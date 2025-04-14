Palm Sunday Edition

Fighting the legal & political Machine. Two steps forward, 1 step back

In this week’s edition

1. A big Constitutional step forward

2. One federal election or is 343 elections

3. Another motion filed in the Court of Appeals-Its a Zinger

The first full moon after the spring solstice was last evening which ushered a beautiful sunny and bright Palm Sunday at home in Lanark County. Unlike Mark or Pierre, I didn’t attend any ethnic events today but gave thanks to be here in God’s country while cutting and splitting next years wood

.

A Constitutional Win

On Monday April 7th the Ontario Court of Appeals sided with me and agreed that Ontario’s lockdown that prohibited peaceful assembly was not only unconstitutional but did not meet the threshold of demonstrably justified. This is the very first win on a constitutional question before the courts anywhere in Canada. It was a long 4 ½ year battle but a necessary one

Many thanks to the @JCCFCanada the 3 Judges Lauwers, Karnett & Pomerance for their wisdom and the many great people who supported me and our opposition to LOCKDOWNS. This decision with Mosley's earlier decision is historic Milestones for Canadian FREEDOM If you were convicted of gathering during COVID you should now seek to have those convictions overturned.

The Bridge to freedom is never too far.

One federal election or is 343 elections?

Canadians don't fully understand that, unlike in the USA, we don't have one election for the (executive) PM, but 343 elections and Elections Canada has issued 343 election writs for April 28th 2025

The popular vote means diddly squat in Canadian elections. The winner isn't who gets the most votes. The winner is who wins the most ridings. In many ridings we have 3 and even 4 competitive parties and some ridings will be won with just over 30% of the vote.

Other ridings will need 40-50% of the vote. And then there are ridings in AB & SK that often win with 70-80% of the vote. Half of those votes are and will be meaningless in determining which party forms government and who is named PM. The Conservatives need to win 100 of the ridings east of Manitoba to have a shot, and that's not happening with the collapse of the NDP and the Greens.

.The election will be likely called as soon as the polls close in Ontario

This is what the polls are showing. For conservatives to ever win, they need to have a competitive NDP in every riding east of Manitoba and a competitive BQ in Quebec. Jugmeets NDP election failure amplifies Pierre's election loss. Vote your conscience because Carney will be King at 9 pm Est on April 28th.

Another motion in the Courts, And Its a Zinger

On Thursday I filed a motion to purge and dismiss the Crowns attempt to overturn my successful Jordan application which stayed all criminal charges against me. The motion will be heard on May 6th 2025 in Toronto I will be releasing excerpts of the motion and my arguments over the next coming days through social media.

Here is an excerpt from my Notice of Motion

Breach of Good Faith Obligations of the Crown

The Crown has failed in its fundamental duty to act in a manner consistent with the Obligations and responsibilities set forth in the Solicitors Oath to “seek to improve the administration of justice and conduct themselves to the best of their ability. TAB 12 Solictor’s Oath in Ontario.

2. The Crown has failed in its fundamental duty to act in a manner consistent with the Obligations and responsibilities set forth in the Law Society of Ontario’s rules of professional conduct and ensure that their actions are not misleading the Accused and/or engaged in dishonest conduct that is prejudicial to the Accused. Tab 13 extracts of the LSO Rules of Conduct

3. The Crown has failed in its fundamental duty to act in a manner consistent with the Obligations and responsibilities clearly set out in the Crown’s prosecution manual (the “Prosecution Manual”) and the Crown has failed to ensure that their actions are not prejudicial to the Accused. Tab 14 extracts of the Crown Prosecution Manual

4. The Crown has misrepresented and misapplied the procedural rules for the need for transcripts, in seeking to take advantage of the self-represented Accused lack of knowledge of the procedures. TAB 11 Rules for Transcripts

5. The Crown failed to uphold its obligation to discuss the transcripts and to seek consensus on the need for transcripts. TAB 11

6. The Crown misled the Accused and obstructed the administration of justice by ordering transcripts that were unnecessary Tab 11

7. The Crown has engaged in foot-dragging exercises that have characterized the proceedings against the Accused from the beginning, culminating in the McVey Decision.

8. The Crown is obligated to obtain, pursuant to the Prosecution Manual, the written authorization of the Director of Crown Law Office – Criminal, prior to launching an appeal. The Crown has not delivered to the Accused a confirmation of such authorization, nor of its approval of the appeal by the Crown Attorney or the Director (or their respective designate) where the matter took place (in this instance, Ottawa).

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns