History

[4] Mr. Hillier was charged on March 28, 2022. His matter remained in the Ontario Court of Justice until December 2, 2022, at which time Mr. Hillier elected to stand trial before a judge and jury in the Superior Court of Justice. The applicable provisions of the Criminal Code did not entitle Mr. Hillier to a preliminary inquiry. Between March 28, 2022, and late October 2022, Mr. Hillier did not move his matter forward because he was waiting on video disclosure that he argues was crucial to his election.

[5] After Mr. Hillier’s election in early December 2022, on January 19, 2023, the parties appeared for their first pretrial conference in the Superior Court. The Crown filed its pretrial conference report the day before the pretrial conference. Counsel for Mr. Hillier did not file a responding report at that time. Counsel for Mr. Hillier advised the pretrial judge that he had not completed a pretrial conference report because he had only received the Crown report the day before, and he had not yet had a chance to review it. Mr. Hillier did advise the Court, however, that he wished to be tried in a different jurisdiction in the East Region. Mr. Hillier’s change of venue motion was scheduled for April 27-28, 2023.

[6] On April 26, 2023, the first motion judge summarily dismissed Mr. Hiller’s motion. Two days later, the Supreme Court of Canada released its decision in R v Haevischer, 2023 SCC 11, where the Court addressed the applicable test for summary dismissal. On June 7, 2023, the motion judge set aside his original ruling and ordered that the change of venue motion be re-heard before a new justice. The parties secured September 18, 2023, as a date for the hearing.

[7] While the change of venue motion remained outstanding in the spring, summer, and early fall of 2023, the Crown repeatedly asked counsel for Mr. Hillier to 1) schedule a second pretrial conference to discuss a trial estimate; and 2) set provisional trial dates in Ottawa. Counsel for Mr. Hillier declined to do either.

[8] On September 25, 2023, after a full hearing, the second motion judge dismissed Mr. Hillier’s motion. After receiving the decision, the parties scheduled a second pretrial conference on November 30, 2023. In the interim, on November 17, 2023, Mr. Hillier discharged his counsel. Mr. Hillier represented himself at the pretrial conference on November 30.

[9] Shortly after the November 30 pretrial conference, the parties secured a four-week judge and jury trial commencing January 27, 2025. Crown pretrial motions were scheduled for September 3-6, 2024. A follow-up pretrial was scheduled for February 12, 2024, to discuss whether Mr. Hillier wished to bring any pretrial motions.

[10] Mr. Hillier remains self-represented for trial though he retained counsel to argue his s. 11(b) application. On July 24, 2024, counsel for Mr. Hillier advised the Crown that Mr. Hillier intended to seek a stay of proceedings. The application proceeded before me on October 3, 2024.

Issues

[11] Mr. Hillier argues that he neither waived nor caused any delay in his matter, and no exceptional circumstances arose that justify his trial being heard outside the presumptive Jordan ceiling.

[12] The Crown contends that the defence caused significant delay, and that the net delay is well below the presumptive ceiling. In the alternative, the Crown argues that exceptional circumstances arose with respect to Mr. Hillier’s change of venue motion that justify any delay exceeding the 30-month presumptive ceiling.

[13] The issues I must decide in this application are:

1. Was video footage of the alleged offence taken at Parliament Hill material disclosure to Mr. Hillier’s election?

2. Whether defence-caused delay arose when Mr. Hillier declined the first available dates offered in the Superior Court for his change of venue motion?

3. Did counsel’s refusal to both attend a second pretrial conference in the Superior Court and set provisional trial dates pending the outcome of Mr. Hillier’s change of venue motion amount to illegitimate defence conduct?

4. Was the release of the Supreme Court’s decision in Haevischer an exceptional circumstance?

5. Did Mr. Hillier raise his section 11(b) application in a timely manner? If not, did his failure to do so contribute to his trial not being scheduled within the Jordan presumptive ceiling?

Applicable Framework

[14] The first step of the Jordan analysis requires me to ascertain the total delay. The total delay is the period between the swearing of the Information and the anticipated end of trial. Mr. Hillier was charged on March 28, 2022, and the anticipated end of trial is February 25, 2025. The total delay is therefore 1061 days or approximately thirty-four months and twenty-eight days: see R v Shaikh, 2019 ONCA 895.

[15] The second step of the analysis is determining what delay, if any, is deductible from the total as defence-caused delay. Net delay exceeding the Jordan ceiling of 30 months is presumptively unreasonable. To rebut this presumption, the Crown must establish the presence of exceptional circumstances. If it cannot, a stay of proceedings must follow.

Defence Delay

[16] Defence delay can arise in two circumstances: 1) where the defence implicitly or explicitly waives a period of delay; or 2) where the conduct of the defence is the sole cause of the delay: R v Jordan, 2016 SCC 27, at paras. 61, 63-64; R v Cody, 2017 SCC 31, at para. 26. The Crown concedes that Mr. Hillier did not explicitly waive any period of delay.

[17] However, not all delay solely caused by the defence should be deducted from the total delay in the Jordan analysis because the presumptive ceilings contemplate the time required for the defence to properly prepare and present its case. Therefore, delay associated with legitimate defence actions, such as pretrial motions with arguable merit, is generally included in the 30-month ceiling and not deducted as defence delay. Defence actions “legitimately taken to respond to the charges fall outside the ambit of defence delay”: Cody, at para. 29. In summary, to be deducted as defence-caused delay, the delay must be 1) solely or directly caused by the defence; and 2) flow from illegitimate defence action: Cody, at para. 30.

[18] In its written and oral submissions, the Crown focuses on five distinct areas where it says Mr. Hillier unilaterally and illegitimately caused delay. First, the Crown argues that counsel for Mr. Hillier unreasonably refused to schedule a judicial pretrial in the Ontario Court of Justice until certain video footage was disclosed. Second, once the matter was before the Superior Court, the Crown maintains that Mr. Hillier should have accepted the first date offered for his change of venue motion. Third, the Crown contends that Mr. Hillier should have agreed to schedule provisional trial dates pending the outcome of his change of venue motion. Fourth, the Crown similarly argues that counsel for Mr. Hillier should have attended a second judicial pretrial conference pending the outcome of his change of venue motion so that the parties could immediately set trial dates once in receipt of the Court’s ruling. Finally, the Crown argues that because Mr. Hillier did not provide timely notice of his s. 11(b) application, some portion of the delay between the set date appearance and the trial date should be characterized as defence delay. I address each argument below.

i) Delay in the Ontario Court of Justice – waiting for disclosure

[19] Among other things, Mr. Hillier is charged with assaulting a peace officer and counselling others to commit the indictable offence of mischief. Counsel for Mr. Hillier refused to schedule a judicial pretrial conference in the Ontario Court of Justice until he received video footage of the alleged assault taken by video cameras installed at Parliament Hill. Though other disclosure in Mr. Hillier’s case also remained outstanding, counsel advised the Crown that he was prepared to conduct a pretrial conference and make an election before receiving the other material. The Crown disclosed the video footage on October 26, 2022, and Mr. Hillier elected to be tried in the Superior Court approximately five weeks later.

[20] The Crown argues that Mr. Hillier acted unreasonably when refusing to attend a judicial pretrial or make his election without first obtaining the video footage because the Crown had already provided video disclosure of the alleged assault from other sources. In those circumstances, the Crown maintains that the Parliament Hill video was not fundamental to Mr. Hillier’s decision-making. In addition, the Crown contends that the video footage from Parliament Hill was ultimately of poor quality; therefore, the footage had little, if any, legitimate impact on Mr. Hillier’s election.

[21] In my view, the real issue on this point is not whether counsel for Mr. Hillier should have agreed to schedule a judicial pretrial pending disclosure of the Parliament Hill video, but whether it was reasonable for Mr. Hillier to wait for the video before making his election. I say this because Mr. Hillier ultimately elected to be tried in the Superior Court. If Mr. Hillier was entitled to wait for the video disclosure before making his election, then whether a judicial pretrial in the Ontario Court of Justice took place in the interim becomes neither here nor there in terms of delay. In other words, Mr. Hillier’s matter would have remained in the Ontario Court of Justice for the same duration regardless of whether his counsel attended for a judicial pretrial. The delay would be the same either way.

