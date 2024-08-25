Thank you so much for all the wonderful comments and support.

Upcoming Public Town Halls

On August 26th I will be in Aylmer Ontario with Pastor Hilderbrandt in Kinsman Park. The admission is $20 at the door or in advance online https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/995460588417?aff=oddtdtcreator

August 27th in Niagara region at the Caistor Centre with Prof Donal Welsh and David Shostal. The admission is $20 at the door or in advance online https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/921015170167?aff=oddtdtcreator

All my public town halls feature guest speakers addressing important subject for people who are passionate about defending our freedoms, families and faith. They are open to the public and include a Q and A session. The proceeds go to my legal defense and also shared with participating local freedom groups.

Lots of Crazy things happening in our world!

But also, some good things-The RFK Jr alliance with Trump is very powerful and credible threat to the predatory state.

The arrest of Telegram owner is another foreshadowing of the dangerous times we are in.

Both Canada and USA had to revise their unemployment figures this week, and upwards. Apparently counting is becoming much more complicated.

I’ve just released a short video explaining how and why are country is allowing rampant uncontrolled immigration. I hope you enjoy.

Rampant uncontrolled immigration-What is it good for?

Court updates

While the Ottawa Crown continues to bog me down and attempts to overwhelm my capacity to defend myself with a multitude of pretrial motions, they also continue to delay and frustrate the delivery of court ordered disclosures.

As a result, I have engaged legal counsel to prepare and argue a Jordan motion to dismiss all charges against me. Our constitution requires and guaranties the right to a speedy trial. On indictable charges this is set at a maximum of 30 months from the laying of charges until sentencing.

I have a Give Send Go campaign for the Jordan Motion

Fighting for the Right to a speedy trial.

My trial is set to begin in February 2025 which is 35 months after the charges were laid. On October 3 this motion is scheduled to be heard in Ottawa.

Please share and help out

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed not entertained and I hope to see you soon at a town hall near you.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns