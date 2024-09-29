In this week’s edition of the Randy Hillier/NoMoreLockdows Substack

1. New Town Hall events

2. The legal machine, lawfare & Court updates

3. Video interview with Unscrew the News- The biggest Con job is political parties

4. How the Crown has abused and delayed “due process”; A chronological summary of R v Hillier

New Town Halls and events

September 30th Rockin in the Valley

Hosted by the Monday Night Freedom Group in Pembroke, Ontario. Doors open for a meet and greet at 6 pm at Finnigan’s Road House, 955 Pembroke St East. There is no admission charge, but donations to my legal defense are greatly appreciated.

October 23 Chatham Kent details TBA

October 24th Sarnia details TBA

November 3 Glengarry details TBA

November 9th Burlington Ontario, PPC Fundraiser

All my public town halls feature guest speakers addressing important subjects for people who are passionate about defending our freedoms, families, and faith. They are open to the public and include a Q&A session. The proceeds go to my legal defense and also shared with participating local freedom group.

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

The legal Machine, lawfare & Court updates-

1. On September 19th the Ontario Court of appeal heard my arguments that the mandates created during covid are unconstitutional. Now we hurry up and wait for the 3 judges to deliberate and render their decision. I remain optimistic and hopeful that the three judges have the fortitude and conviction to uphold our Constitution and Charter protected Rights. While there is no defined period of time that a decision must be rendered, I’m hopeful it will not drag on too long.

2. This week on October 3 in the Ottawa court my Jordan application will be heard. I have filed my application outlining the arguments that my right to a speedy trial has been impugned. The constitution and jurisprudence set out a maximum time frame for a trial for an accused is thirty months. Currently my trial is scheduled for February 2025 a full 35 months after being charged.

3. The week of October 18th has me back in court for additional Judicial Pre trials arguing with the Crown once again.

Video- The Biggest Con job are political parties

I hope you enjoy this short video with Unscrew the News as I recap how I learned and realized that political parties are akin to the Mafia. The Biggest Con job are political parties

The Abuse of Process-A Chronology

On March 28th 2022 I was charged by the Ottawa Police with 9 criminal charges as a result of my attending the Freedom (Truckers) Rally in Ottawa during February 2022.

These charges were laid 8 weeks after the alleged offense. However, the decision to charge me was made March 17th (testimony of *********), just 2 weeks after I announced I would not be seeking reelection in the June 2022 provincial general election.

The original complaint was initiated by a former political foe and longtime Liberal councilor in Ottawa, ******* .

Although I’m 66 years of age, I have never been charged with a criminal offense in my life, never mind convicted. My record is clean and spotless.

During the past 30 months I have endeavored to expedite this matter and find a timely and expeditious resolution. However, all my attempts have been rebuffed and met with obfuscation by the Ottawa Crown. The Ottawa Crown is now on the 3rd Crown Attorney assigned to my case.

Initially the Crown took 8 months to provide me with the basic disclosure. After a review of the initial disclosure, I elected to be tried by a jury of my peers.

Due to the great amount of negative press and political attacks on me throughout Covid and the Ottawa Convoy I requested a change of venue to another location in Eastern Ontario, but outside of the highly charged Ottawa court. Rather than consenting the Crown opposed this administrative change.

This change of venue application was finally decided 9 months later due to errors in law by Justice Phillips who had erred in in summarily dismissing my application in April 2023.

In November 2023 I dismissed my legal counsel due to the excessive ongoing costs which if not stopped would bankrupt me.

The Crown was late in submitting the pretrial conference report for the November 2023 JPT which although frustrated the defense, the defense responded in the expected time frame.

Throughout November 2023- March 2024 period of time:

1. The Crown repeatedly refused to provide further disclosure;

2. refused to accommodate my hearing disability;

3. refused to allow a Mackenzie support friend;

4. refused consent for my recording of the proceedings;

5. exercised a publication ban; and

6. refused to have telephone conversations with me.

All of these requests were requested in good faith and all were denied in a manner which is prejudicial to my defense and do not appear to be in good faith by the Crown.

In December 2023 and January 2024, I raised many of these matters with the senior regional Judge Mcleod via emails.

In December 2023 the earliest available trial date was scheduled for February 2025.

In December 2023, the Crown then requested the Court to appoint

1. Case management Judge, 2. an Amicus lawyer, 3. and a section 486 layer.

The Defense consented to all 3 requests. However, due to indecision and delays by the Crown, they did not proceed with the 486 lawyer and did not agree to the criteria for the Amicus until June 2024.

In March 2024, the defense filed both Stinchcombe and O’Connor applications and were successful on having the court agree with many items regarding disclosure. However, some of the items ordered by the Court are still not in the possession of the defense.

The Crown has continued to mischaracterize the evidence which tends to mislead the court. Both Crown Attorney Dallas Mack and Tim Wightman have stated in court that I threw a metal barricade at the Peace officer causing an assault and obstruction. The evidence clearly shows I moved the barricade a few feet away from the peace officers and never raised it off the ground.

In September 2024 the Ottawa Crown argued motions to introduce past discreditable conduct into the trial. After a week of evidence and arguments the Court rejected the Crowns motion.

The Crown repeatedly frustrates the defense,

1. delayed disclosure and submissions to the defense,

2. often times not including passwords or encryption keys to access electronic files,

3. lengthy delays in courier documents

All of which have all impeded to defense to adequately prepare in advance.

If I do not plead guilty to these offenses, and if found guilty, the Crown is seeking a 3.5-year prison sentence, followed by probation and many other limitations on my Rights including a DNA sample.

It is obvious that the Crown is attempting to take advantage of a self-represented litigant and push the limits of due process in an attempt to deny the defense to give full answer to the charges. I do not believe this continued abuse of process and malice can be mitigated due to the degree of political influence in the Ottawa Crown office.