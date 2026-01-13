No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Bell's avatar
Ian Bell
14hEdited

We are in a global war, this is World War III. The Cabal is waging it's global war of Technocracy and Transhumanism against us little people.

There is no future where we little people coexist with the Cabal. This is a war of elimination where either we eliminate the Cabal or it eliminates us.

The only way we little people can win this global war is if we eliminate the Cabal and it's global network. If we can't or don't eliminate the Cabal then we lose this global war.

The only way we can eliminate the Cabal and it's global network is if we little people unite across Canada and the world, to fight as one with a common vision and direction. If we can't or don't unite then we lose this global war.

We are not united. We are not even trying to unite!

Ian Bell

www.virusfraud.org

Reply
Share
1 reply
bob noble's avatar
bob noble
13h

Great work. Keep it up🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by Randy Hillier
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Randy Hillier & No More Lockdowns Canada · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture