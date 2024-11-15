Free at last!

For 32 months I was prohibited by the Ottawa courts from posting or commenting on one of Canada’s finest moments- The Freedom Convoy of February 2022. Honk! Honk!

I was accused of 9 criminal Charges by Ottawa police Detective Akiva Geller. In March 2022 and the Ottawa Crown sought a 3 ½ year prison sentence to punish me for my peaceful, non-violent, civil disobedience to the unconstitutional orders and mandates issued in February 2022 by the Trudeau government.

The courts had imposed financial sureties on my family, unduly restricted my freedom of mobility, expression, and assembly as conditions for release in March of 2022.

These actions by the Ottawa Crown and Ottawa police were motivated by a political agenda that began 2 years earlier, in March of 2020 as I became the first elected Parliamentarian in Canada to oppose the foundational corruption of the “Pandemic.”

I am pleased to share with all Canadians that Justice Perkins-McVey, after careful deliberation and consideration, has agreed that the Ottawa Crown failed to act properly in their prosecution of these false and spurious charges, and that the Ottawa Crown had impugned my Charter protected Rights.

All criminal charges against me have been stayed and all bail conditions extinguished by Justice Perkins McVey on November 14th 2024.

I have begun reviewing the 32-month record with the great team of volunteers to determine and evaluate the conduct and actions of the Ottawa Crown, Ottawa Police and other elected and administrative bodies that may have conducted this prosecution contrary to their legal obligations and determine if there are grounds for civil remedies.

I wish to thank the many wonderful people who have prayed, supported me, and contributed to my defense and have been stalwart in defending our faith, freedom, and families during this dark period of corruption in Canada.

God Bless you all!

Randy Hillier

Former member of the Ontario Legislature.

Prisoner or Parliamentarian?