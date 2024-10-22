Things are looking good and there has been a great response to my request for freedom minded Dr’s and health care professionals on October 16th and new projects and collaborations are underway to improve healthcare services for likeminded people. - stay tuned as this progresses.
I’ll be in Wallaceburg on October 23 and Sarnia on October 24th for lively public town halls and will be joined with other freedom minded friends, politicians and advocates- I hope you can come out for a fun evening and connect with others.
No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tickets are $20. and available at the door or online at
Wallaceburg https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/1048968321487?aff=oddtdtcreator
Sarnia https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/1037069301197?aff=oddtdtcreator
it was a great night and launch of Canada-A users guide and owner’s manual on Monday Oct 21 with many great questions from the livestream audience episode! was the myth of efficient government. If you have a specific topic, question or question for the show please send it to me at https://www.randyhillier.com/ask_a_question
On October 28th episode 2 rolls out and hope you can join in the discussion here is the promo video Our freedoms and independence didn’t fall from the sky
.
Appreciate your efforts but when are you going to hold some events on home turf? Not all of us have the time or money to drive to Sarnia or other points south.
Dr.'s Sam and Mark Bailey, New Zealand. Disproved germ theory, much more. Best.
Appreciate your goodness for us.