[22] When determining whether waiting for the video was a legitimate response to the charges, I may consider all the surrounding circumstances, including Mr. Hillier’s overall conduct, and how long his matter had been in the system at the time: Cody, at para. 32. Even defence action or inaction that has merit can still be deemed illegitimate for s. 11(b) purposes if 1) it was designed to delay the proceedings; or 2) defence exhibited a “marked inefficiency” or “marked indifference” towards delay: Cody, at para. 32. To characterize certain defence steps in the proceeding as illegitimate, I need not find that counsel engaged in professional misconduct: Cody, at para 35. In the end, determining whether defence conduct was illegitimate is not an “exact science” and is assessed on a case-by-case basis: Cody, at para. 31.

[23] I appreciate that an accused person must move their matter along before receiving “every piece of evidence”: R v Hanan, 2022 ONCA 229, at para. 44, rev’d on other grounds 2023 SCC 12; R v Allison, 2022 ONCA 329, at para. 46; R. v. N.N.M. (2006), 2006 CanLII 14957 (ON CA), 209 C.C.C. (3d) 436 (Ont. C.A.), at para. 37; R. v. Kovacs-Tatar (2004), 2004 CanLII 42923 (ON CA), 73 O.R. (3d) 161 (C.A.), at para. 47; and R. v. Carbone, 2020 ONCA 394, at paras. 51-53.

[24] Nonetheless, for the following five reasons, I find that Mr. Hillier’s decision to wait for the Parliament Hill video before making his election was a legitimate response to the charges. As a result, I decline to apportion any of the associated delay to defence.

[25] First, while in the Ontario Court of Justice, I find that Mr. Hillier’s approach to disclosure was responsive and reasonable. On June 8, 2022, after counsel followed up with the Crown about a lengthy disclosure request made on March 30, 2022, and again on May 4, 2022, the Crown asked Mr. Hillier to schedule a counsel pretrial and a judicial pretrial. Counsel responded immediately and advised the Crown that he first wished to receive a written response from the Crown on his disclosure request so that their CPT could proceed in a focused fashion. Counsel wrote, “…once I have that response we can book some time to drill down on any issues which require a more in depth discussion”. I see nothing wrong with this approach.

[26] Counsel did not receive a written response from the Crown until two and a half months later, on August 23, 2022, a day before the matter next appeared in remand court. As requested, the Crown set out its position on each piece of disclosure sought by counsel. The Crown again asked counsel to schedule a counsel pretrial and judicial pretrial.

[27] Counsel responded on August 28, 2022, and advised the Crown that the Parliament Hill video was “crucial” disclosure to Mr. Hillier’s election and needed to be received before next steps were taken. With respect to the other items of outstanding disclosure, counsel fairly conceded that they were not critical, and that the matter could proceed without them. Counsel consistently maintained his position that Mr. Hillier could not make an election without viewing the Parliament Hill video.

[28] Counsel received disclosure of the video on October 26, 2022. At that time, despite other disclosure remaining outstanding, counsel obtained instructions and Mr. Hillier formally made his election on December 2, 2022. Given that counsel had many months to discuss the state of the case with Mr. Hillier before receiving the video, in my view, Mr. Hillier’s election could have been made even earlier. However, I am not prepared to find that five weeks in the circumstances was necessarily unreasonable.

[29] Second, when I consider the surrounding circumstances, counsel’s decision to wait for this specific video was justified. The Crown argues that other videos of the alleged offence had already been disclosed therefore it was unnecessary for Mr. Hillier to wait for the Parliament Hill video before making his election. The Crown’s position has much merit and would likely prevail in many other contexts. However, the videos already disclosed to Mr. Hillier in the summer and fall of 2023 all emanated from open-source searches. In other words, the makers of the videos were unknown. Unlike those videos, the video footage from Parliament Hill could easily be authenticated by the Crown and would arguably constitute the most reliable form of video evidence at trial.

[30] Third, I am not satisfied that the poor quality of the video undermines my findings on this issue. On August 23, 2022, the Crown advised counsel that he “[understood] this video to be taken from a significant distance and to be of poor quality.” However, there is no evidence before me that the Crown disclosed the source of his belief or whether that source had viewed the video footage or simply drew an inference of poor quality based on the location of the video cameras. There was little information given to counsel upon which he could have satisfied himself that the video was unlikely to impact Mr. Hillier’s election.

[31] Fourth, I am also permitted to consider the overall conduct of the defence when considering the legitimacy of a particular action: Cody, at para. 32. Counsel took the position that he could not properly advise his client without first seeing the video. Given that he was prepared to move the matter along – and ultimately did move the matter along – without other pieces of outstanding disclosure, including audio recordings of the nefarious 911 calls purportedly placed at Mr. Hillier’s behest, I am satisfied that counsel was not intentionally delaying the proceedings and that his conduct did not reflect a “marked indifference” towards delay.

[32] Finally, the analysis of defence conduct surrounding the setting of judicial pretrials and trial dates may be different where the Crown has elected by summary conviction rendering election as to mode of trial irrelevant. In those circumstances, many appellate cases have held that the defence must proceed to a judicial pretrial and set trial dates without full disclosure. But, in my view, more caution is required when reviewing the legitimacy of decision-making surrounding an accused’s election. This distinction is acknowledged in Kovacs-Tatar:

Something should be said about counsel’s refusal to set a date because the expert report was not available. The Crown is obliged to make initial disclosure before the accused is called upon to plead or to elect the mode of his trial. See the comments of Sopinka J. in R. v. Stinchcombe (1991), 1991 CanLII 45 (SCC), 68 C.C.C. (3d) 1 (S.C.C.) at pp. 13-14. In this case, since the Crown had elected to proceed summarily, election of the mode of trial was not an issue. Having regard to the length of time before trial, the appellant’s counsel knew the expert’s report would be completed many months before the appellant had to plead and the appellant would have had ample time to obtain his own expert’s report had he wished to do so.

[33] Similarly, in R v Lahiry (2011), 2011 ONSC 6780 (CanLII), 283 C.C.C. (3d) 525, at para. 114, the Court distinguished between defence refusing to attend a pretrial or set a trial date without full disclosure, and waiting for “material” disclosure before electing mode of trial:

In any event, as I read the above line of binding authority, outstanding disclosure can often be significant and it still cannot be used to hold up the setting of dates for trial or preliminary inquiry. Sophisticated forensic testing and ongoing investigative steps often take time and they cannot be allowed to hold the process hostage by preventing the setting of timely trial dates. It is only when the missing disclosure is truly material to “crucial steps” in the process, like election and plea, that it will justify delay at these early stages.

[34] For the reasons set out above, I am satisfied that the Parliament Hill video was “truly material” to Mr. Hillier’s election and, therefore, waiting for it was legitimate defence conduct. In my view, in these specific circumstances, to find otherwise would constitute an unwarranted “second guessing” of how counsel conducted Mr. Hillier’s defence: see Cody, at para. 31

[35] I make one final comment on this issue. In oral submissions, the Crown stressed that the Parliament Hill video took time to obtain because of various Parliamentary rules. It may be in some cases that delay in disclosure could constitute an exceptional circumstance if the circumstances are truly outside the control of the Crown and the Crown has taken reasonable steps to address them. I make no finding on this issue as the Crown did not argue that the time taken to secure the video constituted an exceptional circumstance. But, in my view, where the Crown has advised the defence that it has taken steps to obtain video disclosure that is truly material to an accused’s election, defence-caused delay does not arise simply because the Crown faces challenges in obtaining it.

ii) Change of venue motion – Failure to accept first date offered

[36] As noted above, at the first Superior Court pretrial conference on January 19, 2023, Mr. Hillier advised the Court of his intention to bring a change of venue motion. The parties estimated that the motion required two days. The Court offered time between February 21-23, 2023, and February 27-28, 2023. Counsel for Mr. Hillier declined to accept those dates because they would not permit him the time required to prepare a proper motion record. The Criminal Proceedings Rules for the Superior Court required Mr. Hillier to provide his materials to the Crown within 30 days of the hearing. Accepting the February dates would have obligated Mr. Hillier to prepare and file his materials within days of the pretrial conference.

[37] After Mr. Hillier declined the February dates, the Court offered a single day on March 3, 2023. Mr. Hillier declined that date as well for the same reasons. In any event, the time estimate for the motion was two days and the Court only offered one day in March. The first two-day period offered by the Court after February commenced on April 27, 2023. Mr. Hillier accepted these dates as did the Crown.

[38] The Crown argues that the delay between the first motion date offered in February and April 27, 2023, is defence-caused delay because the court and the Crown were ready to proceed, but the defence was not: see Cody, at para. 30. The Crown contends that Mr. Hillier should have had his motion materials ready in advance of the pretrial such that he could accept an early date. The Crown maintains that this is a reasonable expectation because Mr. Hillier elected to be tried in the Superior Court in early December 2022; therefore, he had sufficient time before the pretrial conference to contemplate his change of venue motion.

[39] I cannot accept this argument. There is no expectation on either party to have anticipated pretrial motion materials completed by the first pretrial conference in the Superior Court. The first pretrial conference is a venue where anticipated motions are discussed. There is also a hope that certain concessions will be made at a pretrial conference that may obviate the need for certain pretrial motions. For example, in its pretrial conference report, the Crown advised that it intended to bring a voluntariness application respecting Mr. Hillier’s statement to the police. I highly doubt that the Crown had its application materials prepared by the January 19 pretrial. Indeed, the Crown did not file its pretrial conference report until the day before the conference.

[40] As noted, the Rules would have required Mr. Hillier to produce his motion record and related materials within days of the first pretrial had he accepted the February dates. The materials required for a change of venue motion are often extensive. Indeed, ultimately, Mr. Hillier produced a 939-page motion record and an 18-page factum in support of his motion.

[41] Expecting counsel to prepare and file these materials in such a short timeframe is not reasonable. Even had the Crown been willing to waive some portion of the 30-day notice, Mr. Hillier would still have had to prepare his materials within two to three weeks because the Crown would have needed a reasonable amount of time to prepare a response. In my view, Mr. Hillier accepted the first reasonable date that trial coordination offered to argue his two-day motion, and the Jordan presumptive ceilings contemplate the time reasonably required by the defence to prepare and present its case: Cody, at para. 20.

[42] In conclusion, I find there was no defence-caused delay in the setting of the original motion date. The question that remains on the issue of defence-caused delay is what steps or actions could reasonably have been expected of Mr. Hillier pending the outcome of his motion. I address those issues next.

iii) Change of venue motion – Refusal to set provisional trial dates

[43] After the initial pretrial conference in the Superior Court, through the spring, summer and early fall of 2023, the Crown repeatedly asked counsel for Mr. Hillier to schedule a second pretrial so that the parties could discuss a trial estimate and secure provisional trial dates in Ottawa. The Crown argues that setting provisional dates was a prudent request because trial time would then have been in place for Mr. Hillier were his request for exceptional relief denied. Counsel for Mr. Hillier declined to schedule a judicial pretrial or set provisional dates.

[44] The Crown contends that because counsel refused to set provisional trial dates, I should characterize the delay associated with the change of venue motion as defence-caused delay. In effect, the Crown maintains that unless an accused and their lawyer are prepared to set provisional trial dates pending the outcome of a change of venue motion, the delay associated with even a legitimate motion becomes defence-caused delay in a section 11(b) analysis. For reasons given below, I do not accept this argument.

[45] Though frivolous defence applications undoubtedly give rise to defence-caused delay, I cannot find that Mr. Hillier’s change of venue motion was meritless: see Jordan, at para. 63. The decision to summarily dismiss Mr. Hillier’s motion was set aside, and the motion judge who ultimately heard Mr. Hillier’s motion implicitly found that it had some degree of merit. With that said, the manner in which Mr. Hillier proceeded with his motion can still amount to illegitimate conduct, giving rise to defence-caused delay. Indeed, that is the thrust of the Crown’s argument.

[46] I am not persuaded, however, that Mr. Hillier’s refusal to set provisional trial dates constituted a marked indifference or marked inefficiency towards delay. First, there is no evidence before me that the Superior Court was even prepared to set provisional trial dates. This practice is not commonplace, and for good reason. The Court is responsible for ensuring timely access to justice for all litigants. This is no easy task and requires the Court to ensure that trial time is used efficiently. Offering multi-week trial dates on a provisional basis could easily result in trial time not being effectively re-purposed should matters not proceed.

[47] To be clear, I certainly do not fault the Crown for canvassing provisional trial dates with Mr. Hillier. The Crown was appropriately thinking outside the box and being proactive about delay. It should not be criticized for doing so. Another accused in a future case may very well wish to avail themselves of provisional dates in these circumstances should the Court agree to offer them. I simply make the point that the Court’s endorsement of such a practice should not be presumed, and I see nothing in the record before me that the Crown raised the idea of provisional trial dates with the Court during the spring, summer, and fall of 2023.

[48] Second, requiring an accused person to accept provisional trial dates to avoid delay flowing from otherwise legitimate action being attributed to them is potentially unfair both to the accused and their counsel. For example, in the present matter, Mr. Hillier’s counsel was asked to provisionally reserve a four-week block of time in his schedule along with an adequate amount of preparation time without knowing whether his services would be required on those dates. In my view, doing so would have unfairly exposed him financially, and by extension, Mr. Hillier, who may have had to bear a portion of any financial loss that materialized.

[49] In response to that concern, the Crown argues that counsel for Mr. Hillier could easily have re-purposed the lost time should Mr. Hillier have been successful with his motion. In my view, this position is speculative at best. For example, if trial time had been reserved in March 2023, as requested by the Crown, the trial could easily have been scheduled by April 2024. Yet, Mr. Hillier’s change of venue motion was not ultimately disposed of until the end of September 2023, approximately six months before that hypothetical April trial date. In those circumstances, it is entirely foreseeable that counsel for Mr. Hillier would not have been able to backfill that time with other matters. The delay to trial in the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa often well exceeds ten months. Therefore, the Ontario Court of Justice would likely not have offered counsel for Mr. Hillier trial time for his other clients during that period. Further, counsel for Mr. Hillier may not have had other clients proceeding in the Superior Court seeking a trial, nor would there be any guarantee that the court time rendered available would be offered to his clients versus other accused persons in the system.

[50] In some circumstances, an accused and their counsel may wish to avail themselves of provisional trial dates if the Court is prepared to endorse it. But I am not prepared to require it of accused persons for s. 11(b) purposes. With that said, as I address in more detail below, though not resulting in defence-caused delay, Mr. Hillier’s change of venue motion having to be re-argued may still constitute an exceptional circumstance: see Gandhi, 2016 ONSC 5612 (CanLII), [2016] O.J. No. 4638, at para. 23.

[51] In summary, I decline to characterize the delay associated with the change of venue motion as defence-caused delay because Mr. Hillier refused to set provisional dates. There was nothing illegitimate about Mr. Hillier launching a change of venue motion, and he accepted the first reasonable date offered to have it heard. The original motion judge summarily dismissed Mr. Hillier’s motion and then set his decision aside shortly thereafter once the Supreme Court released a ruling that the motion judge felt called into question the correctness of his decision. Mr. Hillier then accepted all dates that were subsequently offered by trial coordination to have his motion re-heard. Mr. Hillier’s conduct regarding the scheduling of his motion is unimpeachable, except for whether his counsel should have attended a second pretrial conference pending the outcome. I turn to that issue now.

iv) Change of venue motion – Attending a pretrial conference pending outcome

[52] As noted above, while Mr. Hillier’s change of venue motion was pending, the Crown repeatedly asked counsel for Mr. Hillier, who is not Mr. Hillier’s counsel on this application, to attend a second judicial pretrial conference for the purpose of discussing pretrial motions and trial estimates. Counsel for Mr. Hillier declined. In my view, his refusal constituted a “marked indifference” towards delay and ran counter to his obligation to work collaboratively with the Crown and the Court to address his client’s s. 11(b) interests.

[53] Because counsel for Mr. Hillier refused to act proactively, on September 25, 2023, after the motion judge dismissed Mr. Hillier’s motion, the parties could not immediately set trial dates since they had not yet secured judicial approval for trial and pretrial motion dates. Instead, the parties had to schedule a pretrial conference on November 30, 2023, over two months later, for that purpose. In my view, the 65-day delay between September 25, 2023, and November 30, 2023, lies at the feet of the defence. It was the direct result of counsel’s unjustified refusal to participate in a pretrial conference despite being asked to do so repeatedly by the Crown.

