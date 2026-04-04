Op-Ed #4: How to Take Back Control from the Deep State
Without Chaos or Conspiracy
Op-Ed #4 of the 5 part Series on the Iran War:
How to Take Back Control from the Deep State — Without Chaos or Conspiracy
No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you’re 55 or older and follow No More Lockdowns or Randy Hillier, you remember the Canada I grew up in — proud, loyal, and never content to be a victim of circumstance.
In 1956, during the Suez Crisis, we proved exactly that. Britain and France, with Israel, tried a phony resource grab. The Soviet East was pulling Egypt into its orbit. Lies were everywhere. Canada stepped between the giants as a Christian middle power and said “enough.” We sent soldiers and our carrier HMCS Magnificent to keep the peace and protect sovereignty. The world was safer because we acted.
That same Canadian spirit is needed right now — not to start fights, but to end the quiet sabotage happening inside our own governments.
We’ve talked about the petro-dollar trap, the US-Israel partnership we must recognize (even though it has become flawed with tragic results), and how Globalism’s binding rules have strangled our factories and our old work ethic. But there’s one more piece blocking real change: the deep state.
Let’s be clear and honest — no tinfoil hats. The deep state is not a secret cabal in a basement. It is the permanent bureaucracy: career civil servants, intelligence agencies, regulators, and senior officials who stay in power long after elected governments come and go. In Canada and the United States they have grown used to running the show. They often use those same supranational institutions we discussed last week as leverage to slow-walk, leak, or quietly block the policies voters actually chose.
When an elected leader tries to secure the border, reopen factories, or question endless Middle East commitments, the deep state can drag its feet for years — or worse, use international treaty obligations as an excuse to say “sorry, our hands are tied.”
This isn’t loyalty to Canada or America. It’s loyalty to the system that keeps the petro-dollar wars going and the old productive economy locked out.
The good news? We can fix this without chaos, without purges, and without betraying our values or our allies.
Here are five practical, democratic steps that fit the Canada and America we remember:
1. Restore elected control over the bureaucracy
Bring back something like the U.S. Schedule F reform here in Canada. Let the Prime Minister or President replace the top layer of deputy ministers and agency heads who actively block the people’s will.
2. Strengthen provincial and state sovereignty
In Canada, double down on Alberta’s resource rights model. Provinces control their own oil, land, and energy. Ottawa’s deep-state layers must not be allowed to hide behind UN climate rules or Davos ESG or SOGI mandates to override elected provincial governments.
3. Real transparency on international deals
Pass a simple law: every new treaty or supranational commitment must be fully debated and voted on in Parliament or Congress before it is signed. Add automatic sunset clauses — old agreements expire unless renewed by elected representatives.
4. Oversight with teeth
Create permanent parliamentary committees and local grand juries with real power to review senior bureaucratic and institutional decisions that affect borders, social cohesion, energy, or military commitments.
5. Constitutional amendments to enshrine recall, referendum and open primaries for all elected representatives and all levels of government in Canada.
These fixes are not radical. They are common-sense restoration of the democratic accountability we grew up expecting.
Do this, and Canada can finally play the mediator role again — the one we were born for. We can work with our American and Israeli allies to build a new, stable energy and currency arrangement that reduces the need for forever wars. We can use Prof. Richard Werner’s productive credit model to rebuild factories instead of feeding speculation. We can follow Prof. Kai-Alexander Schlevogt’s warning and escape the exorbitant privilege trap before it pulls us into the next conflict.
Fellow Canadians and Americans — in 1956 we didn’t sit as victims while bigger powers played their games. We stepped up as trusted mediators. We can do the same today by taking back control from the permanent bureaucracy that keeps the old petro-dollar wars alive.
The entire series has shown us the problem: graves, dependency, Globalism’s straightjacket, and the deep state that protects it all. Now we have the map to fix it.
With clear eyes, steady loyalty to our friends, and good old Canadian common sense, we can break the trap, honour our alliances, and rebuild the strong, productive nations we remember.
It’s time we remembered who we really are.
No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Just wondering Randy ,if you have read the book : When McKinsey Comes to Town by two whistle blowers from this company? It is jaw dropping at least to me that trudeau paid this company about 116.8 million for its council and adjusted higher during the virus debacle . Dominic Barton - friend of Carney - was the CEO until 2018 and then he got the ambassadorship for China . He left that role and continues with being chair for ASIA HOUSE , for one . This group with it's shady tentacles everywhere , councils both sides of the coin in how to make the most $$$$ for it's shareholders . Think who made the $$$$ during the virus time - it wasn't the little people -with their council to the FDA and the Big Pharma companies so that they both gain without having what looks like a conflict of interest . Now we have a government that looks like it smirks for the most part and I think I now get why . This company works with those blind trusts , screens and NdAs - legal and with no accountability -and it is mirrored in the current soon to be majority government . China likes this governance so much , they copied the model.
You have wonderful suggestions Randy but based on what is going on behind the scenes, they can smirk because I don't think there every will be any accountability . The only place that ever sued this company was South Africa , someone spoke about the corruption and against all odds ,it was explored and they were found guilty. Since that time , the group says it is becoming more efficient - I suspect in not being caught . It is a company that seems to mine the empathy out of its people and I believe I am seeing that in spades here because common sense is not allowed anymore .
Each of these 5 “solutions” presupposes that the very actors captured by these systems will voluntarily dismantle or radically constrain them, which is precisely what makes the program feel unrealistic or “Pollyanna” at the current stage of institutional life in Canada (and in the U.S.).
Big picture: what his five points assume
Hillier is diagnosing something quite real: an entrenched, professionalized administrative state that can outlast, outmanoeuvre, and blunt the will of elected governments. But his remedies are framed as if:
• Parliament, premiers, and the PM are free agents rather than already deeply dependent on those same bureaucracies, courts, and supranational commitments.
• Political parties are open to ceding internal control to open primaries, recall, referendums, and radical transparency that would weaken leadership discipline and donor influence.
• The public appetite and attention span exist for sustained constitutional reform, when in reality we can’t even get modest electoral tweaks through without years of stalemate.
In other words, his diagnosis is insurgent, but his implementation strategy is establishment-dependent. That’s the internal tension I, and I suggest other readers are sensing.
Point 1: “Restore elected control” via Schedule F–style reform
He wants something like a Canadian version of “Schedule F” (Trump’s proposed U.S. classification to make tens of thousands of senior civil servants effectively at will and replaceable for political reasons).
Three problems:
• Politicizing the upper civil service at this scale would be seen (rightly) as a frontal assault on the Westminster ideal of a nonpartisan, professional public service. Courts, media, and much of the public sector would treat it as a coup against constitutional conventions.
• In the U.S., even with a presidential system and a far more politicized bureaucracy to begin with, actually implementing Schedule F has been extremely difficult; Biden cancelled it immediately, and current discussions about reviving it highlight massive legal and administrative obstacles.
• In Canada, senior mandarins and central agencies are woven into cabinet process, legislation, and implementation. You would need a government already willing to burn a lot of political capital and endure years of institutional warfare to push this through—and the type of leader who benefits from the current system rarely has that incentive.
So as ‘analysis’, it is coherent: the only way to curb the deep state is to make its top layers politically accountable. As ‘politics’, it assumes a courage and alignment in Ottawa that simply isn’t present.
Point 2: “Strengthen provincial sovereignty”
He points to Alberta’s strong resource jurisdiction as a model: provinces assert constitutional control over land, resources, and energy, and resist Ottawa hiding behind UN, ESG, SOGI, etc.
Again, conceptually plausible, but:
• Resource control is one of the few areas where the constitutional text is clearly in provincial hands; most of the regulatory superstructure (environment, trade, human rights, criminal law) is federal or shared, and much of it is now mediated by courts and federal-provincial agreements.
