Join Us for the Ottawa Victory Celebration & Fundraiser!

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Time: 6pm -9 pm

Come celebrate a historic triumph for freedom with myself and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms! This is more than an event—it’s a rally for courage, resilience, and the defense of our constitutional rights. Featuring Inspiring Voices:

John Carpay, President of the JCCF

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, fearless advocate for liberty

Derek Sloan, former MP and truth-seeker

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Greg Wycliffe, bold commentator

John Robson, historian and columnist

Helen Grus, champion of justice

Our Victory Journey: started in the court of public opinion as we rallied together to demonstrate and disobey the excessive, intrusive and unjust covid mandates

Since October 2020, when I launched NoMoreLockdowns.ca we’ve stood firm against unjust mandates. Defying lockdowns with peaceful resolve, I faced 25 charges—and emerged victorious with all charges withdrawn and zero convictions. In a landmark win, the prohibition on outdoor peaceful assembly was struck down as unconstitutional! This is a moment to honor the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the thousands of Canadians who stood united against government overreach. Together, we’ve proven that courage and truth can prevail. Why You Should Be There:

Celebrate our shared victory for freedom and justice.

Hear from dynamic speakers who inspire action and hope.

Support the JCCF’s mission to defend our constitutional rights.

Connect with like-minded individuals passionate about liberty.

Secure Your Spot Now!

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t miss this chance to be part of an unforgettable evening! Get Your Tickets Today: https://www.jccf.ca/in-conversation-events/ Let’s come together to celebrate our victories, honor our shared values, and fuel the fight for freedom. Be there—because your voice matters!

A Triumph of Courage: Celebrating Victories and Standing Strong for Freedom

I’m thrilled to reconnect with you all after an incredible journey of personal and legal victories! Earlier this year, I faced a daunting battle with Lyme disease, which temporarily took me offline. Unlike many who endure years of debilitating effects, I was blessed to be under the care of a courageous, independent minded physician. Using innovative treatments—often stigmatized in Canada—this doctor helped me recover swiftly. I’m now back, stronger than ever, and filled with gratitude.

While I was healing, the fight for our constitutional freedoms scored remarkable wins. The Ontario Crown conceded, withdrawing the final five COVID-related charges against me in Belleville, Cornwall, Kemptville, Peterborough, and Smiths Falls. This followed our historic victory on April 17, 2025, when the Ontario Court of Appeal struck down unconstitutional restrictions on peaceful assembly—a triumph for every Canadian who cherishes liberty.

The battle isn’t over yet. I’ve also fought and won a constitutional challenge against nine criminal charges from the Truckers’ Convoy in November 2024. Though the Crown appealed, we stood firm in the Ontario Court of Appeal in September 2025, and we now await a final ruling. I’m confident that truth and justice will prevail.

But even as we celebrate these victories, new challenges loom. Although the COVID mandates have been defeated, dark clouds of censorship, propaganda, and ever-increasing surveillance and liberty-restricting laws are on the horizon. These threats must be fought in the Court of Public Opinion and the legal courts, with the same courage and unity that carried us this far.

These milestones are a testament to the power of standing together. I’m deeply grateful for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the thousands of Canadians whose support, prayers, and action made these victories possible. Together, we’ve shown that resilience and truth can overcome even the toughest odds.

Let’s keep the momentum going! Join us on October 30, 2025, in Ottawa to celebrate these hard-won triumphs and rally for the future of freedom. Featuring inspiring voices like John Carpay, Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, Derek Sloan, Maxime Bernier, Greg Wycliffe, John Robson, and Helen Grus, this event will ignite our shared passion for liberty. Secure Your Tickets Now (First-Come, First-Served): https://www.jccf.ca/in-conversation-events/

Sincerley and with Thanks

Randy Hillier