[54] Further, the record before me discloses that counsel for Mr. Hillier initially understood the value of acting proactively while the change of venue motion was pending. On January 26, 2023, counsel advised the Crown via email that he was “doing a bit of preliminary prep so that once the venue issue is resolved, we are ready to move forward”. He posed numerous questions to the Crown, including asking it for a tentative batting order of witnesses so he could turn his mind to a trial estimate. Evidently, at that time, counsel felt that those proactive discussions could take place while the motion was pending. As I set out below, counsel’s mentality inexplicably and unjustifiably changed some months later.

[55] The Crown first suggested a second pretrial conference for the purpose of discussing trial estimates via an email sent to counsel on February 13, 2023. Counsel for Mr. Hillier did not respond.

[56] On May 3, 2023, the Crown again wrote to counsel stating the following:

…I am concerned about the passage of time and your client’s right to a timely trial. A JPT to discuss and set trial time will assist whether Mr. Hillier’s trial takes place in Ottawa or another jurisdiction.

In the event that your change of venue application is ultimately granted and the trial is moved to another jurisdiction, we can use our trial estimate to set dates in the new jurisdiction.

[57] Counsel for Mr. Hillier again did not respond.

[58] On June 13, 2023, the Crown asked counsel for a third time to attend a pretrial conference pending the outcome of the motion, again citing concerns about delay and efficiency. Counsel for Mr. Hillier responded that, while he too was concerned about delay, “potentially duplicating JPTs is not in the interests of the justice system either.” He further wrote that, “scheduling a JPT without knowing which jurisdiction the matter is proceeding in is putting the cart before the horse.”

[59] I disagree that conducting a pretrial was “putting the cart before the horse.” A pretrial discussion regarding trial estimates, admissions, anticipated pretrial motions, challenges for cause, etc., would have had significant value regardless of the ultimate venue in which the trial proceeded. The parties could easily have reached an agreement on what additional time may be required were the matter to proceed in Ottawa, given the more extensive juror screening required, such that one estimate could have been agreed upon for Ottawa and a slightly different estimate were the trial to proceed elsewhere. The value of having these discussions pending the change of venue motion is self-evident. Indeed, it appears to have been obvious to counsel for Mr. Hillier in January 2023.

[60] Had counsel for Mr. Hillier attended a pretrial conference before September 25, 2023, the parties would have been able to immediately set trial and pretrial motion dates after the release of the motion judge’s decision. Had Mr. Hillier’s motion been granted, the parties could have arrived in another jurisdiction ready to set dates. I do not accept that, in those circumstances, the parties would have had to “duplicate” the pretrial conference. At worst, perhaps a brief judicial pretrial conference in the neighbouring jurisdiction would have been appropriate to inform the Court of the results of the prior pretrial and address any jurisdiction-specific issues.

[61] Finally, I have also considered the matter’s proximity to the applicable Jordan ceiling when counsel refused to participate in a judicial pretrial: see Cody, at para. 32. By the spring and summer of 2023, Mr. Hillier’s matter had been in the system for over 15 months. Trial dates had not yet been set, and the change of venue motion was not being heard until September 18, 2023. In the circumstances, counsel should have been willing to take all reasonable and collaborative steps to mitigate delay.

[62] For reasons already given, Mr. Hillier was not required to reserve provisional trial dates pending the outcome of his change of venue motion. However, I find it entirely reasonable to have expected his counsel to attend a relatively brief pretrial conference to discuss trial and pretrial motion estimates, a discussion that could easily have been re-purposed in large part in another jurisdiction if the change of venue motion were successful. This is precisely the type of proactive step envisioned by the Court in Jordan. As a result, I find that the delay between September 25, 2023, and November 30, 2023, is defence-caused delay.

[63] I make one final comment before addressing the final area where the Crown alleges defence-caused delay. I appreciate that on January 26, 2023, counsel for Mr. Hillier asked the Crown to provide an anticipated list of witnesses before a potential pretrial conference. The Crown declined to provide that information. The Crown’s refusal to provide a tentative witness list does not impact my analysis. First, it did not justify counsel refusing to attend a pretrial conference. Counsel could easily have sought assistance from the Court regarding a witness list if he felt it necessary. Second, counsel for Mr. Hillier on this application fairly conceded in oral submissions that prior counsel refused to attend a pretrial conference because of the outstanding change of venue motion, not because the Crown refused to provide him with a witness list. Therefore, there is no nexus between the witness list dispute and the delay that transpired in this case.

v) Untimely notice of section 11(b) application

[64] The parties reserved the existing trial dates shortly after a pretrial conference that took place on November 30, 2023. Mr. Hillier was self-represented when the parties secured the trial dates. He remains self-represented for trial though he did retain counsel to argue this application. On July 24, 2024, almost eight months after the set date appearance, Mr. Hillier’s counsel provided the Crown informal notice of Mr. Hillier’s intention to seek a stay of proceedings pursuant to s. 11(b) of the Charter.

[65] The Crown argues that Mr. Hillier did not provide timely notice of his application; consequently, it was deprived of the opportunity to mitigate the impugned delay. As a result, though the Crown did not forcefully advance this argument, the Crown maintains that a portion of the delay between the set date appearance and the trial dates should be attributed to the defence.

[66] Mr. Hillier contends that his s. 11(b) notice was timely when one considers that he is self-represented. He argues that whatever expectations are typically placed on counsel in these circumstances should be relaxed. Further, Mr. Hillier maintains that the Crown did not adduce evidence of what steps it would have taken had he provided earlier notice.

[67] In Jordan, the Court delivered a clear message that all participants in the criminal justice system must take proactive measures to prevent delay. The Court adopted a prospective approach by defining set ceilings, beyond which net delay is presumptively unreasonable. This approach gives all parties the ability to identify with increased predictability when delay is becoming a live issue and imposes a corollary duty on all parties to act with dispatch when raising the issue.

[68] Later, in R v J.F., 2022 SCC 17, the Supreme Court specifically addressed the accused’s obligation to raise delay in a timely manner. The issue before the Court was whether the Jordan framework permitted an accused, in the context of a retrial, to challenge delay from their first trial. The Court held that, absent exceptional circumstances, only retrial delay is counted towards the total when s. 11(b) is raised during a retrial: J.F., at para. 60.

[69] In so holding, however, the Court made general comments about an accused’s duty to act proactively with respect to delay. Once again, the Court stressed that all participants in the criminal justice system, at all stages of the trial process, must take proactive measures to remedy delay, including acting diligently and expeditiously when launching s. 11(b) applications: J.F., at paras. 3, 30, and 34.

[70] Though the Court’s comments must be viewed in light of the context in which they were made, i.e., whether delay from a first trial can be raised during a re-trial, I find that the Court’s dicta apply outside that limited context. As noted above, requiring accused persons to act promptly when raising s. 11(b) issues is not unreasonable because the Jordan framework now allows them to identify with greater predictability when their rights have been presumptively infringed: J.F., at para. 31. An accused must “be an active part of the solution to the problem of delay in criminal cases”: J.F., at para. 31.

[71] The Court found that an accused who raises delay for the first time after conviction is generally not acting in a timely manner: J.F., at para. 35. And though the Court did not specifically address what constitutes “timely action” within the context of a single trial, in my view, whether delay is raised after conviction or so close to trial that the delay cannot conceivably be remedied is a distinction without a difference in terms of how the associated delay should be allocated in the s. 11(b) analysis. Such inaction should be deterred and, where appropriate, called out as contrary to the Supreme Court’s clear direction in Jordan that all parties adopt a collaborative and proactive approach to delay.

[72] Failing to promptly launch a s. 11(b) application, though not amounting to a waiver, can deprive the parties of the opportunity to address the impugned delay, a result that runs counter to the collaborative approach espoused in Jordan. Late action on the part of an accused also undermines the purpose of s. 11(b) which is to ensure that accused persons are tried within a reasonable time, not to avoid trials on the merits: see J.F., at para. 32.

