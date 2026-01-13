Upcoming Podcasts Bill C-9 Speak Now or Forever be Silent A short trip down Memory lane. Lanark Landowners Tractor Protests and Protest songs Staying at Scuttlebut Lodge.

Last week I wrote a column’Is Radical Islam a derivative of Zionism.” I can do that currently without fear of legal charges however should Bill C-9 pass into law, my criticism of Zionism will likely be deemed a “Hate Crime.”

Bill C-9 Speak Now or Forever Be Silenced

We are all familiar with the solemn mandate: “Speak now or forever hold your peace.” Usually heard at a wedding, these words suggest that when we are in the presence of a higher power, we are compelled to speak the truth. The corollary is clear: if you do not speak your truth now, you surrender your right to do so later.

Canadians now face a similarly defining moment with Bill C-9, the “Combatting Hate Act.” We must decide whether to speak up or risk being silenced indefinitely. While the bill’s title sounds rational—even beneficial—it acts as a “bait and switch” that could force Canadians into a position of coerced obedience to state-driven social policies.

Freedom is the Cure for Hate

Freedom of expression has long been an inalienable right protected by law. It is the only mechanism common citizens have to oppose injustice and corruption. Historically, we have been free not only to criticize but to detest or vilify activities we find harmful to society.

Our own Parliament is designed as a forum for this exact purpose—a place where people can freely express criticism and even detest the views of others. If passed, Bill C-9 would criminalize the very acts of dissent that our political structures were built to amplify. It seeks to limit not just our words, but the symbols and images we use to express opposition.

The Consequences for Canadians

Like many Canadians, I oppose several current public policies, ranging from immigration and globalism to specific social initiatives such as pride parades and MAID. Under this new legal framework, expressing disdain or “scorn” for these policies—or their proponents—could become a crime.

The law introduces new obstacles by expanding the list of prohibited symbols and images. During the pandemic, the government characterized many protesters as “extremists.” These new laws would allow the state to take a much larger leap, potentially classifying opponents of government policy as promotinh hate or even “terrorists.”

From Prevention to Compulsion

The original objective of Common law was to prevent/renedy injustice. Today, it is being transformed into a tool to compel specific behaviors. We are no longer using the law solely to prevent crime; we are using it to create crime.

Bill C-9 converts long-protected freedoms into criminal offenses. This shift does not protect the vulnerable; it silences the critics of the state. If we do not act, the only freedom of expression remaining in Canada will be the freedom to be obedient—and the freedom to be a silent lamb.You will say nothing and be Happy!

A Trip down memory lane.

From 2002 thru 2006 I help found and led the Lanark Landowners and held succesful protests across the province. Here is a short compilation video of a few protests and the many protest songs from that time. Hope you enjoy

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here or email me info@randyhillier.com

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed.

Follow me on

RandyHillier.Substack.com

X https://x.com/randyhillier

Fcebook https://www.facebook.com/randy.hillier/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/randy.hillier/

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns