A great big thank you for all the well wishes and congratulatory notes on this victory

against the abuse of process that the Ottawa Crown and police used to silence me; and for the kindness and generosity that gave me strength to stay in the fight.

I am now beginning the process to examine the thousands of pages of evidence, transcripts and testimony to determine whether I have enough proof to seek a remedy and damages from individuals and state authorities who participated in, and who authorized the prosecution. This also may include complaints to The Law society, LECA and/or the Integrity Commissioner.

Now that the criminal prosecution against me has ended, there remains only 5 outstanding provincial charges that were argued in September at the Ontario Court of Appeal and I remain optimistic that we will win there as well.

I will be announcing more details regarding Healthcare projects early in the new year and am working with many others to develop and undertake additional initiatives to regain our freedoms and to restore our nation and heritage.

I hope you are enjoying our new podcast; Canada-A users guide and owner’s manual.

This Monday November 18th Bruce Pardy will be joining us. Bruce is a Professor of Law at Queens University and has been a vocal critic of government during the Covid era. Here is the trailer video for this week’s episode and the livestream is available on my YouTube, Facebook and X accounts. After the livestream you can join me for a Twitter space.

Our Constitution-Is it a shield or a sword

Livestream on Monday November 18 8p:m EST

A Short break, and time to sharpen the saw

It was a wonderful day today getting back into the bush and cutting firewood for the first time in over a year. I’ve decided to take a short respite from doing townhalls to catch up on some of my chores at home and to spend some time with my family, but expect to be back on the road again in the New Year. If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity,

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed not entertained and I hope to see you soon at a town hall near you.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns