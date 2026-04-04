Op-Ed #4 of the 5 part Series on the Iran War:

How to Take Back Control from the Deep State — Without Chaos or Conspiracy

If you’re 55 or older and follow No More Lockdowns or Randy Hillier, you remember the Canada I grew up in — proud, loyal, and never content to be a victim of circumstance.

In 1956, during the Suez Crisis, we proved exactly that. Britain and France, with Israel, tried a phony resource grab. The Soviet East was pulling Egypt into its orbit. Lies were everywhere. Canada stepped between the giants as a Christian middle power and said “enough.” We sent soldiers and our carrier HMCS Magnificent to keep the peace and protect sovereignty. The world was safer because we acted.

That same Canadian spirit is needed right now — not to start fights, but to end the quiet sabotage happening inside our own governments.

We’ve talked about the petro-dollar trap, the US-Israel partnership we must recognize (even though it has become flawed with tragic results), and how Globalism’s binding rules have strangled our factories and our old work ethic. But there’s one more piece blocking real change: the deep state.

Let’s be clear and honest — no tinfoil hats. The deep state is not a secret cabal in a basement. It is the permanent bureaucracy: career civil servants, intelligence agencies, regulators, and senior officials who stay in power long after elected governments come and go. In Canada and the United States they have grown used to running the show. They often use those same supranational institutions we discussed last week as leverage to slow-walk, leak, or quietly block the policies voters actually chose.

When an elected leader tries to secure the border, reopen factories, or question endless Middle East commitments, the deep state can drag its feet for years — or worse, use international treaty obligations as an excuse to say “sorry, our hands are tied.”

This isn’t loyalty to Canada or America. It’s loyalty to the system that keeps the petro-dollar wars going and the old productive economy locked out.

The good news? We can fix this without chaos, without purges, and without betraying our values or our allies.

Here are five practical, democratic steps that fit the Canada and America we remember:

1. Restore elected control over the bureaucracy

Bring back something like the U.S. Schedule F reform here in Canada. Let the Prime Minister or President replace the top layer of deputy ministers and agency heads who actively block the people’s will.

2. Strengthen provincial and state sovereignty

In Canada, double down on Alberta’s resource rights model. Provinces control their own oil, land, and energy. Ottawa’s deep-state layers must not be allowed to hide behind UN climate rules or Davos ESG or SOGI mandates to override elected provincial governments.

3. Real transparency on international deals

Pass a simple law: every new treaty or supranational commitment must be fully debated and voted on in Parliament or Congress before it is signed. Add automatic sunset clauses — old agreements expire unless renewed by elected representatives.

4. Oversight with teeth

Create permanent parliamentary committees and local grand juries with real power to review senior bureaucratic and institutional decisions that affect borders, social cohesion, energy, or military commitments.

5. Constitutional amendments to enshrine recall, referendum and open primaries for all elected representatives and all levels of government in Canada.

These fixes are not radical. They are common-sense restoration of the democratic accountability we grew up expecting.

Do this, and Canada can finally play the mediator role again — the one we were born for. We can work with our American and Israeli allies to build a new, stable energy and currency arrangement that reduces the need for forever wars. We can use Prof. Richard Werner’s productive credit model to rebuild factories instead of feeding speculation. We can follow Prof. Kai-Alexander Schlevogt’s warning and escape the exorbitant privilege trap before it pulls us into the next conflict.

Fellow Canadians and Americans — in 1956 we didn’t sit as victims while bigger powers played their games. We stepped up as trusted mediators. We can do the same today by taking back control from the permanent bureaucracy that keeps the old petro-dollar wars alive.

The entire series has shown us the problem: graves, dependency, Globalism’s straightjacket, and the deep state that protects it all. Now we have the map to fix it.

With clear eyes, steady loyalty to our friends, and good old Canadian common sense, we can break the trap, honour our alliances, and rebuild the strong, productive nations we remember.

It’s time we remembered who we really are.