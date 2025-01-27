MAJOR Announcement-Hillier Joins Ontario party in senior leadership role

Premier Ford and Prime Minister Trudeau are habitual and repeat offenders.

On Sunday January 27th 2025 Derek Sloan, Leader of the Ontario Party announced that former MPP Randy Hillier has joined our leadership team as Co Campaign Chairman for the upcoming Ontario general election. This significant addition comes at a crucial time as Premier Doug Ford has called for a premature and unnecessary election, seeking to exploit and confuse the provincial electorate.

Canadians have suffered as the two most prominent Canadian politicians Ford and Trudeau have destroyed our economic prosperity and our children’s future since the covid pandemic. Their use of prorogation and a snap election is a crass and corrupt attempt to save themselves and their parties at the expense of Canadians

They and the party’s they lead are habitual and repeat offenders, while they aid and abet each other’s skullduggery.

Three years ago, we witnessed an unprecedented rallying of citizens from all walks of life who protested against the unjust COVID mandates. Together, we succeeded in overcoming that injustice. Now, as we face another election, we have an opportunity to unite once more against the two most corrupt and prominent political leaders in Canada who have shown themselves to be habitual and repeat offenders of the public's trust.

Join with us on February 27th 2025 in Ontario to reclaim our democracy and future.

Join us now contact Randy info@randyhillier.com to be a candidate.

Join the party, volunteer, contribute or donate at www.ontarioparty.ca

Facts

Derek Sloan is a previous MP who was removed from the conservative caucus for promoting and defending traditional Canadian values.

Randy Hillier is a former MPP who was removed from the provincial conservative caucus for exposing corruption.

Bothe Derek and Randy ran for the leadership of their respective parties

Both Randy and Derek formed the “End the Lockdown Caucus” in January 2021

Both Randy and Derek opposed the Covid mandates and lockdowns and called for a Royal commission of inquiry in 2021.

Both Randy and Derek were prominent at the Truckers freedom rally in Ottawa during February 2022