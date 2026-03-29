No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

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Mieke van Peenen's avatar
Mieke van Peenen
8d

As long as we're being governed by the liberals, particularly with globalist Mark Carnage at the helm, we'll not get out from under the thumb of the globalist entities.

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Jay Em's avatar
Jay Em
7d

Great article! ✨

Thanks for sharing.

Yes we can go there. 🙏🏻

Need people with moral courage and values in the "right" places....

There's certainly a lack of morals in those "Snake Pits"

I'll be watching for your next op-ed 🙂

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