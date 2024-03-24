I’m so looking forward to this upcoming week as Easter approaches and new life will begin to blossom in the coming days and weeks. This week will be spent cutting, splitting and stacking next winters firewood in the empty wood shed and the Chickens will have their coop given a good spring cleaning with fresh straw and shavings laid out. While the grand kids will be getting ready for Easter egg hunts, I will be continuing my hunt for facts and truth in the Ottawa courtrooms.

This week Ottawa police Detective Helen Grus is back in court as well for having the temerity to investigate the rise in sudden infant mortality linked to vaccines.

It was 4 years ago this week that I first expressed my opposition to the Lockdowns and warned people of the dark path we were heading down and now 4 years later I find myself facing off against the legal machine as they try to incarcerate me for opposing the government mandates.

On Tuesday March 26th I will be back in Ottawa court to file two very important motions which the Crown won’t like. The first is a 100-page Stinchcombe application to compel the Crown to unredact the evidence that they are attempting to hide. The second is a 400-page O’Connor application to compel evidence from the Ottawa Police, Parliamentary Protective Services and various Ontario and Federal government offices.

These two motions will be argued in the courtroom at the end of April. Although I have requested this disclosure often and most of it is within the possession of the Ottawa Crown, they have repeatedly frustrated my access to gain full disclosure. The thrust of my arguments will be that much of the Crowns case against me relies on false and fabricated evidence and is also tantamount to an abuse of process with political interference.

The behavior of the Ottawa Crown appears very consistent with the Director of Crown operations for Eastern Ontario (Julie Scott) who I’ve known for a number of years. I’ve included a short video explaining how and why the Crown does not believe there are ever any innocent people who come before the court and believe everyone is guilty and is either a Fool or a Fiend. Increasingly it is becoming apparent that the prosecution seeks a conviction at any cost and by any means.

We’ve had some great guests at Scuttlebutt lodge lately including former CBC journalist Rodney Palmer who attend the International Crisis summit in Washington as well as Geena Wateel who has authored a great book “Fisman’s Fraud’ factually detailing how Fisman et al, were dishonest, crooked and financially benefited from the CovidCon. I will be posting my inyterview with Geena in the coming days and I hope you pick up a copy of her book

On Sunday April 28th I’ve been invited along with Dr Julie Ponesse A. Lawton and Thomas Quiggan for a panel discussion “Free speech, Ethics and democracy in Canada at the Ottawa international Food and Book expo. I hope you jpoin us for a lively and informative discussion. Get your tickets and more info https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/free-speech-ethics-and-democracy-in-canada-panel-discussion-tickets-870422716777

Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and wish to help donate

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption.