[73] Numerous trial courts have recently relied on J.F. to apportion some of the delay between the set date appearance and the trial date to defence where it fails to launch a s. 11(b) application in a timely manner. The emerging trend is for the Court to extend a 30-day grace period to the defence following the setting of trial dates, during which time the defence can contemplate a s. 11(b) application. Thereafter, if s. 11(b) is not raised promptly, the delay to trial is shared equally or near-equally between the parties.

[74] Based on my review of this developing jurisprudence, the theory underpinning this approach is that 1) the accused is generally aware by the time trial dates are set of whether their rights have been presumptively infringed and, therefore, their duty to act arises at or near the set date appearance: J.F., at para. 31; 2) the late filing of a section 11(b) motion will often deprive the parties of the ability to collaborate and satisfactorily mitigate the delay, likely through seeking earlier dates through trial coordination, if appropriate: see e.g., R v Nigro, 2023 ONCJ 41, R v Wright, 2024 ONSC 1893; R v Osei-Bekoe, 2024 ONSC 3490; and 3) where delay is raised close to the anticipated trial date, the Court may be unable to re-purpose the court time should the matter be stayed, resulting in a waste of limited court resources: R v Vallotton, 2024 ONCA 492, at para. 30; R v C.M., 2024 ONSC 4777, at para. 51.

[75] In R v Mengistu, 2024 ONCA 575, the Court of Appeal for Ontario recently held that if the Crown seeks to apportion some of the trial delay to the defence due to an untimely s. 11(b) application, the Crown must establish 1) that the defence failed to raise s. 11(b) concerns in a timely way; and 2) that the failure contributed to the delay in bringing the matter to trial within the presumptive Jordan ceilings: para. 40. In Mengistu, the Court declined to determine the second of these issues because the argument had not been raised in the court below, resulting in an insufficient appeal record.

[76] Other than the two-part test set out above, there is currently no appellate guidance on what type of evidence may be required of the Crown to establish the impact of late s. 11(b) applications, what factors may be relevant to the analysis, or how to quantify defence delay where a court is satisfied that untimely action on the part of the defence contributed to the delay.

Did the defence fail to raise delay in a timely manner?

[77] Defence-caused delay arises where the defence waives a period of delay, or where illegitimate defence conduct is the sole cause of delay. Defence waiver is not the basis upon which delay flowing from late s. 11(b) applications may be apportioned to defence. In J.F., the Court firmly rejected the argument that, on its own, defence inaction can constitute a clear and unequivocal waiver: para. 52. Rather, delay flowing from the timing of a s. 11(b) application can only be attributed to the defence where its conduct in raising the application amounts to illegitimate defence conduct. To that end, in my view, a Court assesses the timeliness of a s. 11(b) application in much the same manner as it determines whether any other defence action or inaction amounts to illegitimate defence conduct, with reference to the guidance set out in Cody.

[78] In this specific context, in my view, the Court should consider all the circumstances, including but not limited to the procedural history, what was known or ought to have been known to the parties in terms of whether delay was a live issue in the case, the circumstances of the accused, in particular, whether they were self-represented, and whether earlier opportunities arose for the defence to raise the issue, even informally, for example before a case management judge.

[79] I find that Mr. Hillier did not raise his s. 11(b) application in a timely way. First, as early as February 2024, despite being self-represented, Mr. Hillier was evidently aware of his s. 11(b) rights. The parties attended a pretrial conference on February 12, 2024, approximately two months after the set date appearance. At that time, dates had already been reserved in September 2024 for the Crown’s pretrial motions. The purpose of the February 12 pretrial was to discuss what, if any, pretrial motions Mr. Hillier wished to raise.

[80] At the pretrial, Mr. Hillier was engaged, articulate and informed. He told the pretrial judge that he intended to remain self-represented as he found it liberating. Mr. Hillier asked the pretrial judge numerous questions. The parties discussed the nature of the admissions they sought, the expert evidence that Mr. Hillier wished to call, the potential appointment of an amicus curiae, and Mr. Hillier’s anticipated disclosure motion. The pretrial transcript discloses that Mr. Hillier was proactive in researching applicable areas of the law before the pretrial commenced. For example, he asked the case management judge to approve a “McKenzie Friend” to assist him at trial.

[81] In the context of the above discussions, Mr. Hillier stated the following:

RANDALL HILLIER: ...in principle. The – well, your, your comments just cause me to have, have one further question on this now, Your Honour, and that is we’re already now well past the, the Jordan timeframes for a trial in this regard, and if - I, I don’t want this, you know, the Crown is proposing an amicus to be, be put forward, and I’m, I’m not opposing that. However, this has been a, a very strenuous and lengthy time, this trial, this, this process. I don’t want it to – that the amicus become delayed or cause further delays in the process or that, that the defence is agreeing to, in any fashion to more delays, and there’s been far too many delays.... [emphasis added]

[82] Mr. Hillier’s comments on February 12, 2024, reflect that he was not only aware of his rights under s. 11(b) of the Charter, but he knew of the leading case and the presumptive ceilings that applied to his matter. He did not provide the Crown formal notice of his s. 11(b) application until July 24, 2024, almost eight months after the set date appearance and almost six months after the pretrial conference, despite having appeared before the case management judge numerous times between November 2023 and July 2024.

[83] In my view, given that Mr. Hillier is an intelligent, articulate, and inquisitive litigant who was aware of his s. 11(b) rights, his duty to act was triggered long before his July 24 notice. I am satisfied that Mr. Hillier could easily have sought guidance from the Court as early as February 12, 2024, in terms of how to raise delay as an issue if he did not already know. Indeed, he was confident and articulate enough to advise the Court that he was concerned about delay and did not wish the appointment of amicus curiae to further delay his matter. I also find that he knew enough regarding his rights that if he wished to secure legal advice on the issue – which he ultimately did – he could have done it earlier. To be clear, I am not suggesting that Mr. Hillier acted in bad faith. Nor must I make that finding to conclude that his s. 11(b) notice was untimely.

Did the late timing of the s. 11(b) application contribute to the delay?

[84] Establishing that the defence did not act timely when raising a s. 11(b) application does not on its own give rise to defence-caused delay. The Crown must also establish that the late application contributed to the matter not being heard within a Charter-compliant timeframe: Mengistu, at para. 40.

[85] This too is assessed contextually. In my view, the extent to which the Crown ought to have known that delay was an issue, even in the absence of a timely s. 11(b) notice, is a relevant factor when assessing whether and to what extent defence contributed to the delay. For example, in Wright, the Court heavily criticized the defence for not promptly raising its section 11(b) application: “[b]y simply waiting to file an application close to or on the trial date results in the Crown being unable to mitigate delay. It also means the court cannot remedy the situation by finding earlier trial dates”: para. 29. Notwithstanding its strong comments, the Court declined to apportion the trial delay equally between the parties because, despite the late s. 11(b) notice, the Crown had always understood that delay was a live issue. The record disclosed that after the trial dates were set, the Crown took early action to remedy the delay, yet inexplicably failed to follow up on those preliminary steps. In other words, the failure of the defence to notify the Crown that delay was an issue did not deprive the Crown of the opportunity to mitigate the delay. Despite already knowing that s. 11(b) was a serious issue, the Crown simply allowed the case “to disappear from view”: Wright, at para. 34.

[86] The same could not be said in Nigro. There, trial dates were set well outside the Jordan ceiling but in circumstances where the matter had proceeded through the remand stage during the height of the pandemic, when trial courts had been shut down for over seven months. In that context, the Court found it reasonable for the Crown to presume that delay was a non-issue subject to hearing otherwise from the defence. The Court found that the late s. 11(b) application constituted illegitimate defence conduct, which directly impacted the Crown’s ability to mitigate the delay. The Court apportioned the delay between the set date appearance and the trial date equally between the parties.

