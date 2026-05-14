No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

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Peyman Askari's avatar
Peyman Askari
9h

When self represented Canadians share their court experiences with me, it's always the same maddening treatment:

- The judge tells them that they have to get a report from [insert obscure arbitration body here]

- Then the judge gives the prosecutor 90 days to file a [insert Latin sounding appeal document here]

- Then at the end of the 90 days the prosecutor asks for and is granted a [insert other Latin sounding change of venue request]

- Then they get to the next venue and the judge throws the whole thing out and says you have to start over, and if you complain that the first judge sent you there, the second judge tells you to take it up with the [insert judicial internal complaint department which never rules against a judge]

- Then you go to start and the statute of limitations have passed

People think that "the process being the punishment" is simply the prosecution dragging it out over a long trial, but it's also the kafka-esque nature of it. It's Soviet

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1 reply by Randy Hillier
Jim Torma's avatar
Jim Torma
5h

Good luck Randy. The Empire mob want your ass pretty bad. How dare you stand up and claim you have rights. If you were a pedo you would have won already!

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