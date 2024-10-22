Things are looking good and there has been a great response to my request for freedom minded Dr’s and health care professionals on October 16th and new projects and collaborations are underway to improve healthcare services for likeminded people. - stay tuned as this progresses.

I’ll be in Wallaceburg on October 23 and Sarnia on October 24th for lively public town halls and will be joined with other freedom minded friends, politicians and advocates- I hope you can come out for a fun evening and connect with others.

Tickets are $20. and available at the door or online at

Wallaceburg https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/1048968321487?aff=oddtdtcreator

Sarnia https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/1037069301197?aff=oddtdtcreator

it was a great night and launch of Canada-A users guide and owner’s manual on Monday Oct 21 with many great questions from the livestream audience episode! was the myth of efficient government. If you have a specific topic, question or question for the show please send it to me at https://www.randyhillier.com/ask_a_question

On October 28th episode 2 rolls out and hope you can join in the discussion here is the promo video Our freedoms and independence didn’t fall from the sky

.