• The Supreme Court and ‘charterized’ rights-language have become the main avenue by which global norms and Ottawa’s preferences are entrenched. So “strengthening provinces” in the way he imagines would quickly become a judicial as much as a political fight, with the same elite institutions he critiques serving as gatekeepers.
In other words, it is a reasonable direction of travel (more provincial assertion), but he underestimates how thoroughly the constitutional and judicial environment have been reshaped to favour centralization and international commitments.
Point 3: “Real transparency on international deals”
He wants every treaty or supranational commitment to be debated and voted on, with sunset clauses forcing periodic renewal.
There are two levels here:
• As a normative proposal, this is one of his more sensible and modest suggestions. It is basically saying: bring back parliamentary sovereignty in foreign commitments.
• As a practical program, it collides with the fact that both major federal parties are heavily invested—politically, ideologically, and bureaucratically—in the very multilateral structures he wants to constrain (UN climate processes, trade agreements, human rights frameworks, WHO, etc.).
So again: the only people who can pass the law are the people whose current leverage, legitimacy, and funding streams depend on not passing the law.
Point 4: “Oversight with teeth”
Permanent parliamentary committees with real power, plus something like local grand juries to review senior bureaucratic decisions on borders, social cohesion, energy, and military commitments.
• Parliamentary committees already exist and can be powerful, but their main constraint is party discipline and information asymmetry versus the bureaucracy. Unless you break party discipline and the cabinet–mandarin axis, “more committees” changes little.
• “Grand jury” language sounds appealing, but grand juries are a U.S. criminal-law institution; transplanting them into Canadian administrative oversight would require significant statutory and perhaps constitutional invention, and the same political class would have to empower them, knowing they could be investigated by them.
So, it reads more like a rhetorical gesture toward “popular oversight” than a serious institutional design with a plausible coalition behind it.
Point 5: “Constitutional amendments for recall, referendum, open primaries”
This is the most obviously utopian of the five.
• Canada has had only sporadic, limited experiments with recall and referendums. B.C. has recall legislation, and there have been periodic populist pushes, but at the federal level constitutional change has been famously difficult since Meech Lake/Charlottetown.
• Scholarly and official reviews of direct democracy in Canada consistently note both popular demand for recall/referendums and deep elite resistance, partly out of fear of instability and partly to protect representative, party-centred government.
• “Open primaries” would require parties to dismantle their own internal control mechanisms, weaken leader-centric candidate selection, and expose themselves to outside capture. There is essentially zero incentive for existing party elites to do this voluntarily.
So, he is right that a more participatory, recall-and-referendum-driven regime would change incentives. But he does not address the mechanism by which such amendments could ever reach ratification under the current amending formula and partisan structure.
Why his tone feels “Pollyanna”
Putting it together:
• He correctly names the structural blocker: a transnationally entangled, judicialized, bureaucratic state that survives governments, and that has in fact been willing to violate Charter rights to peaceful assembly until checked by the courts in cases like his own.
• He then sketches reforms that, in theory, would rebalance the system back toward popular and parliamentary control.
• But he offers almost no account of power: no pathway for building the mass movement, parallel institutions, or sustained political leverage that would be required to force these changes on a class that benefits from the status quo. Everything is phrased as, “We can fix this” if we just remember who we are and pass some laws.
In theological terms, he has a reasonably sharp doctrine of sin at the structural level (what principalities and powers do when left unchecked), but an underdeveloped doctrine of conversion and sanctification: how hearts, habits, and institutions actually change when they have entrenched interests, sunk costs, and spiritual blindness.
Readers, including me are therefore right to be skeptical. His five points are not nonsense—many are directionally sound—but they function more as a moral exhortation to a public that barely holds the levers he wants to pull. Without a theory of how those levers can be reclaimed from the very “deep state” he describes, the program remains aspirational and, yes, naive.