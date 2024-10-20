Check out the Promo Video for the first episode of my NEW Interactive Livestream Show & Series, Canada: A User’s Guide & Owner’s Manual! Premiering Monday, October 21st, 8 pm EST.



During my 25 years of advocacy and time in elected office, it became quite evident that many Canadians want to fix our broken-down democracy and government, but don’t have sufficient information and knowledge on how the “system” actually works.

Through decades of propaganda and an inadequate public education system, most Canadians have either an incomplete understanding of politics or a false understanding. The first step in fixing anything is gaining knowledge. The first episode is on Monday, October 21st, 8 PM EST and it will be streamed live on Youtube, Twitter/X, and Facebook... Here are the links:

The topic is “government efficiency”, and how it’s not necessarily what free-minded people should be striving to have within their government, considering other “efficient” governments throughout history, and how our government is becoming increasingly slanted towards tyranny.

This week I will also be having public Town halls in Wallaceburg and Sarnia