[87] Assessing whether defence inaction actually contributed to the delay must, therefore, be done on a case-by-case basis. For example, if a straightforward matter proceeds through the remand phase with reasonable dispatch, yet trial dates are not offered within the applicable Jordan ceiling, that alone may be sufficient to put the Crown on notice that delay is a problem. In those circumstances, an application judge may find that a late s. 11(b) notice had little, if any, impact on the Crown’s ability to address the delay since it ought to have acted without it. Other matters have more complicated procedural histories where the Crown may reasonably presume that certain periods of past delay are attributable to the defence such that delay is not a live issue despite trial dates exceeding the applicable ceiling. This dynamic is well set out in R. v. W.S., 2024 ONSC 1668, at para. 109:

While a Crown may know that a trial date is set outside of the presumptive ceiling, a Crown does not necessarily know there is a Jordan problem especially if no intention to bring a s.11(b) application is made known. There are other factors to consider that would not cause a Crown to assume there is a problem. For example, the Crown may not know how much delay might be attributed to COVID. In this case, contextually, COVID postponed the recommencement of criminal jury trials to February of 2022. There was also a delay in making the election and deciding mode of trial. There were other periods over the proceeding that the Crown reasonably believed was being or would be acknowledged as defence delay, such as the issue with problems accessing the disclosure that defence took time to advise of, the issue of retainer of counsel that arose (defence advising that they were not retained at the time of seeking trial dates or having instructions on mode of trial), previous court appearances when defence expressed “satisfaction” with suggested return dates, and previous defence adjournment requests to get instructions or make decisions with statements specifically made by defence that “the record will reflect whose delay this is” after the Crown raised s.11(b). In the context of this case, I do not find that the Crown ought to have known there was a Jordan problem simply by defence indicating that they were concerned from time to time. [emphasis added]

[88] In the present matter, notwithstanding the late s. 11(b) application, I find that the Crown ought to have been aware that delay was a live issue. On the evidentiary record before me, for the following two reasons, the Crown could not reasonably have proceeded on the basis that the defence was implicitly acknowledging certain periods of delay as defence-caused.

[89] First, in Mr. Hillier’s pretrial conference reported filed in November 2023, which was a response to the Crown’s dated form filed in January 2023, in the section asking each party to state their position on whether there has been any defence-caused delay or exceptional circumstances, Mr. Hillier indicated that there was no defence-caused delay to date, and he agreed with the Crown that no exceptional circumstances had arisen. The pretrial conference form poses these questions to the parties so that they can turn their minds to the issue and put the other on notice of its position. In the face of Mr. Hillier’s pretrial conference report, I cannot accept that the Crown reasonably believed that Mr. Hillier had implicitly conceded that certain periods of delay were defence-caused or that his change of venue motion triggered exceptional circumstances when he explicitly advised the Court and the Crown of the contrary.

[90] Second, as set out above, Mr. Hillier advised the Crown during the pretrial on February 12, 2024, that he was concerned about delay in his matter given that the trial dates had been set well outside the presumptive ceiling. That was a perfect opportunity for the Crown to confirm with Mr. Hillier whether he took issue with the existing trial dates. The onus on the Crown to prompt that discussion was high given that Mr. Hillier was self-represented.

[91] In the circumstances, like the trial judge in Wright, I cannot find that the Crown was deprived of its ability to mitigate the delay because the defence did not put the Crown on notice of its position. At the time the trial dates were set, Mr. Hillier had explicitly advised the Crown of his position that there was no deductible delay. In that context, when the trial dates were set well outside the Jordan ceiling, the Crown had the all the information it required to decide whether to 1) action the delay and seek earlier dates if it felt necessary; or 2) maintain the existing trial dates and defend the delay if called upon to do so. The Crown chose the latter.

[92] Finally, I note that in the Crown’s pretrial conference report filed on January 18, 2023, the Crown indicated that no defence-caused delay or exceptional circumstances had arisen up to that time. The Crown argued before me that certain periods of delay in the Ontario Court of Justice were caused by the defence. I need not address how, if at all, the Crown’s pretrial conference report could have impacted its argument given that I found independently that there was no defence-caused delay in the Ontario Court of Justice.

[93] In conclusion, I cannot find on this evidentiary record that the Crown was prejudiced by Mr. Hillier’s late s. 11(b) notice. As a result, I decline to apportion any of the delay between the set date appearance and the trial date to Mr. Hillier. Further, even had I found that the Crown was deprived of the opportunity to act, the Crown did not make submissions or tender evidence on what local practices may be in place to ensure that Jordan-compliant dates would have been secured even had timely notice been given.

[94] In the end, I attribute a total of sixty-five days to the defence flowing from counsel’s failure to attend a pretrial conference pending the outcome of the change of venue motion. The total delay is thirty-four months and twenty-eight days. Therefore, the total net delay still exceeds the 30-month Jordan ceiling and is presumptively unreasonable.

Exceptional Circumstances

[95] The presence of exceptional circumstances is the only basis upon which the Crown can justify a delay exceeding the ceiling: Jordan, at para. 81. Exceptional circumstances are those that lie outside the control of the Crown in the sense that they are 1) reasonably unforeseen or reasonably unavoidable; and 2) the Crown cannot reasonably remedy the delays emanating from those circumstances once they arise: Jordan, at para. 69; Cody, at para. 45. Exceptional circumstances generally fall into two categories: discrete events and particularly complex cases. Like defence-caused delay, the occurrence of discrete events results in quantified periods of time being deducted from the total delay, but only to the extent that the Crown and the Court could not reasonably mitigate the delay: Cody, at para. 48. In other words, the Crown must demonstrate that it took reasonably available steps to avoid and address the unexpected problem once it arose.

[96] As noted earlier, the change of venue motion was initially scheduled for April 27-28, 2023. On April 26, 2023, on his own initiative, the first motion judge summarily dismissed Mr. Hillier’s motion, consistent with the Supreme Court’s direction that “trial judges should not hesitate to summarily dismiss applications and requests the moment it becomes apparent they are frivolous”: Cody, at para. 38.

[97] Two days later, the Supreme Court released its decision in Haevischer. The parties appeared before the motion judge on May 15, 2023, to address whether he needed to revisit his earlier decision. The Crown filed written materials in advance of that court appearance. Counsel for Mr. Hillier appeared on May 15, 2023, but asked for further time to address the issue since he had been on vacation and understood that the parties were appearing on that date simply to schedule a future date for submissions. On June 6, 2023, counsel for Mr. Hillier filed his written submissions. On June 7, 2023, the motion judge set aside his earlier decision and ordered that the change of venue motion proceed before a new jurist.

[98] The parties subsequently agreed that the hearing could be completed in one day versus two. The trial coordinator offered September 8, 9 or 18, 2023, as a new date for the hearing. Counsel for Mr. Hillier was available on all dates. The Crown was only available on September 18, 2023.

[99] The Crown argues that the necessity of re-arguing the change of venue motion was exceptional and unforeseen and therefore the delay between April 28, 2023, and September 18, 2023, should be deducted from the total delay. This is the only period of delay that the Crown seeks to be deducted based on exceptional circumstances. The Crown did not argue that the combined effect of a change of venue motion, given their unique capacity to stall the proceedings unlike other pretrial motions, with a defence refusal to set provisional trial dates, on its own gives rise to exceptional circumstances beyond the control of the Crown; therefore, I will not address that argument. Mr. Hillier argues that the parties had already prepared their change of venue materials and were therefore ready to proceed immediately. As a result, any delay resulting from the hearing having to be rescheduled was institutional in nature and not exceptional.

[100] In my view, the release of Haevischer was an exceptional circumstance. The release of a Supreme Court decision calling into question the correctness of an earlier ruling was an event outside the control of the Crown that could not have been foreseen. This is precisely the type of unexpected development envisioned by the Supreme Court in Jordan that can create unavoidable delay. Exceptional circumstances need not be rare or entirely uncommon. Trials “are not well-oiled machines” and unavoidable developments may often arise that cause cases to quickly go awry: Jordan, at para. 73.

[101] Even where unforeseeable events arise during a prosecution, however, the Crown must take reasonable steps to mitigate and minimize delay: Cody, at para. 59. Only delay that the Crown could not reasonably mitigate is deducted from the total.

