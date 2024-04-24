Although the Ottawa Crown and all the other respondents are parroting the same narrative to the Ottawa courts, that I’m on a fishing expedition, the reality remains, something smells very fishy!

On Tuesday April 23rd, the Ottawa court heard from a lawyer representing the House of Commons that my subpoena to the Parliamentary Protective Services could not be served because they are unaware of who is in charge of their Protective Services.

A similar maze of confusion was offered by the City of Ottawa lawyer, that it would be onerous to collect the email chain between political figures and the Ottawa Police. Not only would it be difficult but they think these emails are privileged and are not relevant to my defense. The incoherence of these excuses is astonishing.

Something Smells Fishy

However, the maze of jiggery-pokery continued with Ottawa Police lawyer Vanessa Stewart, who not only repeated the City’s excuses but also didn’t know who was in control of the Ottawa Police Services Board, and that it maybe an entity of the provincial government, not an entity of the City of the Ottawa.

Needless to say, my head was spinning from all this duplicity.

A major victory occurred when, contrary to the Crowns assertion that all video evidence has been disclosed, I provided the court evidence of 14 Parliamentary surveillance cameras adjacent to the scene of “the great assault on Parliament Hill” that the crown has not disclosed.

I further showed evidence that some of the disclosure appears to have been fabricated and back dated after the investigation began. The emails I’m seeking would confirm who was involved.

The disclosure reveal at least 9 Ottawa Police officers were involved or participated in the investigation, however none of their conversations, emails, or phone records- neither between each other, nor with others- have been disclosed to the defense, and the Crown asserts they are likely irrelevant. Is it possible that all these officers never mentioned my name or discussed the investigation and that if they did, it is irrelevant?

As the proceedings began, Ottawa Crown Dallas Mack provided me with about a third of the evidence I requested, but is working tirelessly to prevent the court from seeing the other 2/3s. We have one more day of arguments on Thursday.

It will be interesting to see and hear what other excuses and deceptions are employed to deprive me of due process by limiting my ability to provide a full answer to the charges.

