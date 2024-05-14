It was a great evening in Tiverton on May 9th, meeting with so many other passionate freedom loving Canadians.

Joining me was David Shostal, my former Chief of Staff for the 15 years I was elected in office.

We covered many subjects from Dave’s important actions in local politics, my political career, the criminal courts, COVID, and the dangerous cons that our government and political parties are conditioning Canadians to accept as ‘the new normal’.

We had a lively question and answer period for over one hour following my presentation.

During Dave’s segment, he spoke on a wonderful initiative, the ‘Municipal Reform Project’, which is helping educate the public that politics starts local. Dave and his team of experienced colleagues are providing education, training, and campaign resources to help bolster our freedom minded local candidates. You can follow this project by visiting the Substack Canadian Political Review.

Additionally, I’ve included a few clips below from Tiverton (click the images) and more will be published on my youtube channel in the coming days.

The Biggest Con is political parties

The true purpose of Freedom

I also had the pleasure to drop in and visit my old friend Michael Schmidt at Glencolton Farms– A true and honest freedom fighter that I’ve known for over 20 years. If you ever want to experience a real Freedom Farm, check out his website. It is a truly marvelous farm operation that Michael, Elyse and their 9 children, have created in Bruce County.

My next stop is in Creemore Ontario on May 28th and I will be once again joined by David Shostal. You can reserve your tickets early online or purchase tickets at the door for $20.00.

On June 3, I will be in Tweed at the fairgrounds and hope you can join me more details are included below.

In between criminal courts & town halls, and planting the seeds of resistance

With the lilacs and apple trees beginning to blossom it was is also time to enjoy cultivating the gardens and planting a new crop of vegetables at the homestead. Resistance comes in many ways, but we know we reap what we sow.

Just over 4 years ago many Canadians and the world were exposed to the terms “Build Back Better” and “The Great Reset”, promoted by all world leaders and institutions alike as the Covid Con was unleashed upon us.

Our privacy and freedoms are under attack but we can fight back effectively and not surrender. But we must remember this attempt to capture us in a perpetual state of fear can be avoided, and we can regain what we have lost. All it takes is to say ‘No’, but in a lawful manner.

COURT Updates

On May 7th I was back in court with the Parliamentary Protective Services regarding additional disclosure from them. The court has now compelled the PPS to provide additional evidence that I have requested but was being withheld.

In addition, I’ll be back for another court date on June 14th to argue over potential Jury screening questions and expert witnesses. But it appears I’ll have the summer off from court as the judge informed me she is a “supernumerary” judge and doesn’t work in the summer.

Upcoming Events

All events start at 7 pm and doors are open early to meet and greet

Creemore May 28th

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/895327447497?aff=oddtdtcreator

Tweed June 3rd

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/898736363657?aff=oddtdtcreator

Ready to take a stand and End the Con? Join us for an insightful discussion, and networking opportunities. Learn how our government and politicians create scams, protect yourself and empower others to do the same. Let's come together to make a difference and create a Free community for everyone. Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the solution. See you there!

Please share and help out

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

I hope you enjoyed this update and stay tuned as the Resistance grows as we regain our freedom and culture.