[102] The Crown learned on June 7, 2023, that new dates were required for the motion. At that time, Mr. Hillier’s matter had been in the system for approximately fifteen months. This left the Crown only fifteen months to resolve Mr. Hillier’s motion and complete a judge and jury trial. The urgency of securing a prompt motion date should have been apparent. Indeed, the necessity of setting a new date “forthwith” was explicitly addressed by the motion judge in his June 7 ruling:

Unfortunately, as a result of all of this, the matter has now been spinning its wheels with over a month of no forward progress. This result is especially regrettable since my intention was to speed things up so Mr. Hillier and the public could get to trial sooner rather than later. The matter is set to next appear on June 9, 2023, before me. I order that it be traversed from my court into the assignment court that is sitting that day so that a new change of venue application date be set forthwith. [emphasis added]

[103] In my view, in the circumstances, the Crown did not do all it could to ensure the motion was re-heard promptly. Reasonably available steps include prompt resort to case management processes to seek the assistance from the Court, where appropriate: Jordan, at para. 70. The Crown did not advise trial coordination of the unique circumstances that had arisen such that an earlier date was required, nor did it bring the matter forward to address the urgency on the record. The Crown simply accepted the later of the three dates offered by trial coordination. The Crown is “not required to establish that the steps it took were ultimately successful – rather, just that it took reasonable steps in an attempt to avoid the delay”: Cody, at para. 59. As a result, the Crown is not required to show that earlier dates would necessarily have been made available, only that it tried to secure that result. The Crown did not make those efforts despite the circumstances clearly calling for it, in my view. As a result, though the complete record before me certainly does not disclose an attitude of complacency towards delay, I find that the Crown cannot satisfy the second prong of the test for exceptional circumstances in relation to the period between June 7, 2023, and September 25, 2023.

[104] I am, however, prepared to deduct the forty-day period between April 28, 2023, and June 7, 2023, as emanating from an exceptional circumstance. As stated above, the release of Haevischer was unforeseen. The Crown promptly turned its mind to the substantive issues that arose from the decision’s release and provided the Court with written submissions. In my view, the Crown addressed the development with appropriate dispatch.

Conclusion

[105] The total day is 1061 days. Sixty-five days is defence-caused delay and must be deducted from the total. A further forty days shall be deducted on the basis of exceptional circumstances. This brings the total net delay to thirty-one months and thirteen days.

[106] The net delay is over the 30-month Jordan ceiling. As a result, the application is granted. The charges against Mr. Hillier are stayed.

McVey J.

Released: November 14, 2024

Continuance of Notice of application for leave to appeal (Form 25)

CITATION: R. v. Hillier, 2023 ONSC 5374

COURT FILE NO.: CR-22-8690

DATE: 2023/09/25

ONTARIO

SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE

BETWEEN: )

HIS MAJESTY THE KING ) Dallas Mack and Emma Loignon-Giroux

) for the Crown

)

-and- )

)

)

Randy Hillier ) David Anber for the Applicant

)

Applicant )

)

)

)

)

)

)

)

)

)

)

) HEARD: September 19, 2023

RULING ON APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF VENUE

ANNE LONDON-WEINSTEIN J.

[1] The Applicant is a retired, former elected member of the Ontario provincial legislature who served in that capacity from 2007 to 2022. He is charged with offences arising from the three­ week-long Freedom Convoy protest in January of 2022.





[2] He seeks leave to change the location of his trial from Ottawa, Ontario, to elsewhere in the East Region, on the basis that pervasive bias prevents him from having a fair trial. He has elected a trial by judge and jury.

[3] The Applicant argues that pervasive bias exists not only against him individually, but also that there is pervasive and institutional bias in the Ottawa community that the Freedom Convoy protest met the elements of the offence of mischief. He points to the fact that significant portions of the Ottawa citizenry are named as plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit against participants of the Freedom Convoy protest. He argues that the bias cannot be remedied by any other means.

[4] The Respondent’s position is that the Applicant has not established on a balance of probabilities that he will be deprived of a fair trial if this matter is tried in Ottawa. The Respondent also argues that I am bound by the decision of Hackland J. in the convoy-related matter of R. v. James Ralph Bauder, 2023 ONSC 996. In that case, Hackland J. found that Mr. Bauder had not established that he would not receive a fair trial if his matter remained in Ottawa. Mr. Bauder was also charged as a result of his alleged involvement in the “Freedom Convoy”. The Respondent’s position is that the principles of horizontal stare decisis as articulated in R. v. Sullivan, 2022 SCC 19, compel me to follow the decision in Bauder. The Applicant argues that this case is distinguishable from Bauder in that Mr. Hillier is a far more polarizing and notorious figure than Mr. Bauder, that his charges are different and that he was the focus of a targeted social media campaign which called for his arrest. I will deal first with whether I am bound by the decision of Hackland J., in Bauder.

Legal Analysis:

Horizontal stare decisis:

[5] A superior court judge in first instance should follow prior decisions made by their own court on all questions of law, including questions of constitutional law, unless one or more of the exceptions in Re Hansard Spruce Mills, 1954 CanLII 253 (BC SC), [1954] 4 D.L.R. 590 (B.C.S.C.), are met: Sullivan, at para. 44.

[6] In Sullivan, the Supreme Court of Canada held, at paras. 65 and 75, as follows:

[65] Horizontal stare decisis applies to courts of coordinate jurisdiction within a province and applies to a ruling on the constitutionality of legislation as it does to any other legal issue decided by a court, if the ruling is binding. While not strictly binding in the same way as vertical stare decisis, decisions of the same court should be followed as a matter of judicial comity, as well as for the reasons supporting stare decisis generally (Parkes at p. 158). [Emphasis added.] [75] The principles of judicial comity - that judges treat fellow judge’s decisions with courtesy and consideration - as well as the rule of law principles supporting stare decisis mean that prior decisions should be followed unless the Spruce Mills criteria are met. Correctly stated and applied, the Spruce Mills criteria strike the appropriate balance between the competing demands of certainty, correctness and the even-handed development of the law. Trial courts should only depart form binding decisions issued by a court of coordinate jurisdiction in three narrow circumstances: 1. The rationale of an earlier decision has been undermined by subsequent appellate decisions; 2. The earlier decision was reached per incuriam (”through carelessness” or “by inadvertence”); or 3. The earlier decision was not fully considered, e.g. taken in exigent circumstances.

[7] These criteria do not detract from the narrow circumstances outlined in Canada (Attorney General) v. Bedford, 2013 SCC 72, [2013] 3 S.C.R. 1101, at paras. 42-45, describing when a lower court may depart from binding vertical precedent: Sullivan, at para. 80.

[8] The Applicant argues that the doctrine of horizontal stare decisis does not apply in this case, as the facts of this case distinguish it from Bauder. The Respondent points out that the Supreme Court in Sullivan emphasized certainty over other competing values. To permit a case to be distinguished solely because it is factually different would be inconsistent with the Court’s intention.

[9] In determining the question of law to be answered, and whether different facts would eliminate the binding authority of horizontal stare decisis, I considered the issue of stare decisis generally. In Bedford, the Court agreed that trial judges are not “mere scribes”, creating a record and findings without conducting a legal analysis: at para. 43.

[10] Writing for the court, McLachlin C.J. agreed that the role of trial judges is not to merely transcribe the edicts of higher courts without analysis. However, courts cannot simply depart from binding precedent without justification. The threshold for when such a departure is justified is “when a new legal issue is raised, or if there is a significant change in the circumstances or evidence” (emphasis added). The court noted that this threshold requirement prior to departing from binding precedent “balances the need for finality and stability with the recognition that when an appropriate case arises for revisiting precedent, a lower court must be able to perform its full role”: Bedford, at para. 44.

[11] While Bedford dealt with vertical stare decisis, I do not read Sullivan as precluding departure from following a judge of co-ordinate jurisdiction’s decision where a new legal issue is raised, or, as in this case, there is a significant change in the circumstances or evidence.

[12] In fact, Sullivan expressly notes that the criteria for departing from vertical stare decisis as set out in Bedford remain. It would be an illogical and anomalous result if a significant change in the circumstances or evidence would permit the court to depart from an otherwise binding authority from a higher court, but not a court of co-ordinate jurisdiction. Therefore, I conclude that where there is a significant change in the circumstances or evidence, a court of co-ordinate jurisdiction is not bound to follow the prior decision of the court.

[13] The question then is whether this case represents a significant change in the circumstances or evidence such that the doctrine of horizontal stare decisis would not apply.

