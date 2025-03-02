In this edition

1. Ontario’s recent election: The Silent Majority, always speak out-

2. Anti Trump, anti America: Canadians-Will cut off their nose to spite their face.

3. My latest correspondence with the Crown: The long and winding road towards justice

4. Sunday Funday: Are you happy we won the hockey game!

5. Scuttlebutt Lodge

6. Follow me on social media: YouTube @RandyHillierMPP, X @randyhillier, Facebook & Instagram @Randy.Hillier

The Silent Majority always speak out

Once every few years Canadians have the right to decide the future direction of our municipalities, provinces and country but inevitably choose to accept the status quo. That change is not required.

The latest Ontario election has ended and after spending nearly $200 million we have essentially the same result as we did before spending $200 million. Once again about 5 million votes were cast and about 6 million voters stayed home. Doug Ford’s conservative party reclaimed their majority with slightly more than 2 million votes.

Once again, the unhappy, dissatisfied and angry voters chose to reelect and reward the very people that make them unhappy, dissatisfied and angry, by staying at home. rather than expressing their opposition at the ballot box.

Canadians-Will cut off their nose to spite their face.

Anti-American & anti-Trump sentiments are reaching a frenzied pitch in Canada and Canadian politicians are promoting this foolish agenda for personal gain. Trudeau’s arrival in London for an emergency meeting with EU leaders after Zelensky’s disastrous meeting with Trump on Friday indicates more problems on the horizon for Canada.

This emergency meeting is an attempt to rally globalist leaders to find the ways and means to keep the Ukraine war going while also derailing Trumps astonishing success and speed at dismantling the American deep state and rebuilding ties with Putin. Canada's political class and their continued embrace of globalism is the greatest and most credible threat to our sovereignty not Trump.

However, we can be certain America will not permit an antagonistic or hostile Canada on its border and it should at least be intuitive that Canada will not remain an independent nation if we don’t maintain friendly, cordial and beneficial relations with America.

The long and winding road towards justice

February 28, 2025

BY E-MAIL

Etienne Lacombe

Crown Law Office-Criminal Ministry of the Attorney General

Toronto ON

Dear Sir:





Re: Crown’s Notice of Appeal – Decision of Justice McVey (November 14th 2024)

Another 2 weeks have elapsed - I have not yet received the motion materials with respect to the Crown’s appeal of the decision of Justice McVey – nor have I received from you any communication explaining your delay.

As well, I have not received from you any meaningful response to the legitimate points raised in my prior correspondence to you, in particular those items raised in my letters of February 7th 2025 and February 14th 2025.

The Prosecutor’s Manual stipulates as follows:

Prosecutors have a responsibility to ensure that every prosecution is carried out in a manner consistent with the public interest.

The Appeal is contrary to the public interest, as it represents unwise use of limited Crown resources (which could be better directed toward criminal matters that create actual harm) and poor use of the Court’s time.

In the intervening period since February 2022, almost every claim by the Government has been shown to have been wrong. The bat-in-nature cause of Covid has been revealed to be fiction. The vaccines did not work as promised. Billions of borrowed dollars were wasted by Government. By contrast, billions of dollars in profit were realized by the vaccine makers. Many businesses (except for large multi-nationals like Wal-Mart and Amazon) were adversely affected. The Covid tests were discontinued, once it was realized that they were not accurate.

The PM of Canada has lost the respect of his own Party and been asked to leave – the same PM who was the object of comments by the Accused in February 2022. By these proceedings, the Crown is effectively aligning itself with the PM, in claiming that the Accused was not entitled to be present on Wellington Street in Ottawa, to bring attention to the PM’s (many) failings.

The Prosecutor’s Manual goes on to state:

The Prosecutor must remain objective and be aware of the negative impact of stereotypes. In particular, stereotypes relating to race or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, political association or beliefs of the accused or any person involved in the case must be rejected.

In February 2022, the Accused was merely engaged in the expression of political beliefs which did not align with the political beliefs of a PM who has since been discredited by his own party – and who was previously censured (twice) for ethics breaches. Please bear in mind that the same PM engaged in stereotyping the Accused and others who were pro-choice with hate-speech rhetoric (for which no charge was ever laid by the Crown, notwithstanding the clear prohibitions in the Criminal Code, under Section 319):

It is, in such circumstances, inappropriate for the Crown to continue with this Appeal.

It will be necessary to file a Purge Motion, which will entail a considerable investment of time by the Accused, as well as by the Crown and by the Court. This Purge Motion can be avoided by the simple step of the Crown filing a Notice of Discontinuance of this Appeal, on or before 5 PM on March 6th 2025.

Randy Hillier

Sunday Funday-Are you Happy, we won the hockey game!

The recent election provided an opportunity to have some fun making videos. I hope you find this parody enjoyable.

To view all my video’s, subscribe to my YouTube channel.https://www.youtube.com/@RandyHillierMPP

are you happy

Thanks for your continued support and generosity,

It makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed.

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns