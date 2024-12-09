Livestream Tonight. Canada, A user's guide and owner's manual.
Pardon me! Our Parliaments are a Court?
8 PM EST
Pardon me! Our Parliaments are a Court
Many Canadians including politicians are unaware that our Parliament's and Legislature's are actual courts of law.
Learn more about our form of government. We all know its broken but in order to fix it we need to understand how it actually works.
Included in tonights show we take a look at the recent parliamentary testimony of Lauren Chen and Lauren Southern from Tenet Media.
The POEC commission and why were politicians like @MaximeBernier @TrueDerekSloan & @randyhillier excluded as witnesses.
OH wow...THAT'S what the building looks like! You showed it in your vid ... it's been tarped and scaffolded for so long , I forgot. Nice to hear from you again. When Pierre comes back , are you?