[14] In Bauder, Hackland J. held that a change of venue was not necessary for those persons accused in connection with the “Freedom Convoy”.

[15] Mr. Bauder was involved in the “Freedom Convoy” and he applied for a change of venue on the basis that negative publicity about himself and his involvement with the “Freedom Convoy” would prevent him from having a fair trial in Ottawa. He sought to move his trial to either Brockville or North Bay. Hackland J. found that if prejudice of the sort described by Mr. Bauder existed, procedural safeguards could address those potential prejudices: at paras. 15-17.

[16] Hackland J. found that the facts before him did not establish that Mr. Bauder had established on a balance of probabilities that a change of venue was necessary pursuant to s. 599(1) of the Criminal Code, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-46, which reads:

A court before which an accused is or may be indicted, at any term or sittings thereof, or a judge who may hold or sit in that court, may at any time before or after an indictment is found, on the application of the prosecutor or the accused, order the trial to be held in a territorial division in the same province other than that in which the offence would otherwise be tried if

(a) it appears expedient to the ends of justice, including

(i) to promote a fair and efficient trial, and

(ii) to ensure the safety and security of a victim or witness or to protect their interests and those of society; or

(b) a competent authority has directed that a jury is not to be summoned at the time appointed in a territorial division where the trial would otherwise by law be held.

[17] While Bauder held that whatever prejudice existed could be remedied for Mr. Bauder to ensure that he, as an alleged member of the “Freedom Convoy”, received a fair trial, there is evidence in the case before me which is significantly different from Bauder.

[18] Hackland J. found that there was not a great deal of media-coverage focused on Mr. Bauder. The court seriously doubted that Mr. Bauder was well known to Ottawa residents. The court noted that the adverse coverage in the media that Mr. Bauder complained of was directed at the “Freedom Convoy”, not at Mr. Bauder specifically. The court concluded that there was nothing about the media coverage that would make it unlikely that Mr. Bauder would not receive a fair trial in the community of Ottawa.

[19] Hackland J. found that the concerns raised by Mr. Bauder regarding securing an unbiased jury, arising from the fact that Ottawa residents may have been disturbed by the protest, could be adequately managed by the normal procedural safeguards available to an accused person in a jury trial. Hackland J. observed that it is well established that persons ought not to serve on a jury if they are victims or witnesses to the activities giving rise to the charges.

[20] In the case before me, I accept that Mr. Hillier is a well-known and polarizing figure. He was the focus of a targeted Twitter (now X) social media campaign where he was singled out by Professor Peter Sankoff, an Alberta law professor and defence lawyer, for arrest. The hashtag “Arrest Randy Hillier” was trending on Twitter and there is no question that Mr. Hillier would have gained some degree of notoriety in the City of Ottawa at the time of the “Freedom Convoy” as a result of the efforts of Mr. Sankoff and others.

[21] I find that Hackland J. placed considerable weight on the fact that Mr. Bauder was a relatively unknown individual, and that the adverse coverage in the media that he complained of was directed at the “Freedom Convoy” and not Mr. Bauder specifically. Mr. Hillier is well known and was individually targeted for arrest on social media.

[22] The circumstances and evidence in the case before me are therefore significantly different from Bauder on a central issue.

[23] For this reason, I find that I am not bound by the decision ofHackland J. in Bauder.

[24] The Crown points out that the vilification of Mr. Hillier is not widespread and that he is not a named defendant to the civil lawsuit filed by certain citizens of Ottawa in a class-action suit against the “Freedom Convoy”.

[25] However, I am concerned that the impact of a targeted social media campaign against Mr. Hillier calling for his arrest generated prejudice against him. I note however, that in a city of a million persons, sentiment opposing the “Freedom Convoy” was not universal.

[26] I also considered the other arguments raised on behalf of Mr. Hiller, including:

• The animosity fomented by local politicians and the media;





• The formal position of the City of Ottawa;

• The civil action;

• The “snowball effect” of the “Arrest Randy Hillier tweets;

• The tweets of now-suspended lawyer James Bowie;

• The call by former MP Catherine McKenna for the arrest of Mr. Hillier issued on Twitter;

• The tweets by local MPP Joel Harden (Ottawa Centre) publicly calling for both the ethics commissioner and police to investigate Mr. Hillier for a tweet he allegedly issued;

• Numerous news reports concerning Mr. Hillier’s arrest, many of them eliciting engagement involving the “Arrest Randy Hillier” hashtag. I also considered that by February 19, 2022, over 5,000 tweets had been sent involving this hashtag.

[27] Also central to Mr. Hillier’s application is the widespread use of the “Arrest Randy Hillier” hashtag by members of the Ottawa community. In addition, I considered the evidence relating to the “Ram Ranch Resistance” (RRR) and the “demonization” of the “Freedom Convoy”. The RRR hashtag is a vulgar reference to a gay “porno metal” song which was used by counter protesters during the “Freedom Convoy” protests. A plaque commemorating the “Battle of Billings Bridge” which resembles an official City of Ottawa plaque referred to the so-called “Ram Ranch Resistance”. The plaque was depicted in MPP Harden’s profile picture. I also considered the evidence relating to Zexi Li, the lead plaintiff in the civil action brought on behalf of tens of thousands of Ottawa Citizens against the participants of the “Freedom Convoy”, the evidence relating to the Ottawa “People’s Commission”, the expansion of the civil action and the official positions expressed on behalf of the City of Ottawa.

[28] As Justice Doherty indicated in R v. Suzack 2000 CanLII 5630 (ON CA), [2000] O.J. No. 100 (Ont. Sup. Ct.) it is a well established-principle that criminal trials should be held in the venue in which the alleged crime took place. This principle serves both the interests of the community and those of the accused. There will, however, be cases where either or both the community’s interests and the accused’s interests in a fair trial are best served by a trial in some other venue.





[29] Having found that there is some prejudice towards Mr. Hillier, the issue for this court is whether any prejudice can be eliminated. Mr. Hillier has chosen to be tried by judge and jury. A number of safeguards exist to ensure that an accused receives a fair trial by jury.

[30] Some of these safeguards include:

• The juror’s oath;

• Unlimited challenges for cause;

• The presumption of innocence;

• The burden on the Crown;

• The rules of evidence and the fact that only admissible evidence is permitted to go before jurors;

• The duty to follow the instructions of the trial judge;

• The judge’s instructions; and

• The unanimity required for a verdict.

[31] In this case, there will also be an increased number of persons comprising the panel. I note the decision of the Supreme Court of Canada in R v. Chauhan, 2021 SCC 26, appears to have heralded a more robust challenge for cause process referenced by Justice Abella at para 160 of Chauhan. For example see: R v. Martin, 2021 ONSC 5333; R v. Bailey, 2023 ONSC 2497; R v. K.P., 2023 ONSC 57; R v. Ampadu, 2022 ONSC 3290, R v. Stanley, 2021 ONSC 5333. In addition,

both the jury panel an_d the jury itself are instructed by the trial judge to exam_ine their conscience for bias, including unconscious bias: see R. v. Bhagal, 2021 ONSC 4925. Jurors are instructed to follow the directions of the trial judge.

[32] Given the media attention directed at Mr. Hillier, the potential jury should be appropriately screened. The evidence before me is that this screening will not be opposed by the Crown.

[33] In conclusion, while I am satisfied on a balance of probabilities that there was prejudice generated toward Mr. Hillier in the City of Ottawa, I am also satisfied that the existing safeguards are sufficiently robust to ensure that Mr. Hillier receives a fair trial.

[34] The Crown has indicated that it will not oppose the safeguards discussed in Bauder being applied in this case to ensure that Mr. Hillier’s fair trial rights are protected. This concession was a significant factor in my conclusion that whatever prejudice was generated against Mr. Hillier could be overcome. I am satisfied that he is able to have a fair trial here in Ottawa.

[35] The application for change of venue is therefore dismissed.

Released: September 25, 2023

CITATION: R. v. Hillier, 2023 ONSC 5374

COURT FILE NO.: CR-22-8690

DATE: 2023/09/25

ONTARIO SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE

BETWEEN:

HIS MAJESTY THE KING

-and-

Randy Hillier

Applicant

RUILING ON APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF VENUE

Anne London-Weinstein J.

Released: September 25, 2023